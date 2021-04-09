Queen Elizabeth Enters 8-Day Period of Mourning After Death of 'Beloved' Husband Prince Philip

The monarch will refrain from carrying out any royal duties as she grieves the loss of her husband of 73 years

Prince Philip's funeral plans have been set in motion as Queen Elizabeth enters an eight-day period of mourning following the death of her husband on Friday.

The monarch, 94, will refrain from carrying out any royal duties during this time. Affairs of state will also be put on pause.

Following the eight days, a further period of official Royal Mourning is expected to continue. While the country is expected to go into a period of 10 days of mourning, the royal household will do so for 30 days, and guardsmen will be seen with black armbands on their tunics during that period.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, funeral plans will likely be modified as there are restrictions on crowd movements and numbers, and rules governing the number of people allowed to attend gatherings like funerals.

In keeping with his wishes, Philip will likely have a royal ceremonial funeral, not a full state funeral, which means that he will not lie in state.

The royal family announced Prince Philip's death on Friday morning.

"It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen announces the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh," a royal communications statement read.

The Duke of Edinburgh "passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle," the statement continued.

The Duke of Edinburgh was hospitalized on Feb. 16 after being taken to King Edward VII hospital in London on the advice of his doctor after "feeling unwell," Buckingham Palace said in a previous statement. He was released a month later following treatment for an infection and a successful procedure for a pre-existing heart condition. He returned to Windsor Castle, where he and the Queen have been staying amid the COVID-19 pandemic.