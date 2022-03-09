"People feel them as milestones in their own lives too," Robert Lacey said of the monarch's 70 years of the throne

Queen Elizabeth Doesn't Like the 'Limelight,' Says Source, but Knows Her Jubilee Will Bring People Together

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II smiles during a reception in the Ballroom of Sandringham House, the Queen's Norfolk residence on February 5, 2022, as she celebrates the start of the Platinum Jubilee.

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II smiles during a reception in the Ballroom of Sandringham House, the Queen's Norfolk residence on February 5, 2022, as she celebrates the start of the Platinum Jubilee.

Queen Elizabeth may be one of the most famous people in the world, but a royal insider says that the monarch isn't someone who "directly enjoys the limelight."

The monarch, 95, is currently on the mend after testing positive for COVID last month — and she's gearing up for her Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June, a long weekend of public events marking her 70th year on the throne.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"She's not someone who directly enjoys the limelight, but she recognizes these anniversaries are moments for people and communities to come together," the insider says in this week's issue.

The occasion also serves another purpose on behalf of much of the world. "It is a big thank-you moment," adds the insider.

Queen's Platinum Jewels Queen Elizabeth | Credit: Getty

The planned festivities include Trooping the Colour (the annual public celebration of the Queen's birthday), the lighting of Platinum Jubilee beacons, a service of Thanksgiving at St. Paul's Cathedral, the Derby at Epsom Downs, a live concert called "Platinum Party at the Palace," the Big Jubilee Lunch and the Platinum Jubilee Pageant.

A giant slide will also be installed at the Tower of London as part of an impressive floral display, and a carnival featuring 5,000 performers and a dragon float the size of an iconic red bus will be held in London.

"The celebrations embody the emotional and spiritual elements of the monarchy and what it means to peoples' hearts," says royal historian Robert Lacey. "People feel them as milestones in their own lives too."

British Royal family Trooping the Colour | Credit: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

Queen Elizabeth became monarch when she was just 25 following the sudden passing of her father, King George VI.

She became the longest-ruling monarch in U.K. history in Sept. 2015, when she surpassed her great-great-grandmother Queen Victoria, who spent 63 years and 216 days on the throne.