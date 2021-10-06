Queen Elizabeth reunited with the Royal Canadian Horse Artillery at Windsor Castle just two days after speaking publicly for the first time about her late husband, Prince Philip

Queen Elizabeth Makes Hay of Her Return to Royal Duties with a Visit with Some of Her Favorite Troops

Queen Elizabeth is back at Windsor Castle and reuniting with some military service members who hold a special place in her heart — the Royal Regiment of Canadian Artillery.

Following her stay at her beloved Balmoral Castle during the summer and early fall, the Queen stepped back into her role as Captain General of the troops (a post she first received upon her Coronation in 1953).

On Wednesday afternoon, she wore her glittering Maple Leaf Brooch as she met some of the Canadian soldiers in the Guardroom at Windsor Castle, where the troops from 1st Regiment, Royal Canadian Horse Artillery are on guard at the moment, marking the first time the regiment had undertaken the duties.

After speaking to the soldiers, she presented the Captain General's Sword to representatives of the Royal Regiment of Canadian Artillery on the Parade Ground. The sword has been created to annually recognize "Exemplary Leadership in the Rank of Captain" by an officer selected from each of the Royal Regiment's Regular and Reserve Force components.

The occasion also marked the 150th anniversary of the foundation of A and B Batteries, who were the first regular troops of the post-confederation Canadian Army.

Canada is one of the realms of which the Queen, 95, is still Sovereign.

This past weekend, during a stop in Edinburgh to open the Scottish Parliament before her return from Balmoral, the Queen spoke publicly talk about her late husband for the first time since his death in April at age 99.

