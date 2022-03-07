Queen Elizabeth has been recovering at Windsor Castle since being diagnosed with COVID-19 on Feb. 20

Queen Elizabeth Meets with Justin Trudeau for First In-Person Engagement Since COVID Recovery

It's back to business for Queen Elizabeth.

The 95-year-old British monarch returned to work on Monday, participating in her first in-person engagement since she was diagnosed with COVID-19 on Feb. 20.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

She looked to be in good spirits as she met with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at Windsor Castle, where she has been recovering. An arrangement of blue-and-yellow flowers, the Ukrainian national colors, is notably prominent in photos of the meeting.

Queen Elizabeth was also feeling well enough to carry out two virtual meetings from Windsor Castle on Tuesday, marking the first time she was seen since her coronavirus diagnosis.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Queen Elizabeth II, Justin Trudeau Queen Elizabeth and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau | Credit: STEVE PARSONS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth testing positive for COVID-19 was announced by Buckingham Palace on Feb. 20. A spokesman said at the time, "Buckingham Palace confirm that The Queen has today tested positive for Covid. Her Majesty is experiencing mild cold-like symptoms but expects to continue light duties at Windsor over the coming week."

"She will continue to receive medical attention and will follow all the appropriate guidelines," the statement concluded.

The Queen is widely reported to be fully vaccinated and her COVID-19 diagnosis came after her son, Prince Charles, and his wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall also tested positive for coronavirus.

Queen Elizabeth last met with Charles, 73, on Feb. 8 — two days before he received his own diagnosis. Both Charles and Camilla, 74, are vaccinated and boosted.

RELATED VIDEO: Queen Elizabeth's Private Pain: Royal Family Scandal and COVID Are "Going to Take a Toll," Says Insider

In addition to her latest health setback, the Queen has also recently been dealing with several royal family scandals, including Prince Andrew's settlement with his sexual assault accuser, an investigation into Charles' charity following cash-for-honors allegation and the 2020 departure of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

"It's a drip-feed of negativity for the monarchy," a palace insider said in a recent PEOPLE cover story following Queen Elizabeth's diagnosis. "I've not known such a tumultuous time as this."

A royal insider added at the time, "It just feels to be one thing after another for the Queen. It's going to take a toll."