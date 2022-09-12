How the Flower Wreath on Queen Elizabeth's Coffin Includes Nods to Her Beloved Balmoral Castle

As Queen Elizabeth's coffin made its journey from the Throne Room at the Palace of Holyroodhouse to St. Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh on Monday, admirers got a glimpse of the wreath on top of her coffin.

The wreath of flowers, sitting above the oak coffin draped in the Royal Standard of Scotland, features several plants that had been picked at the Balmoral estate, the beloved Scottish residence where the Queen has spent summers throughout her life and where she died on September 8.

White spray roses, white freesias, white button chrysanthemums, dried white heather from Balmoral, spray eryngium (thistle), foliage, rosemary, hebe and pittosporum all sit atop the coffin of Queen Elizabeth.

Duncan McGlynn/Shutterstock

As the flowers decorated her coffin, Queen Elizabeth's children — King Charles III, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward — all accompanied the royal casket on Monday to pay their respects to the monarch.

King Charles, 73, Princess Anne, 72, and Prince Edward, 58, wore military uniforms, while Prince Andrew, 62, wore a standard suit. Buckingham Palace confirmed that only working members of the royal family with military ranks will be wearing such uniforms.

Princess Anne previously showed her respect for her mother on Sunday when she curtsied in front of the coffin as it entered the Palace of Holyroodhouse.

Operation London Bridge went into effect following the Queen's Thursday death, allowing the U.K. government to map out where the coffin will travel and eventually reside. After Monday's events, the coffin will be flown to London, before the four-day tradition will commence Wednesday, where thousands will pay their respects and pass by the Queen's coffin.

September 19 marks Queen Elizabeth's state funeral, where Navy officials will escort the coffin into Westminster Abbey. The event will be televised, before a second televised service takes place at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. A final private service will end the day's events.

The Queen will be laid to rest in the King George IV memorial chapel, and her late husband Prince Philip's body will then be transferred over. Her Majesty's mother and father are buried there, as well as the ashes of her sister Princess Margaret.

King Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward. JON SUPER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Prince Harry released a statement on Monday to salute the great-grandmother of his children, who he remembered her meeting for the first time in the touching tribute.

"Granny, while this final parting brings us great sadness, I am forever grateful for all of our first meetings — from my earliest childhood memories with you, to meeting you for the first time as my Commander-in-Chief, to the first moment you met my darling wife and hugged your beloved great-grandchildren," Harry shared. "I cherish these times shared with you, and the many other special moments in between. You are already sorely missed, not just by us, but by the world over. And as it comes to first meetings, we now honour my father in his new role as King Charles III."