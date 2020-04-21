Queen Elizabeth Doesn't Break in Her Own Shoes and Other Fun Fashion Facts for Her Birthday

At 94, Queen Elizabeth is always in style.

The Queen, whose birthday is today, has mastered the art of subtly nodding at trends while maintaining a timeless style throughout the decades.

One fashion rule the Queen learned from an early age is to use color to her best advantage. “The Queen is conscious that she must be easily visible to as many people as possible when she is out and about, so I choose mainly striking colors that will be easily seen,” writes Angela Kelly, the Queen’s longtime dressmaker, in her 2019 memoir The Other Side of the Coin: The Queen, The Dresser and the Wardrobe.

Although the Queen has many of her outfits made specifically for a particular event, she very rarely wears anything just that once. “Her Majesty is always thrifty,” says Liverpool-born Kelly, who has worked for the Queen for more than 25 years. “After two or three outings, a piece will have become familiar to the media and the public, so we will either look for ways to modify it or it will become something that is worn on private holidays at Balmoral or Sandringham.”

When it comes to her shoes, the Queen is rarely seen in anything other than a sturdy black leather style. (Although she is partial to a silver metallic T-strap heel for special occasions such as the Order of the Garter.) While her favorite shoe, a Gucci lookalike made by Anelloe & David, certainly looks comfortable enough to wear all day, it’s Kelly who actually breaks them in. “The Queen has very little time to herself, and no time to wear in her own shoes, and as we share the same shoe size it makes the most sense,” she explains in her book.

Aside from Anelloe & Davide, who received a Royal Warrant for the Queen in 2001, Kelly confirms that in the mid-2000s she reconnected with Rayne, a British family-owned brand the monarch previously favored before they shut production. In an attempt to modernize the Queen’s footwear, she also reached out to Kurt Geiger, Carvela and fashion favorite Manolo Blahnik. “The Queen’s shoes are mostly handmade and usually with no more than a 2-inch heel,” says Kelly.

Having worked for the Queen since 1994, first as a personal assistant and later as a dresser, Kelly has been responsible for the design of many of her iconic outfits and hats, including some of the Queen’s more elaborate evening wear. Although her formal looks have a tendency to be heavy or uncomfortable, Kelly says you will never catch the Queen complaining. “The Queen understands that beading and crystals are sometimes necessary to produce a spectacular effect: She doesn’t mind temporary discomfort when it is so important for her to ‘look the part.’ ”

One accessory to endure the test of time, aside from her much-loved selection of Launer handbags (she has six different styles), are the Queen’s headscarves. Worn in more casual settings, such as while travelling, the Queen has a vast collection of striking silk scarves, many of them vintage Hermes pieces and several featuring dogs.