Queen Elizabeth Makes Way to Final Resting Place in Last Procession of the Day

Queen Elizabeth is back in Windsor.

In the third and final funeral procession on Monday, the state hearse that carried the late monarch's coffin from London, where the state funeral was held in the morning, arrived in Windsor. The procession formed on Albert Road and traveled via the Long Walk to St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle.

Members of the royal family joined the procession in the Quadrangle at Windsor Castle, during which minute guns were fired on the East Lawn by the King's Troop, Royal Horse Artillery, and Sebastopol Bell and the Curfew Tower Bell tolled.

King Charles III and his siblings — Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward — followed behind the hearse with Prince William, Prince Harry and Peter Phillips in the next row.

BBC America

Following in a third row were Princess Anne's husband Sir Tim Laurence, the Queen's cousin Prince Richard the Duke of Gloucester and the Queen's nephew David Armstrong-Jones the Earl of Snowdon.

Queen Camilla and Kate Middleton took part in the procession in a car, while Meghan Markle and Sophie, Countess of Wessex rode in a second vehicle behind them.

The family was joined in the procession by members of the household staff.

BBC America

Once the coffin arrived at St. George's Chapel, a committal service was conducted by the Dean of Windsor, with prayers said by the Rector of Sandringham, the Minister of Crathie Kirk and the Chaplain of Windsor Great Park. The Choir of St. George's Chapel sang during the service.

In addition to members of the family, the congregation was made up of past and present members of the Queen's Household, including from the private estates. Also in attendance were Governors General and Realm Prime Ministers.

BBC America

Later on Monday evening, the Queen will be buried in a private ceremony. She will be buried in the King George VI Memorial Chapel with husband Prince Philip, father King George VI, mother Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother and sister Princess Margaret.