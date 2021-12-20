Queen Elizabeth Makes a Decision on Royal Family Christmas Plans amid COVID Surge

As the Queen, 95, faces her first holiday since Prince Philip's death eight months ago, an Omicron variant-related spike in COVID cases in the U.K. has forced her to reconsider her annual traditions

Like millions of others, Queen Elizabeth has had to rethink her holiday plans.

With COVID-19 cases rocketing in the U.K., the 95-year-old monarch has changed her arrangements for the Christmas and New Year break, opting not to head to Sandringham.

The Queen usually stays at her estate in Norfolk from late December to just after February 6 (the date she became queen at the death of her father George VI nearly 70 years ago), but with the Omicron coronavirus variant causing a surge in cases, PEOPLE has confirmed she has decided to stay at Windsor Castle.

A royal source says it was a personal decision taken after "careful consideration" and reflects an ongoing "precautionary approach." The source added that she will be visited by various members of the family over the Christmas holiday.

That said, the Queen's decision means the annual family walk to church on Christmas morning, so popular with royal watchers, also will not take place this year.

KING'S LYNN, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 25: Queen Elizabeth II leaves after attending the Christmas Day Church service at Church of St Mary Magdalene on the Sandringham estate on December 25, 2019 in King's Lynn, United Kingdom. (Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images) Queen Elizabeth on Christmas Day 2019 | Credit: Stephen Pond/Getty

This year will be an especially poignant festive period for the Queen, who will mark her first holiday without her beloved husband Prince Philip, who died in April. They were married for 73 years.

Before the decision was made whether the Queen would stay in Windsor, where she has been largely based throughout the pandemic, it was understood that the royals were preemptively making plans to ensure they could see her on Christmas so she wouldn't spend the day without some close family members.

The appropriate guidelines will be followed by those visiting, as is standard at the castle.

It is the second year running that the monarch has stayed at Windsor. At the height of the pandemic last winter, she and Philip remained there as the U.K. was encouraged to stay at home and not visit with family.

Normally, members of the royal family join her at Sandringham, with guests typically arriving in the early afternoon on Christmas Eve.

The royals opens their presents on Christmas Eve instead of Christmas Day, and on Christmas the family famously walks to church services at St. Mary's Magdalene Church on the estate. After their church outing, the royal family heads back to Sandringham House for a lunch of Norfolk turkey and other festivities.

queen-elizabeth-christmas Queen Elizabeth and the royal family on Christmas Day in 2017 | Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

In recent months since she canceled a visit to Northern Ireland and spent a night in the hospital in October, the Queen has been carrying out light duties including audiences and video meetings.

Last week, she canceled her pre-Christmas lunch for the extended family that had been planned to take place this Tuesday at Windsor Castle.