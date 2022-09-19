Moving Images from Queen Elizabeth II's Historic Funeral

01 of 17 Queen Elizabeth funeral. Victoria Jones/PA Wire via ZUMA Press On Monday, Sept. 19, the life and reign of Queen Elizabeth II were celebrated in London with a moving funeral and several processions through the English capital to her final resting place.

02 of 17 Paul Ellis/PA Wire via ZUMA Press Police processed along the mall ahead of the day's events.

03 of 17 BBC America Members of the Queen's family were driven to Westminster Hall, where they received her coffin and followed it to Westminster Abbey for a funeral service.

04 of 17 BBC America King Charles III and heir Prince William rode together, with other family members close behind.

05 of 17 PA Images/INSTARimages.com As with every event following the Queen's death this past week, countless mourners lined the streets to pay respects.

06 of 17 Joe Maher/Getty Images King Charles III waved to the crowds.

07 of 17 Anthony Devlin/Getty Camilla, Queen Consort, rode with Catherine, Princess of Wales and her children Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

08 of 17 MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP via Getty The Queen's four children — King Charles III, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward — marched behind her coffin from Westminster Hall to Westminster Abbey.

09 of 17 Marco BERTORELLO / AFP/ Getty Prince William, Prince Harry and Peter Phillips — the Queen's four eldest grandsons — did the same.

10 of 17 Queen Elizabeth's funeral. Peter Byrne/PA Images via Getty The coffin was surrounded by members of the Royal Navy.

11 of 17 BBC America Bagpipes played as the coffin was moved from the Hall to the Abbey.

12 of 17 BBC America Inside Westminster Abbey, the royal family followed the Queen's coffin up the aisle.

13 of 17 Gareth Cattermole/Getty A collection of world leaders — including President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden — were there to pay respects.

14 of 17 BBC America Many of the former U.K. prime ministers were also on hand; during her reign, Queen Elizabeth II worked with 14.

15 of 17 Gareth Cattermole/Getty Atop the coffin were items of note, including the Imperial State Crown, the Orb and the Sceptre, plus flowers with a note reportedly from King Charles III.

16 of 17 Phil Noble/Getty Princess Charlotte wore a touching tribute to her great-grandmother: a tiny brooch in the shape of a horseshoe, a nod to the Queen's love of horses.