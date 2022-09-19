Royals Queen's Funeral Atmosphere Was 'Incredible,' Says Guest: 'You Could Feel the Sadness in the Air' "People were so respectful and completely calm — you could feel the sadness in the air," a guest at Queen Elizabeth's funeral tells PEOPLE By Simon Perry and Jen Juneau Jen Juneau Twitter Jen Juneau is a digital news writer for PEOPLE. A '90s teen and horror film connoisseur, she started at the brand in 2016, after a decade of working as a technical writer and then moonlighting as a journalist beginning in 2013. Originally from New Orleans, Jen grew up both in NOLA and Florida and eventually attended the University of Central Florida in Orlando (still her home base!), where she earned a bachelor's in English/technical communication, with a minor in magazine journalism. People Editorial Guidelines Published on September 19, 2022 08:54 AM Share Tweet Pin Email Queen Elizabeth's funeral will go down as one of the most emotional events in British history. Dr. Denise Chaffer, President of the Royal College of Nursing, tells PEOPLE that the service at Westminster Abbey on Monday was "incredibly moving and incredibly sad," adding, "It was such an honor for me to be representing the Royal College of Nursing there." She says the Abbey had an "incredible atmosphere. People were so respectful and completely calm — you could feel the sadness in the air. I'm almost lost for words." The Queen became a patron of the RCN in 1953, right at the beginning of her history-making 70-year reign. "She was a very important patron and met thousands of nursing staff over the years," Dr. Chaffer says. "She was always so interested and took the time to listen to the nurses she met. They felt she understood what they did and how important their role was." Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more! Queen Elizabeth. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Queen Elizabeth's Coffin Makes Last Procession Before Leaving London for Final Resting Place Dr. Chaffer continues of the late monarch, "Recently, she paid tribute to nursing staff across the globe on internationals day for their contribution to the response to COVID. It was so important to have her as patron." The RCN has had condolence books both online and in each of the four nations of the United Kingdom. "The comments have shown incredible warmth and affection that nurses felt for her," Dr. Chaffer says. "It was a beautiful service. The scale of the contributions from the amount of people involved in the ceremony was incredible." Seeing the family file past was poignant, she continues: "It was so emotional and moving to see how people were respectful towards them and also understood that they're grieving fans mourning. It was so moving seeing the children there." "It was a coming together, for everybody there, of incredible grief and sadness," Dr. Chaffer adds. Queen Elizabeth's funeral procession. BBC America RELATED GALLERY: Moving Images from Queen Elizabeth II's Historic Funeral Following the service at Westminster Abbey, the Queen's coffin was placed back onto the state gun carriage to pass Buckingham Palace one last time en route to Wellington Arch at Hyde Park. Then it will make the journey to her final resting place at Windsor Castle. Last week, King Charles III addressed the U.K. for the first time after the Queen died at the age of 96 on Sept, 8. Among the changes announced, Charles, 73, shared that Prince William and Kate Middleton had inherited the titles of Prince and Princess of Wales. Their three children — who are now the second, third and fourth in line to the throne — go from being Princes and Princess of Cambridge to being Princes and Princess of Wales. Therefore, they are now Prince George of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales and Prince Louis of Wales. George, 9, and Charlotte, 7, are expected to be in attendance at the Queen's committal service at Windsor Castle's St. George's Chapel this afternoon.