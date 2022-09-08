Inside Queen Elizabeth's Final Appearance Just Days Before Her Death

The monarch died peacefully at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Thursday, just two days after appointing Liz Truss as the U.K.'s new prime minister

Published on September 8, 2022 02:02 PM

Queen Elizabeth made her final appearance just two days before her death on Thursday.

The monarch, who died "peacefully" at age 96 at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, formally appointed a new prime minister on Tuesday. The new premier Liz Truss traveled to Balmoral Castle in Scotland — where the Queen traditionally spends her summers — for the meeting. The meeting marked the first time that Queen Elizabeth appointed a new prime minister in Scotland.

The Queen — who had been experiencing episodic mobility issues before death — was photographed shaking hands with Truss while holding a walking cane and her go-to black handbag.

Outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson also traveled to Scotland for a formal farewell from the monarch on Tuesday.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a> II waits in the Drawing Room before receiving newly elected leader of the Conservative party Liz Truss at Balmoral Castle for an audience where she will be invited to become Prime Minister and form a new government on September 6, 2022 in Aberdeen, Scotland. The Queen broke with the tradition of meeting the new prime minister and Buckingham Palace, after needing to remain at Balmoral Castle due to mobility issues
Queen Elizabeth on Sept. 6, 2022. Jane Barlow - WPA Pool/Getty

"The Right Honourable Boris Johnson MP had an Audience of The Queen this morning and tendered his resignation as Prime Minister and First Lord of the Treasury, which Her Majesty was graciously pleased to accept," Buckingham Palace said in a release.

A source previously explained that the decision was made for the audiences to take place at Balmoral to provide certainty for the new prime minister and Johnson's schedules. Amid the Queen's mobility issues, they wanted to avoid the issue of alternative arrangements at the last minute had the plan been for the monarch to travel to London or Windsor Castle.

Appointing the prime minister was one of the Queen's key duties, one she did not delegate to her son and heir Prince Charles. In recent months, Charles took on an increasing number of roles on her behalf in the months before her death.

Although she met her first prime minister, Sir Winston Churchill, when she stepped off the plane that brought her back from Kenya to Britain in 1952, all the others saw her at the palace prior to Truss, who is the 15th prime minister appointed by the Queen.

Following Tuesday's audiences, the palace announced the Queen would no longer preside over a scheduled Privy Council meeting on Wednesday so she could rest.

"After a full day yesterday, Her Majesty has this afternoon accepted doctors' advice to rest," the palace said in a statement. "This means that the Privy Council meeting that had been due to take place this evening will be rearranged.

While the Queen scaled back her commitments prior to her death, she made another public appearance to open the new 28-bed Thames Hospice building in Maidenhead in July.

Accompanied by her daughter Princess Anne, the Queen was all smiles as she met patient Pat White and chatted with staff and volunteers. She moved around with the aide of a cane, which she has been using regularly since October due to her ongoing mobility issues.

It was the Queen's fourth visit to the charity. She first opened Thames Hospice in Nov. 1987. In the last few years, it has been modernized and rebuilt on a new site following a huge $26 million fundraising effort.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a> II meeting staff during a visit to officially open the new building at Thames Hospice
Queen Elizabeth and Princess Anne. PA

The hospice charity has been providing end-of-life and palliative care for people in the area for around 30 years for free, and the charity relies on donations for half of its $15.5 million annual running costs.

Thames Hospice Chair of Trustees Jonathan Jones said afterwards, "Today's momentous visit builds upon a long-held association between the royal family and Thames Hospice. It is a huge privilege to welcome Her Majesty to officially open our facility and show how the charity continues to flourish 35 years on from the Queen's very first visit."

