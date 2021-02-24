Looking for your new favorite cocktail? Her Majesty has just the tipple

How to Make Queen Elizabeth's Favorite (and Simple) Cocktail — from PEOPLE Royals' First Issue!

This cocktail has Queen Elizabeth's royal stamp of approval.

The monarch has been rumored to enjoy up to four drinks per day, but those who know her best tell the newly launched PEOPLE Royals magazine (out Friday, March 5!) that she limits herself to just one: a gin and Dubonnet cocktail just before dinner.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

While the Queen, 94, has her page Paul Whybrew on-hand to fix her evening drink, the recipe is so simple that anyone can replicate it. One serving of the cocktail calls for 2 oz. Dubonnet with 1 oz. gin added to ice and stirred until chilled, then strain into a martini or coupe glass. For the finishing touch, add a lemon peel.

Image zoom Queen Elizabeth | Credit: Anwar Hussein/Getty

Queen Elizabeth's enjoyment of gin is no secret. In fact, Buckingham Palace launched its very own gin with many of the ingredients come straight from the backyard of Queen Elizabeth's London home. And Sandringham estate, the country home in Norfolk where the monarch traditionally spends Christmas, launched its own gin last year — also complete with ingredients from the royal residence's gardens.

Image zoom Queen Elizabeth | Credit: Martin Keene - PA Images/PA Images via Getty

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Queen Elizabeth's cocktail recipe is featured in the first issue of PEOPLE Royals along with glamorous new photos and inside stories fans haven't seen or read elsewhere – from lavish celebrations and cocktails fit for a Queen to the luxurious lifestyles of the world's real-life princes, princesses, kings and queens.

"PEOPLE has reported on the royals since its debut in 1974," says Dan Wakeford, Editor-in-Chief, PEOPLE. "We felt it was only natural to launch a stand-alone beautifully crafted quarterly magazine that will inspire and entertain with deep stories and lush photography."

Image zoom