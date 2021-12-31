Queen Elizabeth Marks Her First New Year's Without Husband Prince Philip
"She'll be missing his companionship deeply," a source close to the monarch says
Queen Elizabeth is facing a bittersweet New Year.
The monarch, 95, spent her second COVID holiday season at Windsor Castle — only this year, she's spending it without Prince Philip, her husband of 73 years who died, aged 99, in April. He was her rock and by her side for most days in her almost 70-year reign and several years before that.
"She'll be missing his companionship deeply," a source close to her says in the winter issue of PEOPLE Royals. "But she is a stoic person."
The couple had enjoyed a golden twilight together in the months before he died at Windsor Castle, and sources have said she takes some comfort from the fact that her family was able to say their goodbyes in person.
"The way he died, so very peacefully, there was a natural way to how he left," says royal biographer Sally Bedell Smith, author of Elizabeth the Queen: The Life of a Modern Monarch. "I am sure she had plenty of time to prepare for it." But, adds Bedell Smith, "I don't think anyone should underestimate that, however resilient, however faith-based and however strong she is, this is a confidant who is no longer there."
She has friends around for dinners and evening TV-watching. She is rarely alone, with loyal servants like personal aide Angela Kelly and longstanding footman Paul Whybrew on hand most days. Inside the so-called "bubble" at the castle, it is a happy place, sources say.
An insider told PEOPLE Royals: "Those who are in it cherish their place. They are a support for the Queen and someone that she can have a laugh with and with whom she can talk about the issues of the day."
Adds a close insider, "Whatever her private grief is, she wants to get on in as cheerful a way as possible."
The Queen didn't spend Christmas alone last weekend. She was joined by her son Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall at Windsor Castle after the monarch canceled the royal family's plans to gather at her Sandringham Estate for the holiday amid a surge in COVID-19 cases across the U.K.