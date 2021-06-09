Queen Elizabeth favors rose and violet creams that cost $50 a box from luxury chocolatier Charbonnel et Walker in London

What Chocolates Does Queen Elizabeth Reach for When She Has a Sweet Tooth?

Queen Elizabeth's "floral" taste in chocolate has been revealed by the man who makes them.

"The Queen does have a list of favorite chocolates with us, but I'm not allowed to divulge that directly to you. However, I can just say that she has very floral tastes," Adam Lee, chief chocolatier at luxury London store Charbonnel et Walker reveals in TV show Billion Pound Bond Street.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Despite this, Lee goes on to indicate more about the type of treats the royal great-grandmother enjoys during her private time.

"Maybe we should start with our two most popular chocolates, which are rose and violet creams," he adds knowingly, before jokingly tagging on the disclaimer: "I never said a word, never said a word."

Adam Lees Chief Chocolatier at Charbonnel Credit: Billion Pound Bond Street, ITV, 9pm, Thursday.

The Rose and Violet Creams are priced at $50 for a box of 25 and described by the Charbonnel et Walker website as being "infused with attar of roses and violets (the essential oil extracted from the petals). Enrobed in our finest dark chocolate and entirely hand finished with crystallized Rose and Violet petals."

The company also describes them as "a royal favorite," adding that they are "quintessentially English."

The Queen is well-known to have a sweet tooth. Royal author Ingrid Seward previously told PEOPLE, "She loves chocolate and sweet things," adding that the British monarch is such a lover of all things sweet that she "has to curb it."

Her grandson Prince William is also known to enjoy a sticky treat. The Duke of Cambridge requested a special royal chocolate biscuit cake by McVitie's Cake Company for his 2011 wedding day to Kate Middleton.

In April 2020, Kate lovingly poked William on a pre-Easter video call with pandemic essential workers' children when he told them, "There will be a lot of chocolate being eaten here, don't worry!"

Kate turned to her husband with a laugh and quipped, "You keep eating it!"

This past April, the royal couple also celebrated Easter by sharing a slow-motion video of a chocolate egg decorated with the words "Happy Easter" being shattered with a rolling pin - however, the video played in reverse, appearing as though the pieces came together to form the holiday message

"Wishing you all a safe and happy Easter," they captioned the post, along with a cute chick emoji.

The royal family's connection with Charbonnel et Walker dates back to the reign of the Queen's great-grandfather King Edward VII, who persuaded Madam Charbonnel to relocate her store from Paris to London 1875.

The luxury chocolate maker has remained a constant on London's exclusive Bond Street ever since and holds a royal warrant from the Queen: a badge of honor awarded to firms that supply the royal household for a minimum of five years, and which serves as a personal recommendation from the royal family.

"King Edward VII... his favorite chocolate was made by Madam Charbonnel in Paris and he persuaded her to come over here," explains Lee. "He was rather well-known for having beautiful mistresses and we like to think that maybe that was another side of the story of why she came over here to see him."