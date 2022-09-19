Moving Images from Queen Elizabeth II's Historic Funeral

The Queen's long life and reign were celebrated in London on Sept. 19 with a funeral and several processions attended by world leaders and members of her family

Published on September 19, 2022 06:58 AM
Victoria Jones/PA Wire via ZUMA Press
Queen Elizabeth funeral. Victoria Jones/PA Wire via ZUMA Press

On Monday, Sept. 19, the life and reign of Queen Elizabeth II were celebrated in London with a moving funeral and several processions through the English capital to her final resting place.

Paul Ellis/PA Wire via ZUMA Press
Paul Ellis/PA Wire via ZUMA Press

Police processed along the mall ahead of the day's events.

Queen Elizabeth II Funeral
BBC America

Members of the Queen's family were driven to Westminster Hall, where they received her coffin and followed it to Westminster Abbey for a funeral service.

Queen Elizabeth II Funeral
BBC America

King Charles III and heir Prince William rode together, with other family members close behind.

PA Images/INSTARimages.com
PA Images/INSTARimages.com

As with every event following the Queen's death this past week, countless mourners lined the streets to pay respects.

king charles
Joe Maher/Getty Images

King Charles III waved to the crowds.

kate middleton, Camilla, Queen consort
Anthony Devlin/Getty

Camilla, Queen Consort, rode with Catherine, Princess of Wales and her children Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP via Getty
MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP via Getty

The Queen's four children — King Charles III, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward — marched behind her coffin from Westminster Hall to Westminster Abbey.

prince harry/ william
Marco BERTORELLO / AFP/ Getty

Prince William, Prince Harry and Peter Phillips — the Queen's four eldest grandsons — did the same.

Peter Byrne/PA Images via Getty
Queen Elizabeth's funeral. Peter Byrne/PA Images via Getty

The coffin was surrounded by members of the Royal Navy.

Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral
BBC America

Bagpipes played as the coffin was moved from the Hall to the Abbey.

Queen Elizabeth II Funeral
BBC America

Inside Westminster Abbey, the royal family followed the Queen's coffin up the aisle.

joe biden, jill biden
Gareth Cattermole/Getty

A collection of world leaders — including President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden — were there to pay respects.

Queen Elizabeth II Funeral
BBC America

Many of the former U.K. prime ministers were also on hand; during her reign, Queen Elizabeth II worked with 14.

Gareth Cattermole/Getty
Gareth Cattermole/Getty

Atop the coffin were items of note, including the Imperial State Crown, the Orb and the Sceptre, plus flowers with a note reportedly from King Charles III.

The State Funeral Of Queen Elizabeth II
Phil Noble/Getty

Princess Charlotte wore a touching tribute to her great-grandmother: a tiny brooch in the shape of a horseshoe, a nod to the Queen's love of horses.

Queen Elizabeth II Funeral
BBC America

The flowers atop the coffin included myrtle, also used in the Queen's wedding bouquet for her nuptials to Prince Philip.