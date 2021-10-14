Queen Elizabeth Reportedly Advised to Drop Her Daily Cocktail: 'Seems a Trifle Unfair'

Even though Queen Elizabeth "is not a big drinker," a family friend tells Vanity Fair the 95-year-old monarch does not appreciate "having to give up one of very few pleasures"

Queen Elizabeth has been advised by doctors not to partake in one of her favorite cocktails, according to a report.

"The Queen has been told to give up her evening drink which is usually a martini," a family friend told Vanity Fair of the of the 95-year-old monarch.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"It's not really a big deal for her, she is not a big drinker," added the friend, "but it seems a trifle unfair that at this stage in her life she's having to give up one of very few pleasures."

The Queen — who was seen this week walking with the assistance of a cane in public for the first time since 2003 — has previously revealed that she is not a wine aficionado. In 2019, she told the head of the National Institute of Agricultural Botany during a visit: "I don't actually drink wine myself, but I hear it's very good."

That said, the monarch has been known to favor a tipple of Dubonnet and gin with a slice of lemon and a lot of ice. She also is said to enjoy a bone-dry gin martini (handy since, Buckingham Palace has its own brand) and reportedly also enjoys a champagne nightcap before bed.

Prince Charles Prince Charles | Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty