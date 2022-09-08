How the U.K.'s Currency and Stamps Will Change Following Queen Elizabeth's Death

Buckingham Palace announced the Queen "died peacefully" at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Thursday

By
Published on September 8, 2022 05:19 PM

In the aftermath of the death of Queen Elizabeth on Thursday, changes to the U.K.'s currency and stamps are expected.

Following the announcement of the monarch's death, The Bank of England — which is the central bank of the United Kingdom — announced plans for banknotes featuring the image of the Queen.

"As the first monarch to feature on Bank of England banknotes, the Queen's iconic portraits are synonymous with some of the most important work we do," the statement read. "Current banknotes featuring the image of Her Majesty The Queen will continue to be legal tender."

The statement continued, "A further announcement regarding existing Bank of England banknotes will be made once the period of mourning has been observed."

The portrait of Her Majesty The <a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a> II on the current five pound note (top) is positioned next to an original one pound note issued on March 17, 1960, which was the first banknote to carry a portrait of the Queen, in the Bank of England Museum on March 16, 2010 in London, England. The Bank of England Museum is opening a new exhibition tracing the development of the portrait of the Queen on Bank of England notes. The display features five different portraits of the Queen since 1960 alongside their preliminary sketches and printing plates.
Oli Scarff/Getty

The first £1 note featuring the Queen's likeness was issued by the Bank of England in 1960, The Washington Post reports.

The Queen also appears on bills in Canada, coins in New Zealand and money from the Eastern Caribbean central bank, according to The Guardian.

In this photo illustration banknotes of the pound sterling, The Bank of England £20 notes with the image of <a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a> II and various coins of the pound sterling are seen displayed.
Karol Serewis/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty

Replacing the banknotes could take at least two years while coins could take longer, the publication notes.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

CANADA - JUNE 15: 1 dollar coin, 1993, obverse, <a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">queen Elizabeth</a> II (1926-). Canada, 20th century.
DeAgostini/Getty

In addition to currency, it is also expected that stamps featuring the image of the Queen will be replaced with the new monarch, King Charles III, per The Guardian.

However, the more than 100,000 Royal Mail post boxes — bearing Queen Elizabeth's Royal Cypher ERII — are likely to remain in place, Sky News reports.

New postal boxes will feature the new monarch's Royal Cypher, according to the outlet.

RELATED VIDEO: What Is Operation London Bridge? A Breakdown of What Happens Following Queen Elizabeth II's Death

Queen Elizabeth died at age 96 on Thursday afternoon. Buckingham Palace announced in a statement that she passed "peacefully at Balmoral," adding: "The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow."

Her death follows her husband of 73 years, Prince Philip, who died at age 99 in June 2021. She is succeeded immediately by her eldest son, King Charles III, 73, who is now the monarch.

Related Articles
Liz Truss, Queen Elizabeth II
U.K.'s New Prime Minister Liz Truss Remembers Queen Elizabeth as the 'Very Spirit of Great Britain'
Prince Charles, Prince of Wales poses for an official portrait to mark his 60th birthday, photo taken on November 13, 2008 in London, England.
King Charles III: New Title Confirmed by Clarence House
queen elizabeth, prince charles
King Charles Mourns Mother Queen Elizabeth in Official Statement: 'Moment of the Greatest Sadness'
A rainbow fills the sky outside of Buckingham Palace on September 08, 2022 in London, England. Buckingham Palace issued a statement earlier today saying that Queen Elizabeth was placed under medical supervision due to concerns about her health.
Rainbow Appeared Over Buckingham Palace Shortly Before Queen Elizabeth's Death Was Announced
Photo Used in Queen Elizabeth's Death Announcement
The Sweet Story Behind the Photo of Queen Elizabeth Used to Announce Her Death
Queen Elizabeth II
The Royal Family Changes Website's Homepage After the Death of Queen Elizabeth II
Prince Harry
Prince Harry Arrives in Scotland to Join Royal Family After Death of Queen Elizabeth Announced
Queen Elizabeth II attends the 2016 Braemar Highland Gathering at The Princess Royal and Duke of Fife Memorial Park on September 3, 2016
US Presidents React to News of Queen Elizabeth's Death: 'She Defined An Era'
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Tim Rooke/Shutterstock (12973384md) Prince Charles and Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee Pageant, London, UK - 05 Jun 2022
When Will Queen Elizabeth's Funeral and King Charles' Coronation Take Place?
Queen Elizabeth II stands on the balcony during on June 05, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952.
Dignitaries Around the World React to News of Queen Elizabeth's Death
Queen Elizabeth II
What Is Operation London Bridge? A Breakdown of What Happens Following Queen Elizabeth II's Death
Queen Elizabeth II waits in the Drawing Room before receiving newly elected leader of the Conservative party Liz Truss at Balmoral Castle
Inside Queen Elizabeth's Final Appearance Just Days Before Her Death
Prince William, Kate Middleton
Prince William and Kate Middleton Change Social Media to Duke and Duchess of Cornwall Titles
Image
Queen Elizabeth, the Longest-Reigning British Monarch, Dies at 96
Queen Elizabeth II
Queen Elizabeth 'Under Medical Supervision' as Doctors Are 'Concerned for Her Health,' Palace Says
Queen Elizabeth II stands on the balcony during on June 05, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952.
Royal Family Is Rushing to Queen Elizabeth's Side as Doctors Are 'Concerned' for Her Health