Queen's Funeral Atmosphere Was 'Incredible,' Says Guest: 'You Could Feel the Sadness in the Air'

Queen Elizabeth's funeral will go down as one of the most emotional events in British history.

Dr. Denise Chaffer, President of the Royal College of Nursing, tells PEOPLE that the service at Westminster Abbey on Monday was "incredibly moving and incredibly sad," adding, "It was such an honor for me to be representing the Royal College of Nursing there."

She says the Abbey had an "incredible atmosphere. People were so respectful and completely calm — you could feel the sadness in the air. I'm almost lost for words."

The Queen became a patron of the RCN in 1953, right at the beginning of her history-making 70-year reign.

"She was a very important patron and met thousands of nursing staff over the years," Dr. Chaffer says. "She was always so interested and took the time to listen to the nurses she met. They felt she understood what they did and how important their role was."

Queen Elizabeth. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

Dr. Chaffer continues of the late monarch, "Recently, she paid tribute to nursing staff across the globe on internationals day for their contribution to the response to COVID. It was so important to have her as patron."

The RCN has had condolence books both online and in each of the four nations of the United Kingdom.

"The comments have shown incredible warmth and affection that nurses felt for her," Dr. Chaffer says. "It was a beautiful service. The scale of the contributions from the amount of people involved in the ceremony was incredible."

Seeing the family file past was poignant, she continues: "It was so emotional and moving to see how people were respectful towards them and also understood that they're grieving fans mourning. It was so moving seeing the children there."

"It was a coming together, for everybody there, of incredible grief and sadness," Dr. Chaffer adds.

Queen Elizabeth 's funeral procession. BBC America

Following the service at Westminster Abbey, the Queen's coffin was placed back onto the state gun carriage to pass Buckingham Palace one last time en route to Wellington Arch at Hyde Park. Then it will make the journey to her final resting place at Windsor Castle.

Last week, King Charles III addressed the U.K. for the first time after the Queen died at the age of 96 on Sept, 8. Among the changes announced, Charles, 73, shared that Prince William and Kate Middleton had inherited the titles of Prince and Princess of Wales.

Their three children — who are now the second, third and fourth in line to the throne — go from being Princes and Princess of Cambridge to being Princes and Princess of Wales. Therefore, they are now Prince George of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales and Prince Louis of Wales.

George, 9, and Charlotte, 7, are expected to be in attendance at the Queen's committal service at Windsor Castle's St. George's Chapel this afternoon.