Queen Elizabeth Is All Smiles (in a Rare Pair of Shades!) Amid Royal Wedding Drama

It’s business as usual for Queen Elizabeth ahead of the royal wedding!

The monarch, 92, hosted her first garden party of the year at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday, and she was perfectly accessorized for the occasion.

The Queen, who wore an elegant mint green coat and matching hat, sported a rare pair of shades during the sun-filled afternoon. The royal is rarely seen wearing sunglasses at events, as it hides her eyes when she’s greeting guests. Despite the sunny weather and blue skies, she also carried a matching mint green umbrella — because a Queen can never be too prepared!

Joining her at the garden party were her sons Prince Andrew and Prince Edward and Edward’s wife, Sophie, Countess of Wessex.

The event comes amid the unexpected drama surrounding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s upcoming royal wedding on Saturday. On Monday, Meghan’s father, Thomas Markle, spoke out that he had decided not to attend the wedding to avoid embarrassing his daughter and the royal family after it was revealed that he worked with a photographer to pose for staged photos. He has since changed his mind after speaking to his daughter and has decided to travel to Windsor to attend the wedding, pending approval from his doctor after reportedly suffering a heart attack last week.

Meghan and Harry’s office at Kensington Palace issued a statement on Monday underlining that her father’s vow not to come over to the U.K. was a “deeply personal moment” for the bride-to-be.

A source familiar with the situation feels sympathy for Meghan, telling PEOPLE: “She doesn’t deserve all this drama the week of her wedding.”

Preparations for the wedding have continued as planned, with the royal baker sharing the very first photo of the royal wedding cake creation. The first photo of the wedding flowers was also revealed.

Each year, the Queen hosts three garden parties on the grounds of Buckingham Palace and one in Holyroodhouse in Scotland.

According to the palace, around 27,000 cups of tea are served and 20,000 sandwiches and 20,000 slices of cake are consumed during the event.

Guests also adhere to a dress code. Gentleman wear morning dress or lounge suits, while women wear day dresses, typically accessorized with hats or fascinators.

Garden parties have been held at Buckingham Palace since the 1860s as a way to recognize and reward public service.