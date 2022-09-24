Queen Elizabeth II's Final Resting Place Marked with New Ledger Stone

Queen Elizabeth II's final resting place at the King George VI Memorial Chapel has been marked with a new ledger stone, Buckingham Palace announced on Saturday.

The stone is made of Belgian black marble with brass letter inlays to match the previous ledger, and it now sits within St. George's Chapel in Windsor. The ledger stone now includes the dates of birth and death for George VI, Elizabeth, Elizabeth II, and her husband Philip, who died at age 99 in April 2021.

The memorial chapel was commissioned by Her Majesty in 1962 following the 1952 death of her father, King George VI, and its construction was completed seven years later after being designed by George Pace. The ashes of Her Majesty's sister, Princess Margaret, Countess of Snowdon, are also in the chapel.

St. George's was the location of Queen Elizabeth's Committal Service on Monday, and the service was attended by family, friends and close staff following the state funeral at London's Westminster Abbey. It was the first time a monarch's committal service was seen by the public.

In attendance were the Queen's four children, King Charles III, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward, who followed the Queen's coffin as it was carried into the church. Prince William, Prince Harry, the Queen's nephew, David Armstrong-Jones, Earl of Snowdon, and her cousin, Prince Richard, Duke of Gloucester, were not far behind as it marked the final funerary event Monday.

Victoria Jones - WPA Pool/Getty

On Tuesday, nearly two weeks after the longest reigning British monarch died on Sept. 8, the United Kingdom ended its official period of mourning. Flags on British government buildings returned to flying at full mast following Monday's services, however, the royal family's official period of mourning ends seven days after the funeral.

After the funeral services, the Palace shared on social media that Queen Elizabeth would receive a private burial at the memorial chapel.

"This evening a Private Burial will take place in The King George VI Memorial Chapel at Windsor. The Queen will be Laid to Rest with her late husband The Duke of Edinburgh, alongside her father King George VI, mother Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother and sister Princess Margaret," the palace wrote.

Following her services, Buckingham Palace changed their royal reference to the monarch from "Her Majesty the Queen" to "Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth." This was explained by Gert's Royals, who shared that the "The" in Queen Elizabeth's title had represented the "current title holder."