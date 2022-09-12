Queen Elizabeth's Four Children Walk Behind Her Coffin in Emotional Procession Through Edinburgh

King Charles III, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward took part in the processional to historic St.Giles Cathedral behind their mother’s coffin in Edinburgh, Scotland

By
Janine Henni
Janine Henni
Janine Henni

Janine Henni is a Royals Staff Writer for PEOPLE Digital, covering modern monarchies and the world's most famous families. Like Queen Elizabeth, she loves horses and a great tiara moment.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 12, 2022 10:39 AM
King Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward
King Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward. Photo: JON SUPER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth was honored by her four children on Monday.

At 2:30 p.m. local time, the Queen's coffin made the mile-long journey from the Throne Room at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh to nearby St. Giles' Cathedral, escorted by a walking King Charles III, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward.

Anne's husband Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence also accompanied the royal casket, which was draped in the Royal Standard of Scotland and attended by an honor guard from the Royal Regiment of Scotland and the historic Royal Company of Archers. Charles' wife, Camilla, Queen Consort, followed in a car with Prince Edward's wife, Sophie, Countess of Wessex.

While King Charles, Princess Anne and Prince Edward wore military uniforms, Prince Andrew appeared in a suit. Buckingham Palace confirmed on Monday that only working members of the royal family will wear military garb to events leading up to and including Queen Elizabeth's funeral. A special exception has been granted for the Duke of York to wear a military uniform at the final vigil as a sign of respect for the late monarch, who "peacefully" died at age 96 on September 8.

The solemn processional drew a respectful crowd of thousands to Edinburgh and is the latest element of the Queen's journey from Scotland to London, where a state funeral will be held at Westminster Abbey on September 19.

Members of the public gather to watch the procession of <a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a> II's coffin, from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to St Giles Cathedral, on the Royal Mile on September 12, 2022, where <a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a> II will lie at rest. - Mourners will on Monday get the first opportunity to pay respects before the coffin of <a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a> II, as it lies in an Edinburgh cathedral where King Charles III will preside over a vigil. (Photo by ANDY BUCHANAN / AFP) (Photo by ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP via Getty Images)
ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP via Getty

On arrival at the 9th-century cathedral, King Charles, 73, and Queen Camilla, 75, and the other members of the royal family joined British Prime Minister Liz Truss for a prayer service in the late monarch's honor. The Duke of Hamilton and Brandon also placed the Crown of Scotland on top of the Queen's coffin as it lay on a catafalque (stand) made from Scottish oak, alongside a wreath of flowers picked at the Balmoral estate.

Morag Mylne, Elder of the Church of Scotland, later paid tribute to the Queen's "shining example" during the service, going on to praise her "steadfast commitment to duty" and "strong faith."

"We thank you for the deep love she has inspired from all her subjects, for the myriad ways in which she met and welcomed people from all walks of life, for the diplomacy with which she resolved conflict, and for the stability she brought to her realms and to the Commonwealth," she told the congregation.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Britain's Prince Andrew, Duke of York, Britain's Princess Anne, Princess Royal and Britain's King Charles III (obscured) walk behind the procession of <a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a> II's coffin, from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to St Giles Cathedral, on the Royal Mile on September 12, 2022, where <a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a> II will lie at rest. - Mourners will on Monday get the first opportunity to pay respects before the coffin of <a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a> II, as it lies in an Edinburgh cathedral where King Charles III will preside over a vigil. (Photo by Odd ANDERSEN / POOL / AFP) (Photo by ODD ANDERSEN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
ODD ANDERSEN/POOL/AFP via Getty

Earlier on Monday, King Charles addressed both Houses of Parliament in London, quoting Shakespeare to describe his late mother as "a pattern to all Princes living".

"She set an example of selfless duty which, with God's help and your counsels, I am resolved faithfully to follow," he added.

Together with the Queen Consort, Charles then flew to the Scottish capital from RAF Northolt in northwest London, arriving shortly before 12:30 p.m. On arrival at Holyroodhouse, Charles attended the Ceremony of the Keys where he was officially handed the keys to the City of Edinburgh.

Later in the day, the new sovereign is set to meet with Nicola Sturgeon, First Minister of Scotland, and Alison Johnstone, Presiding Officer, at the Palace of Holyroodhouse. Next, Charles and Camilla will receive a Motion of Condolence from the Scottish Parliament, then a reception with parliament members.

From there, King Charles will travel back to St. Giles and reunite with other members of the royal family for a vigil in the ancient cathedral, where the Queen will lie at rest until Tuesday. The coffin will then be flown to London, arriving around 8:00 p.m.

TOPSHOT - Britain's King Charles III (L), Britain's Princess Anne, Princess Royal (C), and Britain's Prince Andrew, Duke of York walk behind the procession of <a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a> II's coffin, from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to St Giles Cathedral, on the Royal Mile on September 12, 2022, where <a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a> II will lie at rest. - Mourners will on Monday get the first opportunity to pay respects before the coffin of <a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a> II, as it lies in an Edinburgh cathedral where King Charles III will preside over a vigil. (Photo by PHIL NOBLE / POOL / AFP) (Photo by PHIL NOBLE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
PHIL NOBLE/POOL/AFP via Getty

On Wednesday afternoon, the Queen's coffin will be moved from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall for lying-in-state, which will end on the morning of the state funeral. It is expected that crowds of up to 1 million people will file past the late monarch's coffin.

On the morning of the funeral itself, the coffin will begin its journey to Westminster Abbey — in a procession from the Palace of Westminster beginning at 10.44 am local time.

Related Articles
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Scott Heppell/AP/Shutterstock (13382392h) Members of the public line the streets in Ballater, Scotland, as the hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II passes through as it makes its journey to Edinburgh from Balmoral in Scotland, . The Queen's coffin will be transported Sunday on a journey from Balmoral to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, where it will lie at rest before being moved to London later in the week Royals, Ballater, United Kingdom - 11 Sep 2022
Queen Elizabeth's Coffin Seen for First Time as It Travels from Balmoral Castle to Edinburgh
TOPSHOT - Members of the public pay their respects as they hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard of Scotland, is driven through Ballater, on September 11, 2022. - Queen Elizabeth II's coffin will travel by road through Scottish towns and villages on Sunday as it begins its final journey from her beloved Scottish retreat of Balmoral. The Queen, who died on September 8, will be taken to the Palace of Holyroodhouse before lying at rest in St Giles' Cathedral, before travelling onwards to London for her funeral. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP) (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)
What to Expect in the Days Leading Up to Queen Elizabeth's Funeral
Queen Elizabeth II
Queen Elizabeth's Funeral Date and Details Announced by Buckingham Palace
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex with Prince Andrew, Duke of York
Will Prince Harry and Prince Andrew Wear Military Uniforms to Queen Elizabeth's Funeral?
TOPSHOT - Vice Admiral Timothy Laurence (4R), Britain's Sophie, Countess of Wessex (2R) and Britain's Prince Andrew, Duke of York (R) stands as Britain's Princess Anne, the Princess Royal curtseys to the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped with the Royal Standard of Scotland, as it is carried in to the Palace of Holyroodhouse, in Edinburgh on September 11, 2022. - The coffin carrying the body of Queen Elizabeth II left her beloved Balmoral Castle on Sunday, beginning a six-hour journey to the Scottish capital of Edinburgh. (Photo by Aaron Chown / POOL / AFP) (Photo by AARON CHOWN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
Princess Anne Curtsies to Her Mother Queen Elizabeth's Coffin in Emotional Moment
King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort take part in an address in Westminster Hall
King Charles and Queen Camilla Sit on Thrones for First Time Since Queen Elizabeth's Death
Queen Elizabeth II
What Is Operation London Bridge? A Breakdown of What Happens Following Queen Elizabeth II's Death
King Charles III and Britain's Camilla, Queen Consort greet the crowd upon their arrival Buckingham Palace in London, on September 9, 2022
King Charles Makes First Appearance as Monarch Following Queen Elizabeth's Death
Service of Thanksgiving for Britain's Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh
Prince Charles and Princess Anne Arrived at Mother Queen Elizabeth's Side Before She Died
King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort
King Charles and Queen Camilla Return to London Following Death of Queen Elizabeth at Balmoral
King Charles III
See King Charles and Queen Camilla Return to Buckingham Palace After Queen's Death in Stunning Pic
Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh with their children, Prince Andrew (centre), Princess Anne (left) and Charles, Prince of Wales sitting on a picnic rug outside Balmoral Castle in Scotland, 8th September 1960.
Queen Elizabeth Died at Her Favorite Castle, Balmoral in Scotland: Inside Her Beloved Home
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton Is Spotted for First Time Since Death of Queen Elizabeth
King Charles III
First Portrait of King Charles Revealed — and Includes a Clear Tribute to His Mother
king charles, liz truss
King Charles Tells Prime Minister Liz Truss That Queen's Death Is 'Moment I've Been Dreading'
Prince Harry
Prince Harry Arrives in Scotland to Join Royal Family After Death of Queen Elizabeth Announced