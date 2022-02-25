Photographer Dorothy Wilding's portraits of the Queen will be displayed at Buckingham Palace this summer

See Queen Elizabeth's First Official Photos as Monarch — Taken 70 Years Ago

It was 70 years ago that Queen Elizabeth took her very first portraits as monarch.

Just 20 days after Queen Elizabeth ascended to the throne following the death of her father, King George VI, she sat for her first official sitting with photographer Dorothy Wilding.

The then-25-year-old Queen wore pearl earrings and the South Africa Necklace, a 21st birthday gift from the Government of the Union of South Africa in 1947, with an off-the-shoulder dress.

A total of 59 photographs were taken by Wilding and were the basis of the Queen's image on postage stamps from 1953 until 1971, as well as providing the official portrait of the monarch, which was sent to every British embassy throughout the world.

Twenty-four of the portraits taken by Wilding will be displayed to the public at Buckingham Palace this summer, along with pieces of jewelry from the Queen's collection worn for portraits.

Queen Elizabeth II, 26 February 1952 Queen Elizabeth | Credit: Royal Collection Trust / © Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II 2022

Also featured in the exhibit are photos by Wilding of the Queen wearing The Girls of Great Britain of Ireland Tiara — as well as the tiara itself!

The piece was a wedding gift to Princess Victoria Mary of Teck, later Queen Mary, on the occasion of her marriage to the future King George V in 1893. The diamond tiara was made by E. Wolff & Co for R & S. Garrard in a scrolled and pierced foliate form. Queen Mary gave the tiara to her granddaughter, Princess Elizabeth, as a wedding present in Nov. 1947, when she wed Prince Philip.