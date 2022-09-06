Queen Elizabeth Appears in First Public Photos Since Heading to Scotland in July

The Queen was most recently seen leaving for Balmoral Castle, just days after an engagement with daughter Princess Anne

By
Janine Henni
Janine Henni
Janine Henni

Janine Henni is a Morning Staff Writer for PEOPLE Digital, working across the Entertainment, Lifestyle and News teams. She previously worked as a reporter in a major national newsroom, covering every headline from viral local news to royal weddings.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 6, 2022 01:12 PM
Queen Elizabeth II waits in the Drawing Room before receiving newly elected leader of the Conservative party Liz Truss at Balmoral Castle
Photo: Jane Barlow - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth is back in front of the camera.

A new solo photo of the monarch, 96, was released Tuesday, just before she appointed Conservative Party leader Liz Truss as the new prime minister. In the image, the Queen beamed before a crackling fire in the Drawing Room of Balmoral Castle in Scotland, holding a walking cane and her go-to black handbag.

Tuesday's meetings marked the first time Queen Elizabeth has been seen by the public in six weeks. In late July, she was spotted leaving her royal residence of Windsor Castle for her Balmoral estate, where she traditionally spends the late summer months.

Just days before, the Queen and Princess Anne stepped out for a surprise engagement. The mother-daughter duo headed to Maidenhead to open the new 28-bed Thames Hospice building. There, the Queen animatedly chatted with patient Pat White, also speaking with staff and volunteers during a tour.

Britain's <a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a> II shakes hands with patient Pat White during a visit to officially open the new building of Thames Hospice in Maidenhead, Berkshire
Queen Elizabeth. KIRSTY O'CONNOR/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Truss, 47, becomes the third and youngest woman to be elected the U.K.'s prime minister — and the first not to formally meet the Queen in England after election in the royal's 70-year reign. The monarch has been experiencing episodic mobility issues, and a source tells PEOPLE that the decision was made to host Tuesday's audiences as Balmoral to provide certainty for schedules.

In addition to inviting Truss to become prime minister and form a government in her name, Queen Elizabeth also met with outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson at the castle for a formal farewell.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a> II, left, welcomes Liz Truss during an audience at Balmoral, Scotland
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Jane Barlow/AP/Shutterstock (13368687v) Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, left, welcomes Liz Truss during an audience at Balmoral, Scotland, where she invited the newly elected leader of the Conservative party to become Prime Minister and form a new government Politics, Balmoral, United Kingdom - 06 Sep 2022. Jane Barlow/AP/Shutterstock

Appointing the prime minister is one of the Queen's key duties, one she wouldn't delegate to her son and heir, Prince Charles. Charles, 73, has been undertaking an increasing number of roles on the monarch's behalf in recent months.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Although she met her first prime minister, Sir Winston Churchill, when she stepped off the plane that brought her back from Kenya to Britain following the death of her father, King Geroge VI, in 1952, all others have gone to see her at the palace.

Related Articles
Queen Elizabeth II, left, welcomes Liz Truss during an audience at Balmoral, Scotland
Queen Elizabeth Appoints New Prime Minister Liz Truss in Scotland – a Royal First
Queen Elizabeth II smiles as she attends the Queen's Body Guard for Scotland (also known as the Royal Company of Archers) Reddendo Parade in the gardens of the Palace of Holyroodhouse
Queen Elizabeth Will Appoint New Prime Minister in Scotland for the First Time Amid Mobility Issues
Queen Elizabeth II stands on the balcony during on June 05, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952.
Queen Elizabeth May Appoint New Prime Minister in Scotland Rather Than London in Historic First
BRAEMAR, SCOTLAND - SEPTEMBER 03: Princess Anne, Princess Royal, Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, known as the Duke of Rothesay when in Scotland and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall attend the Braemar Highland Gathering at the Princess Royal & Duke of Fife Memorial Park on September 03, 2022 in Braemar, Scotland. The Braemar Gathering is the most famous of the Highland Games and is known worldwide. Each year thousands of visitors descend on this small Scottish village on the first Saturday in September to watch one of the more colourful Scottish traditions. The Gathering has a long history and in its modern form it stretches back nearly 200 years. The Queen Elizabeth Platinum Jubilee Archway was designed by architect Keith Ross, erected to celebrate 70 years of Her Majesty as monarch and as Patron of The Braemar Royal Highland Society, organiser of the annual Braemar Gathering. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
Prince Charles Has a Ball with Sister Princess Anne in Scotland at Braemar Gathering
Liz Truss speaks during the final Tory leadership hustings
Liz Truss Selected as New British Prime Minister, Will Replace Boris Johnson
Queen Elizabeth II stands on the balcony during on June 05, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952.
Queen Elizabeth Pulls Out of Rarely Missed Event in Scotland for Reasons of Her 'Comfort'
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - JUNE 05: (EMBARGOED FOR PUBLICATION IN UK NEWSPAPERS UNTIL 24 HOURS AFTER CREATE DATE AND TIME) Prince George of Cambridge, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, Prince Louis of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace following the Platinum Pageant on June 5, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)
Kate Middleton and Prince William Head to Scotland with Children to Visit Queen Elizabeth
Queen Elizabeth II stands on the balcony during on June 05, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952.
Queen Elizabeth Skips Traditional Welcome Event at Her Scottish Castle for 'Reasons of Comfort'
Queen Elizabeth II during an inspection of the Balaklava Company, 5 Battalion The Royal Regiment of Scotland at the gates at Balmoral, as she takes up summer residence at the castle, on August 9, 2021 in Ballater, Aberdeenshire.
Inside Queen Elizabeth's Summer Getaway at Balmoral Castle — and Who Will Be Invited to Visit
Queen Elizabeth II during a visit to officially open the new building at Thames Hospice
Queen Elizabeth Steps Out for a Surprise Royal Mother-Daughter Outing with Princess Anne
Prince Harry
Will Meghan Markle and Prince Harry See the Royal Family During Their U.K. Visit Next Month?
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Queen Elizabeth II arrive at a drinks reception for Queen Elizabeth II and G7 leaders at The Eden Project during the G7 Summit on June 11, 2021 in St Austell, Cornwall, England.
'Activate the Queen': What the Trending Phrase Means in the Wake of Boris Johnson's Resignation
The Queen at 10 Downing Street to celebrate 250 years of it being the official residence of the British Prime Minister, with leaders past and present (l to r) James Callaghan, Sir Alec Douglas-Home, Margaret Thatcher, Harold Macmillan, Harold Wilson and Ted Heath.
Queen Elizabeth and the Prime Ministers of Her 70-Year Reign — from Winston Churchill to Boris Johnson
Prince Charles and Queen Elizabeth II Queen's Body Guard for Scotland Reddendo Parade in the gardens at the Palace of Holyroodhouse,
Queen Elizabeth Makes Fourth Appearance in Four Days as Scotland's Royal Week Continues
Queen Elizabeth II Ceremony of the Keys, Palace of Holyroodhouse, Edinburgh, Scotland
Queen Elizabeth Travels to Scotland for Historic Ceremony in First Public Appearance Since Jubilee
Queen Elizabeth II meeting patient Pat White during a visit to officially open the new building at Thames Hospice
Royal Oops! See the Moment a Man's Phone Rings Just as He's Shaking Hands with Queen Elizabeth