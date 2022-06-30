Queen Elizabeth Makes Fourth Appearance in Four Days as Scotland's Royal Week Continues

Prince Charles and Princess Anne have also been busy in Scotland, attending the Thistle Service at St. Giles' Cathedral on Thursday after a garden party on Wednesday

Queen Elizabeth is having a busy week in Scotland!

The monarch, 96, made her fourth appearance in as many days on Thursday as part of Scotland's Royal Week. Alongside her son Prince Charles, the Queen attended the Royal Company of Archers Reddendo Parade in the gardens of the Palace of Holyroodhouse. For the outing, she sported a light blue coat dress and matching hat with her signature pearl accessories.

She also walked with the aide of a cane, which she has been using since October to help with her ongoing mobility issues.

The Queen smiled as she watched the procession from a chair.

Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Queen Elizabeth II attend the Royal Company of Archers Reddendo Parade in the gardens of the Palace of Holyroodhouse Prince Charles and Queen Elizabeth | Credit: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

Although she has received audiences at her Windsor Castle home, Queen Elizabeth's outing on Monday for the historic Ceremony of the Keys marked her first public appearance since her Platinum Jubilee celebrations in early June. The Queen was absent from all five days of Royal Ascot earlier this month, marking the first time she's missed the horse racing event during her 70-year reign.

Prince Charles and Queen Elizabeth II Queen's Body Guard for Scotland Reddendo Parade in the gardens at the Palace of Holyroodhouse, Prince Charles and Queen Elizabeth | Credit: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

The Queen stepped out again on Tuesday to attend a military parade in the garden of Holyroodhouse, her royal residence in Edinburgh, Scotland. The Armed Forces Act of Loyalty Parade paid tribute to the Queen as head of the Armed Forces in Scotland and marked her Platinum Jubilee.

Queen Elizabeth II Queen's Body Guard for Scotland Reddendo Parade in the gardens at the Palace of Holyroodhouse Queen Elizabeth | Credit: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

And on Wednesday, the monarch met with some of country's leaders amid the possibility of a big change — the First Minister of Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon, announced plans this week for parliament to hold a second Scotland independence referendum, tentatively scheduled for October 19, 2023.

If it is passed, Scotland would break away from the U.K. and become an independent country. However, they would likely retain the Queen as Head of State. After becoming an independent country, Scotland would have to hold another vote to transition from a monarchy to a republic.

Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Princess Anne, Princess Royal, attend the Thistle Service at St Giles’ Cathedral Prince Charles and Princess Anne | Credit: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

Other members of the royal family have also been busy during the Scotland visit. Earlier on Thursday, Prince Charles and Princess Anne attended Thistle Service at St. Giles' Cathedral for the installation of The Right Honourable Dame Elish Angiolini and The Right Honourable Sir George Reid.

The Order of Thistle is the highest order of chivalry in Scotland, recognizing 16 Knights and Ladies for their contribution to national life — and comes with some regal ensembles. The siblings both wore a traditional dark green robe and black velvet hat with white ostrich feathers.

Prince Charles and Princess Anne attend the Thistle Service at St Gilesâ€ Cathedral Thistle Service Prince Charles and Princess Anne | Credit: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock