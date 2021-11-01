Queen Elizabeth Is Back — and Driving Herself Around Windsor Castle, Post-Hospital

The monarch, 95, has been undertaking light duties at Windsor Castle but canceled several trips in recent weeks

Queen Elizabeth II driving her Jaguar car in the grounds of Windsor Castle Queen Elizabeth II driving her Jaguar car in the grounds of Windsor Castle, UK - 01 Nov 2021

Queen Elizabeth is out and about following her recent health scare.

The monarch, 95, was spotted behind the wheel of her green Jaguar around the Windsor Castle estate on Monday. She wore sunglasses and a headscarf as she drove the grounds, marking her first time being seen in public in recent weeks.

Following an overnight stay at a hospital on October 20, Buckingham Palace confirmed Friday that the Queen was advised by doctors that she should continue to rest for at least the next two weeks. She has continued to undertake "light, desk-based duties" during this time, including a video call with The Queen's Gold Medal for Poetry last week, where she appeared jovial and even cracked a few jokes.

In addition to using a walking cane to get around last month, the Queen has also reportedly been given doctor's orders recently to give up horse riding and martinis.

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke with Channel 4 News in Rome on Saturday, telling the outlet, "I spoke to Her Majesty and she's on very good form," Reuters and The Guardian reported. "She's just got to follow the advice of her doctors and get some rest and I think that's the important thing. I think the whole country wishes her well."

While the Queen enjoyed a car ride, members of the royal family — Prince Charles, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince William and Kate Middleton — were gathering in Scotland on Monday for the start of the COP26 United Nations Climate Change Conference. The palace announced last week that the Queen would not attend the conference as scheduled, following advice to rest.

However, the Queen recorded a video message that will be played at an evening reception on Monday.

Queen Elizabeth hopes to be back in action later this month.