Royals Moving Images from Queen Elizabeth II's Historic Funeral The Queen's long life and reign were celebrated in London on Sept. 19 with a funeral and several processions attended by world leaders and members of her family Published on September 19, 2022 06:58 AM 01 of 17 Queen Elizabeth funeral. Victoria Jones/PA Wire via ZUMA Press On Monday, Sept. 19, the life and reign of Queen Elizabeth II were celebrated in London with a moving funeral and several processions through the English capital to her final resting place.