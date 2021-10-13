Queen Elizabeth Keeps a Bittersweet Photo on Her Desk of Grandson Peter Phillips with Ex-Wife Autumn
The couple, parents of two daughters, announced their separation in February 2020
Despite Peter Phillips' recent divorce from wife Autumn, they still hold a special place in his grandmother Queen Elizabeth's royal residence.
On Wednesday, the Queen presented celebrated pianist Dame Imogen Cooper with Her Majesty's Medal for Music. A photo shows the monarch meeting with Cooper inside Buckingham Palace, where the Queen has several portraits of her grandchildren with their partners displayed in the background.
The portrait of Peter and Autumn (née Kelly) is featured in a gold frame all the way to the left, with Autumn sporting a red outfit while Peter wears a suit as the pose.
The Queen, 95, also displayed photos of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, Kate Middleton and Prince William and Zara and Mike Tindall.
RELATED: International Love! Prince Harry, Peter Phillips and Other Royals Who Fell for Someone from Another Country
After Peter and Autumn announced their separation in February 2020, they put out a statement in June saying the financial aspects of their divorce have been resolved and approved by the High Court.
"Whilst this is a sad day for Peter and Autumn, they continue to put the wellbeing and upbringing of their wonderful daughters Savannah and Isla first and foremost," they said in the statement. "Both Peter and Autumn are pleased to have resolved matters amicably with the children firmly at the forefront of those thoughts and decisions."
They added, "Peter & Autumn have requested privacy and consideration for their children as the family adapts to a new chapter in their lives."
Princess Anne's son, 43, is the first of his generation of royals to separate from his spouse.
Peter, a sports marketing consultant, met Autumn, a management consultant, in 2003 in her hometown of Montreal at the Formula One Grand Prix. They wed at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle in 2008.
Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!
Weeks after announcing their split, Peter and Autumn were all smiles as they watched horse races at the Cheltenham Festival, excitedly cheering and happily chatting to each other.
A spokesperson for the pair confirmed the news of their split in February but assured it was an "amicable" breakup.
"They had reached the conclusion that this was the best course of action for their two children and ongoing friendship," the spokesman said. "The decision to divorce and share custody came about after many months of discussions and although sad, is an amicable one."