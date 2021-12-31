Queen Elizabeth Marks Her First New Year's Without Husband Prince Philip

Queen Elizabeth is facing a bittersweet New Year.

The monarch, 95, spent her second COVID holiday season at Windsor Castle — only this year, she's spending it without Prince Philip, her husband of 73 years who died, aged 99, in April. He was her rock and by her side for most days in her almost 70-year reign and several years before that.

"She'll be missing his companionship deeply," a source close to her says in the winter issue of PEOPLE Royals. "But she is a stoic person."

The couple had enjoyed a golden twilight together in the months before he died at Windsor Castle, and sources have said she takes some comfort from the fact that her family was able to say their goodbyes in person.

"The way he died, so very peacefully, there was a natural way to how he left," says royal biographer Sally Bedell Smith, author of Elizabeth the Queen: The Life of a Modern Monarch. "I am sure she had plenty of time to prepare for it." But, adds Bedell Smith, "I don't think anyone should underestimate that, however resilient, however faith-based and however strong she is, this is a confidant who is no longer there."

KING'S LYNN, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 25: Queen Elizabeth II leaves after attending the Christmas Day Church service at Church of St Mary Magdalene on the Sandringham estate on December 25, 2019 in King's Lynn, United Kingdom. (Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images) Queen Elizabeth on Christmas Day 2019 | Credit: Stephen Pond/Getty

She has friends around for dinners and evening TV-watching. She is rarely alone, with loyal servants like personal aide Angela Kelly and longstanding footman Paul Whybrew on hand most days. Inside the so-called "bubble" at the castle, it is a happy place, sources say.

Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh pictured 1/6/2020 in the quadrangle of Windsor Castle ahead of his 99th birthday on Wednesday. Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip in January 2020. | Credit: Steve Parsons/PA Images via Getty

An insider told PEOPLE Royals: "Those who are in it cherish their place. They are a support for the Queen and someone that she can have a laugh with and with whom she can talk about the issues of the day."

Adds a close insider, "Whatever her private grief is, she wants to get on in as cheerful a way as possible."