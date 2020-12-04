The Queen now has just one dog remaining in her famous pack

Queen Elizabeth's Dorgi Vulcan Dies Just Two Weeks After Death of William and Kate's Dog

Queen Elizabeth has said goodbye to one of her loving companions.

The 94-year-old monarch's dog Vulcan died at Windsor Castle, where she and Prince Philip have been staying amid the coronavirus pandemic. Vulcan was a dorgi, a mix between a corgi and a dachshund.

Vulcan's death leaves the Queen with just one dog, another dorgi named Candy.

Vulcan was one of the four dogs who starred alongside the Queen in a striking set of portraits shot for the her 90th birthday by famed photographer Annie Leibovitz.

The Queen is well known for her love of corgis, but her last dog of the breed, Whisper, died in 2018. She had inherited Whisper in 2016 from Bill Fenwick, a former gamekeeper at Sandringham, after Fenwick's death. His late wife, Nancy, used to look after the dogs when the Queen was traveling.

Whisper’s death follows that of Willow, the last in a line that was descended from her original corgi Susan, who died in April 2018.

Image zoom Queen Elizabeth and her dogs | Credit: Anwar Hussein/Getty Images

Image zoom Queen Elizabeth and her dogs | Credit: POOL/ Tim Graham Picture Library/Getty Images

As a young princess, the future monarch was given Susan on her 18th birthday, but it was her father, King George VI, who introduced the first of the short-legged dogs into the family with a corgi named Dookie in 1933. A second, Jane, was added — and when she had a litter of puppies, two named Crackers and Carol were kept.

Image zoom Queen Elizabeth and her dogs | Credit: Lisa Sheridan/Studio Lisa/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Image zoom Queen Elizabeth and her dogs | Credit: Lisa Sheridan/Studio Lisa/Getty Images

The furry companions, who would travel with the Queen between her various homes, are synonymous with the sovereign, and stuffed versions are even for sale in the palace shops. (But she does also have some beloved Labradors, kenneled mainly at Sandringham.)

Image zoom Queen Elizabeth and her dogs | Credit: Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth previously said she didn't want to have any more dogs – in part because it risked her tripping over one of the pets and also because she didn't want to leave any young dogs behind.

Image zoom Queen Elizabeth and her dog | Credit: Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

“Very sadly last weekend our dear dog, Lupo, passed away. He has been at the heart of our family for the past nine years and we will miss him so much. - W & C,” they wrote on social media, alongside a photo of the beloved pet.

William and Kate first welcomed Lupo into their family back in 2012, about a year before the birth of their first son, Prince George.

Years later, it was revealed that the royal couple got their cocker spaniel to help them at a difficult time, when William was about to head to the Falkland Islands for a six-week-long deployment.

