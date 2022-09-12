Queen Elizabeth's Four Children Walk Behind Her Coffin in Emotional Procession Through Edinburgh

Queen Elizabeth was honored by her four children on Monday.

At 2:30 p.m. local time, the Queen's coffin made the mile-long journey from the Throne Room at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh to nearby St. Giles' Cathedral, escorted by a walking King Charles III, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward.

Anne's husband Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence also accompanied the royal casket, which was draped in the Royal Standard of Scotland and attended by an honor guard from the Royal Regiment of Scotland and the historic Royal Company of Archers. Charles' wife, Camilla, Queen Consort, followed in a car with Prince Edward's wife, Sophie, Countess of Wessex.

While King Charles, Princess Anne and Prince Edward wore military uniforms, Prince Andrew appeared in a suit. Buckingham Palace confirmed on Monday that only working members of the royal family will wear military garb to events leading up to and including Queen Elizabeth's funeral. A special exception has been granted for the Duke of York to wear a military uniform at the final vigil as a sign of respect for the late monarch, who "peacefully" died at age 96 on September 8.

The solemn processional drew a respectful crowd of thousands to Edinburgh and is the latest element of the Queen's journey from Scotland to London, where a state funeral will be held at Westminster Abbey on September 19.

ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP via Getty

On arrival at the 9th-century cathedral, King Charles, 73, and Queen Camilla, 75, and the other members of the royal family joined British Prime Minister Liz Truss for a prayer service in the late monarch's honor. The Duke of Hamilton and Brandon also placed the Crown of Scotland on top of the Queen's coffin as it lay on a catafalque (stand) made from Scottish oak, alongside a wreath of flowers picked at the Balmoral estate.

Morag Mylne, Elder of the Church of Scotland, later paid tribute to the Queen's "shining example" during the service, going on to praise her "steadfast commitment to duty" and "strong faith."

"We thank you for the deep love she has inspired from all her subjects, for the myriad ways in which she met and welcomed people from all walks of life, for the diplomacy with which she resolved conflict, and for the stability she brought to her realms and to the Commonwealth," she told the congregation.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

ODD ANDERSEN/POOL/AFP via Getty

Earlier on Monday, King Charles addressed both Houses of Parliament in London, quoting Shakespeare to describe his late mother as "a pattern to all Princes living".

"She set an example of selfless duty which, with God's help and your counsels, I am resolved faithfully to follow," he added.

Together with the Queen Consort, Charles then flew to the Scottish capital from RAF Northolt in northwest London, arriving shortly before 12:30 p.m. On arrival at Holyroodhouse, Charles attended the Ceremony of the Keys where he was officially handed the keys to the City of Edinburgh.

Later in the day, the new sovereign is set to meet with Nicola Sturgeon, First Minister of Scotland, and Alison Johnstone, Presiding Officer, at the Palace of Holyroodhouse. Next, Charles and Camilla will receive a Motion of Condolence from the Scottish Parliament, then a reception with parliament members.

From there, King Charles will travel back to St. Giles and reunite with other members of the royal family for a vigil in the ancient cathedral, where the Queen will lie at rest until Tuesday. The coffin will then be flown to London, arriving around 8:00 p.m.

PHIL NOBLE/POOL/AFP via Getty

On Wednesday afternoon, the Queen's coffin will be moved from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall for lying-in-state, which will end on the morning of the state funeral. It is expected that crowds of up to 1 million people will file past the late monarch's coffin.

On the morning of the funeral itself, the coffin will begin its journey to Westminster Abbey — in a procession from the Palace of Westminster beginning at 10.44 am local time.