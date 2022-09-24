Queen Elizabeth II's Final Resting Place Marked with New Ledger Stone

Buckingham Palace announced the news of the ledger stone in St. George's Chapel in Windsor Saturday

By
Published on September 24, 2022 02:33 PM
A ledger stone has been installed at the King George VI Memorial Chapel, following the interment of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth. The King George VI Memorial Chapel sits within the walls of St George’s Chapel, Windsor. Credit: The Royal Family
Photo: The Royal Family

Queen Elizabeth II's final resting place at the King George VI Memorial Chapel has been marked with a new ledger stone, Buckingham Palace announced on Saturday.

The stone is made of Belgian black marble with brass letter inlays to match the previous ledger, and it now sits within St. George's Chapel in Windsor. The ledger stone now includes the dates of birth and death for George VI, Elizabeth, Elizabeth II, and her husband Philip, who died at age 99 in April 2021.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a> II and <a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-philip/" data-inlink="true">Prince Philip</a>, Duke of Edinburgh arrive at St Paul's Cathedral for a service of thanksgiving held in honour of the Queen's 80th birthday, June 15, 2006 in London, England
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip. Tim Graham Photo Library

The memorial chapel was commissioned by Her Majesty in 1962 following the 1952 death of her father, King George VI, and its construction was completed seven years later after being designed by George Pace. The ashes of Her Majesty's sister, Princess Margaret, Countess of Snowdon, are also in the chapel.

St. George's was the location of Queen Elizabeth's Committal Service on Monday, and the service was attended by family, friends and close staff following the state funeral at London's Westminster Abbey. It was the first time a monarch's committal service was seen by the public.

In attendance were the Queen's four children, King Charles III, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward, who followed the Queen's coffin as it was carried into the church. Prince William, Prince Harry, the Queen's nephew, David Armstrong-Jones, Earl of Snowdon, and her cousin, Prince Richard, Duke of Gloucester, were not far behind as it marked the final funerary event Monday.

The Duchess of Sussex, the Duke of Sussex, Princess Charlotte, the Princess of Wales, Prince George, and the Prince of Wales during the Committal Service for <a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a>, at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle on September 19, 2022 in Windsor, England. The committal service at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, took place following the state funeral at Westminster Abbey. A private burial in The King George VI Memorial Chapel followed. <a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a> II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III.
Victoria Jones - WPA Pool/Getty

On Tuesday, nearly two weeks after the longest reigning British monarch died on Sept. 8, the United Kingdom ended its official period of mourning. Flags on British government buildings returned to flying at full mast following Monday's services, however, the royal family's official period of mourning ends seven days after the funeral.

After the funeral services, the Palace shared on social media that Queen Elizabeth would receive a private burial at the memorial chapel.

"This evening a Private Burial will take place in The King George VI Memorial Chapel at Windsor. The Queen will be Laid to Rest with her late husband The Duke of Edinburgh, alongside her father King George VI, mother Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother and sister Princess Margaret," the palace wrote.

Following her services, Buckingham Palace changed their royal reference to the monarch from "Her Majesty the Queen" to "Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth." This was explained by Gert's Royals, who shared that the "The" in Queen Elizabeth's title had represented the "current title holder."

