Queen Elizabeth Loves These Beauty Brands (and Shares a Favorite Perfume with Marilyn Monroe!)

Image zoom Queen Elizabeth Chris Jackson/Getty

Queen Elizabeth is the epitome of timeless chic and even on her more casual days, she’s rarely seen without a shade of her favorite bright pink lipstick (which she often re-applies perfectly without so much as a mirror). From lipsticks to lavender soap, we look at some of the reigning monarch’s favorite beauty brands, many of which hold Royal Warrants.

Elizabeth Arden

The Queen loves a bold lip color and over the decades, Elizabeth Arden (who has held a Royal Warrant for an impressive 57 years) is said to be her go-to brand. Never shy to re-apply her lipstick in public, the British brand told The Telegraph in 2016: “We work closely with Angela Kelly [her senior dresser and in-house designer] and her team to ensure we provide excellent service for whatever Her Majesty requires, or would like to try.”

Image zoom Queen Elizabeth Andrew Milligan - WPA Pool/Getty

Clarins

Another beauty fave is Clarins and it seems the Queen likes their skincare products just as much as their make-up line, holding a Royal Warrant for both their skincare and cosmetics. Rumored to be a fan of the French brand’s much-loved Hand and Nail Treatment Cream, the Queen is said to have commissioned Clarins to create the perfect bespoke red lipstick to wear on her Coronation Day back in 1953 (it must have had staying power, the ceremony alone was almost three-hours long!)

Essie

The Queen shares her love of Essie nail polish with her granddaughter-in-law Kate Middleton. Both royal women are fans of the brand’s pale pink “Ballet Slippers” polish, a color that the Queen has been using since 1989 when her hairdresser at the time wrote to the founder Essie Weingarten, declaring that it was “the only color Her Majesty would wear.”

Molton Brown

A more recent addition by The Royal Warrant Holders Association is Molton Brown. Known for their bold shower gel fragrance combinations such as Rhubarb and Rose and Fiery Pink Pepper, every product is still blended by hand in England. Stocked at many top hotels and it seems the Queen’s residences too.

Image zoom Queen Elizabeth and Marilyn Monroe Keystone/Getty

Yardley London

Yardley London has long been associated with royalty. Back in the 17th century, the Yardley family paid King Charles I to grant them a concession to manufacture soap for the people of London. Infused with Lavender, their signature scent, the soaps are said to still be a favorite of the monarchs today. It’s a scent that has been loved by generations of famous women, one of which was Marilyn Monroe. When a reporter famously asked the actress if it was true that she wore nothing in bed, the actress replied: “As I am in England, let’s say I sleep in nothing but Yardley’s Lavender!”