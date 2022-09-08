The Sweet Story Behind the Photo of Queen Elizabeth Used to Announce Her Death

"I am not an artist, I'm just a hack," late photographer Jane Bown is said to have told Queen Elizabeth at her CBE ceremony in 1995, more than a decade before photographing the monarch

By
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner

Glenn Garner is a Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals. Since graduating from Northern Arizona University with a dual major in journalism and photography, he got his professional start at OUT Magazine, The Advocate and Teen Vogue, and he's since consistently kept his finger on the pulse of the LGBTQ community. His first book The Guncle Guide was released in 2020 and was featured on Katie Couric's list of 100 recommended books of the year.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 8, 2022 05:14 PM

The news of Queen Elizabeth's death came with a stunning photograph.

After the Queen died at age 96 on Thursday, the palace shared the announcement of her passing on Twitter and Instagram with a stunning black-and-white portrait of longest-reigning British monarch, taken more than 15 years ago as she celebrated a major milestone.

"The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon," the statement read. "The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow."

The portrait was taken at Buckingham Palace in February 2006 for the Queen's 80th birthday by late photographer Jane Bown, who was 81 at the time. It was featured in Bown's 2009 book Exposures.

"Queen Elizabeth II selected Jane Bown to take a photographic portrait at the start of her eightieth birthday year," reads a description of the image by the Royal Collection Trust (RCT). "Bown (a fellow octogenarian) worked as a professional photographer since the late 1940s."

Photo Used in <a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a>'s Death Announcement
twitter

The image was also featured in the Royal Collection Trust's exhibit The Queen: 60 Photographs for 60 Years celebrating the Queen's Diamond Jubilee in 2012. Queen Elizabeth was only the second British monarch to reach that anniversary, following her great-great-grandmother Queen Victoria (1837 – 1901), who celebrated her own Diamond Jubilee in 1897.

Royal Collection Trust recognized Bown for her "unpretentious technique, working at speed, using only available light, and for working in black and white rather than color."

Cecil Beaton - <a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a>
Queen Elizabeth in her coronation portrait by Cecil Beaton. Cecil Beaton/Victoria & Albert Museum

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Bown, who died at age 89 in December 2014, once said, according to The Independent: "I spent my whole life worrying about time and light. If I had time it was something, but if I had light it was even better."

She worked taking photos for The Observer since 1949, and she was awarded an MBE in 1985 and a CBE in 1995, in addition to an honorary fellowship at the Royal Photographic Society in 2000.

RELATED VIDEO: The Amazing Life of Queen Elizabeth II

When Queen Elizabeth called her an artist at her 1995 CBE ceremony, Bown responded: "I am not an artist, I'm just a hack."

An announcement on the royal family's website saw Queen Elizabeth at the very beginning of her reign, showing the newly-crowned 27-year-old monarch at her coronation in 1953.

Queen Elizabeth died at age 96 on Thursday afternoon. Her death follows her husband of 73 years, Prince Philip, who died at age 99 in June 2021. She is succeeded immediately by her eldest son, King Charles III, 73, who is now the monarch.

Related Articles
A rainbow fills the sky outside of Buckingham Palace on September 08, 2022 in London, England. Buckingham Palace issued a statement earlier today saying that Queen Elizabeth was placed under medical supervision due to concerns about her health.
Rainbow Appeared Over Buckingham Palace Shortly Before Queen Elizabeth's Death Was Announced
The portrait of Her Majesty The Queen Elizabeth II on the current five pound note (top) is positioned next to an original one pound note issued on March 17, 1960, which was the first banknote to carry a portrait of the Queen, in the Bank of England Museum on March 16, 2010 in London, England. The Bank of England Museum is opening a new exhibition tracing the development of the portrait of the Queen on Bank of England notes. The display features five different portraits of the Queen since 1960 alongside their preliminary sketches and printing plates.
How the U.K.'s Currency and Stamps Will Change Following Queen Elizabeth's Death
Image
Queen Elizabeth, the Longest-Reigning British Monarch, Dies at 96
Queen Elizabeth II
The Royal Family Changes Website's Homepage After the Death of Queen Elizabeth II
queen elizabeth, prince charles
King Charles Mourns Mother Queen Elizabeth in Official Statement: 'Moment of the Greatest Sadness'
Liz Truss, Queen Elizabeth II
U.K.'s New Prime Minister Liz Truss Remembers Queen Elizabeth as the 'Very Spirit of Great Britain'
Prince Charles, Prince of Wales poses for an official portrait to mark his 60th birthday, photo taken on November 13, 2008 in London, England.
King Charles III: New Title Confirmed by Clarence House
Queen Elizabeth II attends the 2016 Braemar Highland Gathering at The Princess Royal and Duke of Fife Memorial Park on September 3, 2016
US Presidents React to News of Queen Elizabeth's Death: 'She Defined An Era'
madonna, queen elizabeth, paul mccartney
From Madonna to the Beatles, A Look Back at Queen Elizabeth II's Most Memorable Music Meetings
Queen Elizabeth II
What Is Operation London Bridge? A Breakdown of What Happens Following Queen Elizabeth II's Death
Prince William, Kate Middleton
Prince William and Kate Middleton Change Social Media to Duke and Duchess of Cornwall Titles
Queen Elizabeth II waits in the Drawing Room before receiving newly elected leader of the Conservative party Liz Truss at Balmoral Castle for an audience where she will be invited to become Prime Minister and form a new government on September 6, 2022 in Aberdeen, Scotland. The Queen broke with the tradition of meeting the new prime minister and Buckingham Palace, after needing to remain at Balmoral Castle due to mobility issues
Queen Elizabeth Cancels Meeting to Rest Following a 'Full Day' Appointing a New Prime Minister
Queen Elizabeth II waits in the Drawing Room before receiving newly elected leader of the Conservative party Liz Truss at Balmoral Castle
Queen Elizabeth Appears in First Public Photos Since Heading to Scotland in July
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, French President Francois Hollande (R) and French Prime Minister Manuel Valls make a toast at a state dinner at the Elysee presidential palace in Paris, following the international D-Day commemoration
The Longest-Reigning British Monarchs
Queen Elizabeth II is seen at the Chichester Theatre while visiting West Sussex on November 30, 2017
Queen Elizabeth Pulls Out of Rarely Missed Event in Scotland for Reasons of Her 'Comfort'
Queen Elizabeth II waits in the Drawing Room before receiving newly elected leader of the Conservative party Liz Truss at Balmoral Castle
Inside Queen Elizabeth's Final Appearance Just Days Before Her Death