Queen Elizabeth Denied King Edward VIII's Dying Wish to Grant Wallis Simpson HRH Title, New Doc Claims

Queen Elizabeth rejected her uncle King Edward VIII's last wish to have his wife, Wallis Simpson, styled as Her Royal Highness, the Duke of Windsor's former nurse alleges in a new documentary.

Queen Elizabeth's fate changed when her uncle abdicated the throne to marry the American divorcee in 1936, but she didn't grant Wallis the coveted appellation during a final meeting with the Duke of Windsor, an insider claims in The Real Crown: Inside the House of Windsor. King Edward's former nurse Julie Alexander shares her memories of the emotional exchange in the new five-episode series, which hits ITVX on April 20.

"He was terribly sick. He couldn't have weighed — maybe 80 lbs., if that, and wasn't eating at all," Alexander said of Edward's health when Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip and then-Prince Charles traveled to see him at Villa Windsor in Paris in May 1972 (a visit famously recreated in season 5 of The Crown).

Though Edward, 77, was suffering from throat cancer and could not leave his room, he was "very, very concerned about his appearance" and "insisted that he'd be sitting up in a chair, not in bed, and wearing clothes to hide any tubes, like intravenous tubes he had" when his family came to visit, Alexander said.

There, the royal had a final request for his niece: elevate his wife Wallis to the HRH title. Though Edward was made the Duke of Windsor after he relinquished his right to the throne and Wallis became the Duchess of Windsor when they married in 1937, it was a sore spot for the couple that Edward's brother, King George VI, and later, Queen Elizabeth, never gave Wallis the HRH title.

Still, "The Queen said no. She said no, even on that sad day," Alexander said in The Real Crown. "It was, you know, breaking his heart, I think. That's what he wanted. That's what he wanted, that title for her. Not having that title for his wife was a slap in his face."

Ten days later, Edward died at home in Paris. His body was transported back to England and buried beside Frogmore Mausoleum at Windsor Castle; Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip attended the small, private burial.

George Carey, a former Archbishop of Canterbury, also appeared in The Real Crown to provide context behind the Queen's decision to deny her uncle the royal styling for Wallis.

"The King chose to put his marriage before the monarchy. That forced this crisis upon our nation, upon his brother. We have to understand that background, I think, to understand the Queen," he said.

