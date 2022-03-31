More than one million "Jubilee" trees have been planted in honor of the monarch's 70 years on the throne

Queen Elizabeth Just Hit a New Milestone amid Her Platinum Jubilee: 'I Am Deeply Touched'

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II smiles as she arrives to view a display of artefacts from Halcyon Days to commemorate the company's 70th anniversary in the White Drawing Room at Windsor Castle on March 23, 2022.

Queen Elizabeth is thanking everyone who took part in a special "green" initiative in honor of her Platinum Jubilee.

Using the phrase "Plant a tree for the Jubilee," people across the U.K. were invited to plant their own trees to commemorate Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee, which celebrates her 70th year on the throne. A remarkable one million trees have been planted across the country during the Queen's Green Canopy initiative, which kicked off last October.

In a special message issued from the Queen's residence at Windsor Castle on Thursday, the monarch, 95, said: "As the planting season draws to a close, I send my sincere thanks to everyone across the country who has planted a tree to celebrate my Platinum Jubilee.

"I am deeply touched that so many community groups, schools, families and individuals have made their own unique contributions to the Green Canopy initiative.

"I hope your Jubilee trees flourish and grow for many years to come, for future generations to enjoy."

The personal message coincided with a royal tree-planting ceremony conducted by the Queen's daughter-in-law Sophie, Countess of Wessex, who planted an elm tree on the grounds of Buckingham Palace on Thursday morning.

The Queen's Green Canopy initiative has seen the planting of more than one million trees across Britain since last fall.

The monarch planted one of the first trees of the campaign in Windsor with her son and heir Prince Charles, and also took part in a ceremony with some children during her stay at Balmoral Castle in Scotland last October.

Prince William and Kate Middleton also took part in a tree-planting ceremony during their visit to Wales on March 1 and during their recent tour of the Caribbean.

Sophie, Countess of Wessex joins year four schoolchildren from Grange Park Primary School in Shropshire for the planting of an elm tree as part of the Queen's Green Canopy (QGC) initiative to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee Credit: Toby Melville - WPA Pool/Getty Images

On Thursday, Sophie added an elm tree as a living memorial to the Queen. She was joined by young students from Grange Park Primary School in Telford, Shropshire. The students were also presented with commemorative Jubilee coins from the Royal Mint to mark the successful completion of their QGC RFS Junior Forester Award.

A year four pupil from Grange Park Primary School in Shropshire receives a commemorative Jubilee fifty pence coin Sophie Wessex gives presents a medal to one of the schoolchildren | Credit: Toby Melville - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Photographs of each tree-planting moment across the U.K. have been added to the Queen's Green Canopy's interactive map, which has created a digital record of each tree planted across the country.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Visit Wales Kate Middleton and Prince William plant a tree in Wales on March 1 | Credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage