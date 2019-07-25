See the Sweet Photos of Meghan and Harry (and Kate and William!) the Queen Has on Display at Home

It isn’t grandma’s house without a few framed photos of her grandchildren — even if that house is Buckingham Palace!

Queen Elizabeth met Boris Johnson at her London residence on Wednesday to invite him into the role of Britain’s new prime minister. Johnson officially took over for Theresa May following her resignation this week. In photos from their meeting, the Queen’s personal photo selection was on display. The 93-year-old monarch has framed photos of her grandsons and their wives: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry as well as Kate Middleton and Prince William.

Although the portraits are partially hidden behind a chair, both appear to be photos taken around the time of the couples’ engagements.

Image zoom Victoria Jones - WPA Pool/Getty

A smaller shot of Prince Harry and Meghan, who recently became a family of three with their son Archie, is situated in front. The photo, which is thought to have been taken in December 2017 by photographer Alexi Lubomirski as part of their engagement photoshoot, shows the couple posing with Meghan’s arm rested on her husband’s chest as they smile at the camera. Harry wears a blue suit, while Meghan coordinates in a light blue off-the-shoulder dress with her hair worn down and wavy.

The sweet photo was previously on display at Kensington Palace in June, when Harry met with Nepalese Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli. It was also spotted in the background when the Queen hosted Honorable George Brandis, the Australian High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, at Buckingham Palace shortly after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s May 2018 wedding.

Image zoom Boris Johnson and Queen Elizabeth Victoria Jones - WPA Pool/Getty

Image zoom Queen Elizabeth's photos of grandsons

Behind Meghan and Harry’s portrait is a larger framed photo of Kate and William from their Nov. 2010 engagement announcement. The pair were all smiles for the appearance at St. James’s Palace, where Kate blue a royal blue Issa dress that matched her sapphire engagement ring, which once belonged to William’s mother Princess Diana.

Also on display on the Queen’s photo table is a portrait of Prince William and Prince Harry in their military uniforms.

Image zoom Portrait of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle DOMINIC LIPINSKI/AFP/Getty

Image zoom Kate Middleton and Prince William Chris Jackson/Getty

With Johnson’s comfortable victory over Jeremy Hunt to become the new Conservative leader, he has become the 14th prime minister during the monarch’s reign.

The monarch was forced to delay her planned vacation to Scotland so that she could meet the new prime minister. The Queen was supposed to travel north to her favorite residence, Balmoral Castle, last week when Buckingham Palace opened its doors to the public, but she had to postpone her plans in order to meet with Johnson on Wednesday.