Queen Elizabeth's Favorite Childhood Doll Is Up for Auction — See the Rare Toy!

Even the future queen was once a regular kid who loved her dolls.

Sweet reminders of Queen Elizabeth‘s childhood are part of Kerry Taylor Auctions‘ “Passion For Fashion” Auction taking place on Dec. 10 – and the pieces are expected to fetch a royal price.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

A Chad Valley pressed felt and velvet doll with curly blonde hair that was once a prized possession of the then-princess — and clearly had a lot of playtime with the royal during its day — is estimated to sell for between $1,000 and $1,500.

In addition, the collection includes garments worn by Queen Elizabeth and her younger sister, Princess Margaret, when they were infants. The outfits include Elizabeth’s baby vest and printed cotton knickers, circa 1929, and matching Liberty print cotton dresses worn by the royal sisters in the 1930s.

Courtesy Kerry Taylor Auctions

Courtesy Kerry Taylor Auctions

Pieces from Princess Diana’s wardrobe are also part of the auction, including a ivory silk gown designed by Elizabeth and David Emanuel (Diana’s wedding dress designers!) for her state visit to Bahrain during her 1986 tour of the Gulf States.

According to the auction site, the piece was purchased from a second-hand shop in 1994 after being brought there by a housekeeper working for one of Diana’s friends.

“The lady who bought it thought she might wear it to a local hunt ball, but in the end (luckily) she decided it was a bit too grand!” said the auctioneers. “It was only in recent years whilst watching a documentary on the Princess that she recognized the gown and re-discovered it, carefully folded away in a box in the bottom of her wardrobe.”

The dress is predicted to sell for up to $125,000.

Princess Diana dress Courtesy Kerry Taylor Auctions

Princess Diana Courtesy Kerry Taylor Auctions

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE’s Royals coverage? Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Diana’s navy wool blazer with statement buttons by Chelsea Design Co, also bought at the second-hand store, that was part of her off-duty wardrobe. The piece is expected to sell for between $3,000 and $4,500.

Princess Diana's coat Courtesy Kerry Taylor Auctions

The auction also include a 1985 Christmas card personally signed by Princess Diana and Prince Charles sent to fashion designer Victor Edelstein. The postcard includes a sweet family photo featuring Prince William and Prince Harry as young boys riding a pony. The letter is estimated to fetch up to $750.

Princess Diana letter Courtesy Kerry Taylor Auctions

Queen Victoria's black silk mourning bodice Courtesy Kerry Taylor Auctions

But the Queen and Princess Diana aren’t the only royals to be included in the auction. Queen Victoria’s beaded black silk mourning bodice, worn around 1875 to the early 1880s, could sell for $4,000.