Queen Elizabeth Holds First Virtual Audience at Buckingham Palace — from Windsor Castle!

Queen Elizabeth greeted visitors to her royal residence of Buckingham Palace in London — from 20 miles away at Windsor Castle!

The monarch, 94, held her first virtual audience on Friday. She greeted foreign ambassadors visiting Buckingham Palace through video chat from Windsor Castle, where the Queen and husband Prince Philip, 99, have been quarantining for much of the coronavirus pandemic.

Wearing a white dress and her signature pearl necklace, the Queen smiled as she sat in front of a computer screen set up so she could virtually meet three ambassadors: the Hungarian ambassador to the U.K., Dr. Ferenc Kumin and his wife, the ambassador of Georgia, Sophie Katsarava, and Gil da Costa, an ambassador from the Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste.

It was also a chance for Queen Elizabeth to see her London residence. Although she and Prince Philip have traveled to their Sandringham and Balmoral estates over the summer, she hasn't returned to Buckingham Palace since March.

Queen Elizabeth

Adjusting to the restrictions of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Queen took part in her first public video call to salute unpaid caregivers in June. She was joined by her only daughter, Princess Anne.

"She was engaging. The Princess Royal has done a few and was more comfortable but the Queen was perfectly comfortable with the camera in front of her," chief executive of the Carers Trust Gareth Howells, who was on the call with the Queen, told PEOPLE. "A couple more times and she’ll be a dab hand at it!"

The Queen has participated in a number of video calls since, including earlier this week when she was serenaded by a children's orchestra in honor of her recent 73rd wedding anniversary.

"That’s very nice, isn't it?" the Queen said with a smile on her face in response. "Thank you for letting me hear that."

