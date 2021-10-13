The couple, parents of two daughters, announced their separation in February 2020

Queen Elizabeth Keeps a Bittersweet Photo on Her Desk of Grandson Peter Phillips with Ex-Wife Autumn

Despite Peter Phillips' recent divorce from wife Autumn, they still hold a special place in his grandmother Queen Elizabeth's royal residence.

On Wednesday, the Queen presented celebrated pianist Dame Imogen Cooper with Her Majesty's Medal for Music. A photo shows the monarch meeting with Cooper inside Buckingham Palace, where the Queen has several portraits of her grandchildren with their partners displayed in the background.

The portrait of Peter and Autumn (née Kelly) is featured in a gold frame all the way to the left, with Autumn sporting a red outfit while Peter wears a suit as the pose.

After Peter and Autumn announced their separation in February 2020, they put out a statement in June saying the financial aspects of their divorce have been resolved and approved by the High Court.

"Whilst this is a sad day for Peter and Autumn, they continue to put the wellbeing and upbringing of their wonderful daughters Savannah and Isla first and foremost," they said in the statement. "Both Peter and Autumn are pleased to have resolved matters amicably with the children firmly at the forefront of those thoughts and decisions."

They added, "Peter & Autumn have requested privacy and consideration for their children as the family adapts to a new chapter in their lives."

Princess Anne's son, 43, is the first of his generation of royals to separate from his spouse.

Peter and Autumn Phillips Autumn and Peter Phillips with daughters Savannah and Isla | Credit: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

Peter, a sports marketing consultant, met Autumn, a management consultant, in 2003 in her hometown of Montreal at the Formula One Grand Prix. They wed at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle in 2008.

Weeks after announcing their split, Peter and Autumn were all smiles as they watched horse races at the Cheltenham Festival, excitedly cheering and happily chatting to each other.

Peter and Autumn Phillips Peter Phillips and Autumn Phillips | Credit: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

A spokesperson for the pair confirmed the news of their split in February but assured it was an "amicable" breakup.