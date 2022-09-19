Queen Elizabeth's Family and Staff Attend Committal Service at St. George's Chapel

Queen Elizabeth was surrounded by family, friends and close staff at her committal service.

Following the state funeral at Westminster Abbey in London, where 2,000 people from around the world gathered to pay their respects on the late monarch on Monday morning, a second ceremony was held at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle that afternoon.

When the late monarch's coffin reached Windsor from London at about 4 p.m. local time, the Queen's four children, King Charles III, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward solemnly followed from the right as it was carried into the church. Behind them walked Prince William, Prince Harry, the Queen's nephew, David Armstrong-Jones, Earl of Snowdon, and her cousin, Prince Richard, Duke of Gloucester. The procession was the final of three for Monday's funerary events.

Inside, the royals reassembled to follow the coffin down the aisle of the same chapel where Prince Harry married Meghan Markle in 2018.

From there, Charles, 73, walked with his wife Queen Camilla, followed Anne, 72, and her husband Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, Andrew, 62, Edward, 58, and his wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex. Behind, came William, 40, and his wife Kate Middleton, with their two eldest children Prince George, 9, and Princess Charlotte, 7, between them. The Wales family was followed by Harry, 38, Meghan, 41, and Princess Anne's son Peter Phillips, who was paired with the Earl of Snowdon.

The royal rows were closed by the Duke of Gloucester and the Queen's cousins, Prince Michael of Kent and Prince Edward, the Duke of Kent.

Edward and Sophie's two children, Lady Louise Windsor, 18, and James, Viscount Severn, 14, watched the coffin come in from a front pew.

More than 800 people attended the Queen's committal service, with the event having a more intimate feel than the state funeral.

The guests present at Westminster Abbey did not follow for the ceremony at Windsor. Instead, the pews will be filled with some of the people who knew the Queen best. In addition to members of the family, the congregation was made up of past and present members of the Queen's Household, including from the private estates.

Also in attendance were Governors-General and Realm Prime Ministers.

On September 8, Buckingham Palace announced that the monarch "peacefully" died at age 96 at her beloved Balmoral Castle in Scotland. Now, her loyal personal staff "are devastated," a close source tells PEOPLE in this week's cover story.

"They are incandescent with grief," the insider says. "However much you are prepared for it, after a lifetime of service, it was still a terrible shock."

In one touching tribute, Queen Elizabeth's personal piper will also play a lament in her honor. When the service wraps, the Queen's family members will retire to Windsor Castle for a quiet reception.

Later in the evening, Queen Elizabeth will be buried in a private, non-televised ceremony. She will be buried in the King George VI Memorial Chapel with husband Prince Philip, father King George VI, mother Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother and sister Princess Margaret.