How the Flower Wreath on Queen Elizabeth's Coffin Includes Nods to Her Beloved Balmoral Castle

Along with the Royal Standard of Scotland, the Queen's coffin is dressed in an array of flowers, from roses to chrysanthemums

By
Published on September 12, 2022 01:40 PM
TOPSHOT - Members of the public pay their respects as they hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard of Scotland, is driven through Ballater, on September 11, 2022. - Queen Elizabeth II's coffin will travel by road through Scottish towns and villages on Sunday as it begins its final journey from her beloved Scottish retreat of Balmoral. The Queen, who died on September 8, will be taken to the Palace of Holyroodhouse before lying at rest in St Giles' Cathedral, before travelling onwards to London for her funeral. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP) (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)
Queen Elizabeth's coffin. Photo: PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty

As Queen Elizabeth's coffin made its journey from the Throne Room at the Palace of Holyroodhouse to St. Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh on Monday, admirers got a glimpse of the wreath on top of her coffin.

The wreath of flowers, sitting above the oak coffin draped in the Royal Standard of Scotland, features several plants that had been picked at the Balmoral estate, the beloved Scottish residence where the Queen has spent summers throughout her life and where she died on September 8.

White spray roses, white freesias, white button chrysanthemums, dried white heather from Balmoral, spray eryngium (thistle), foliage, rosemary, hebe and pittosporum all sit atop the coffin of Queen Elizabeth.

King Charles III pass crowds ahead of the cortege carrying <a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a> II's coffin from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to St Giles Cathedral
Duncan McGlynn/Shutterstock

As the flowers decorated her coffin, Queen Elizabeth's childrenKing Charles III, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward — all accompanied the royal casket on Monday to pay their respects to the monarch.

King Charles, 73, Princess Anne, 72, and Prince Edward, 58, wore military uniforms, while Prince Andrew, 62, wore a standard suit. Buckingham Palace confirmed that only working members of the royal family with military ranks will be wearing such uniforms.

Princess Anne previously showed her respect for her mother on Sunday when she curtsied in front of the coffin as it entered the Palace of Holyroodhouse.

Operation London Bridge went into effect following the Queen's Thursday death, allowing the U.K. government to map out where the coffin will travel and eventually reside. After Monday's events, the coffin will be flown to London, before the four-day tradition will commence Wednesday, where thousands will pay their respects and pass by the Queen's coffin.

September 19 marks Queen Elizabeth's state funeral, where Navy officials will escort the coffin into Westminster Abbey. The event will be televised, before a second televised service takes place at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. A final private service will end the day's events.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

The Queen will be laid to rest in the King George IV memorial chapel, and her late husband Prince Philip's body will then be transferred over. Her Majesty's mother and father are buried there, as well as the ashes of her sister Princess Margaret.

King Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward
King Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward. JON SUPER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Prince Harry released a statement on Monday to salute the great-grandmother of his children, who he remembered her meeting for the first time in the touching tribute.

"Granny, while this final parting brings us great sadness, I am forever grateful for all of our first meetings — from my earliest childhood memories with you, to meeting you for the first time as my Commander-in-Chief, to the first moment you met my darling wife and hugged your beloved great-grandchildren," Harry shared. "I cherish these times shared with you, and the many other special moments in between. You are already sorely missed, not just by us, but by the world over. And as it comes to first meetings, we now honour my father in his new role as King Charles III."

Related Articles
King Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward
Queen Elizabeth's Four Children Walk Behind Her Coffin in Emotional Procession Through Edinburgh
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Scott Heppell/AP/Shutterstock (13382392h) Members of the public line the streets in Ballater, Scotland, as the hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II passes through as it makes its journey to Edinburgh from Balmoral in Scotland, . The Queen's coffin will be transported Sunday on a journey from Balmoral to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, where it will lie at rest before being moved to London later in the week Royals, Ballater, United Kingdom - 11 Sep 2022
Queen Elizabeth's Coffin Seen for First Time as It Travels from Balmoral Castle to Edinburgh
TOPSHOT - Members of the public pay their respects as they hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard of Scotland, is driven through Ballater, on September 11, 2022. - Queen Elizabeth II's coffin will travel by road through Scottish towns and villages on Sunday as it begins its final journey from her beloved Scottish retreat of Balmoral. The Queen, who died on September 8, will be taken to the Palace of Holyroodhouse before lying at rest in St Giles' Cathedral, before travelling onwards to London for her funeral. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP) (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)
What to Expect in the Days Leading Up to Queen Elizabeth's Funeral
TOPSHOT - Vice Admiral Timothy Laurence (4R), Britain's Sophie, Countess of Wessex (2R) and Britain's Prince Andrew, Duke of York (R) stands as Britain's Princess Anne, the Princess Royal curtseys to the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped with the Royal Standard of Scotland, as it is carried in to the Palace of Holyroodhouse, in Edinburgh on September 11, 2022. - The coffin carrying the body of Queen Elizabeth II left her beloved Balmoral Castle on Sunday, beginning a six-hour journey to the Scottish capital of Edinburgh. (Photo by Aaron Chown / POOL / AFP) (Photo by AARON CHOWN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
Princess Anne Curtsies to Her Mother Queen Elizabeth's Coffin in Emotional Moment
Queen Elizabeth II
Queen Elizabeth's Funeral Date and Details Announced by Buckingham Palace
Britain's King Charles III (L), Britain's Princess Anne, Princess Royal (C), and Britain's Prince Andrew, Duke of York walk behind the procession of Queen Elizabeth II's coffin, from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to St Giles Cathedral, on the Royal Mile on September 12, 2022, where Queen Elizabeth II will lie at rest. - Mourners will on Monday get the first opportunity to pay respects before the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, as it lies in an Edinburgh cathedral where King Charles III will preside over a vigil.
Why Prince Andrew Wore a Suit to Queen's Prayer Service While Siblings Sported Military Uniforms
Service of Thanksgiving for Britain's Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh
Prince Charles and Princess Anne Arrived at Mother Queen Elizabeth's Side Before She Died
Britain's Princess Beatrice of York (L), Britain's Lady Louise Windsor (2L), Britain's Sophie, Countess of Wessex (3L), Peter Phillips (4L), Britain's Princess Eugenie of York (obscured), Britain's Prince Andrew, Duke of York (C), Zara Phillips (2R) and Britain's Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex greet members of the public gathered outside of Balmoral Castle in Ballater, on September 10, 2022, two days after Queen Elizabeth II died at the age of 96. - King Charles III pledged to follow his mother's example of "lifelong service" in his inaugural address to Britain and the Commonwealth on Friday, after ascending to the throne following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on September 8. (Photo by Owen Humphreys / AFP) (Photo by OWEN HUMPHREYS/AFP via Getty Images)
Queen's Children and Grandchildren Make First Appearance Since Her Death to View Tributes at Balmoral
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex with Prince Andrew, Duke of York
Will Prince Harry and Prince Andrew Wear Military Uniforms to Queen Elizabeth's Funeral?
King Charles III and Britain's Camilla, Queen Consort greet the crowd upon their arrival Buckingham Palace in London, on September 9, 2022
King Charles Makes First Appearance as Monarch Following Queen Elizabeth's Death
Queen Elizabeth II
What Is Operation London Bridge? A Breakdown of What Happens Following Queen Elizabeth II's Death
LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 08: A woman holds a bouquet of flowers, as crowds gather in front of Buckingham Palace to pay their respects following the death today of Queen Elizabeth II in Balmoral, on September 8, 2022 in London, England. Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor was born in Bruton Street, Mayfair, London on 21 April 1926. She married Prince Philip in 1947 and acceded the throne of the United Kingdom and Commonwealth on 6 February 1952 after the death of her Father, King George VI.Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is survived by her four children, Charles, Prince of Wales, Anne, Princess Royal, Andrew, Duke Of York and Edward, Duke of Wessex. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)
Queen Elizabeth Dead at 96: A Nation Mourns and Remembers Britain's Longest-Reigning Monarch
Queen Elizabeth II attends the annual Remembrance Sunday service at The Cenotaph
Where Will Queen Elizabeth Be Buried? All About the Monarch's Final Resting Place
King Charles III
First Portrait of King Charles Revealed — and Includes a Clear Tribute to His Mother
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton Is Spotted for First Time Since Death of Queen Elizabeth
Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh pictured 1/6/2020 in the quadrangle of Windsor Castle ahead of his 99th birthday on Wednesday.
Inside Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip's Romantic Connection to Balmoral Castle 