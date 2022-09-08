Queen Elizabeth Dead at 96: A Nation Mourns and Remembers Britain's Longest-Reigning Monarch

After Queen Elizabeth II died at age 96 on Thursday, Britons gathered at Buckingham Palace and other places of significance around the United Kingdom to mourn the loss of Britain's longest-reigning monarch.

By
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner

Glenn Garner is a Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals. Since graduating from Northern Arizona University with a dual major in journalism and photography, he got his professional start at OUT Magazine, The Advocate and Teen Vogue, and he's since consistently kept his finger on the pulse of the LGBTQ community. His first book The Guncle Guide was released in 2020 and was featured on Katie Couric's list of 100 recommended books of the year.

Published on September 8, 2022 11:17 PM
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Shutterstock (13375524aj) Mourners outside Buckingham Palace following the death of Queen Elizabeth II aged 96 Queen Elizabeth II dies aged 96, London, UK - 08 Sep 2022
Photo: Shutterstock
01 of 13

The Queen Is Dead

HILLSBOROUGH, NORTHERN IRELAND - SEPTEMBER 08: Ulster Unionist party leader Doug Beattie looks at flowers lain by members of the public at Hillsborough castle, Her Majesty the Queens place of residence whilst visiting the province following the news that she had passed away this afternoon on September 8, 2022 in Hillsborough, United Kingdom. Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor was born in Bruton Street, Mayfair, London on 21 April 1926. She married Prince Philip in 1947 and acceded the throne of the United Kingdom and Commonwealth on 6 February 1952 after the death of her Father, King George VI. Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is survived by her four children, Charles, Prince of Wales, Anne, Princess Royal, Andrew, Duke Of York and Edward, Duke of Wessex. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)
Charles McQuillan/Getty

"The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon," the royal family announced. "The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow."

The gates to Buckingham Palace in London have since served as a memorial to the Queen, with many leaving flowers and other tributes to Her Majesty throughout the day.

02 of 13

Long Live the King

UK Mourns Queen Elizabeth

Thousands of mourners gathered outside Buckingham Palace on Thursday to pay their respects for the Queen's 70-year reign, many climbing the Queen Victoria Memorial to see over the crowds.

Queen Elizabeth's death follows her husband of 73 years, Prince Philip, who died at age 99 in June 2021. She is succeeded immediately by her eldest son, King Charles III, 73, who is now the monarch.

03 of 13

Outside the Palace

UK Mourns Queen Elizabeth

Although Buckingham Palace has served as her official London residence, at the time of her death, Queen Elizabeth was at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, where she spends her summers.

04 of 13

The Queen's Home

UK Mourns Queen Elizabeth

Other mourners gathered outside Windsor Castle in Berkshire, which has served as the Queen's main residence since Prince Philip died last year. The home is about 20 miles west of Buckingham Palace.

05 of 13

Paying Respects

UK Mourns Queen Elizabeth

Another makeshift memorial was arranged outside Windsor Castle as more people left flowers and other tributes.

06 of 13

Beautiful Tributes

UK Mourns Queen Elizabeth

Mourners also placed tributes at the base of Queen Victoria's statue, which sits outside Windsor Castle.

07 of 13

Summers in Scotland

UK Mourns Queen Elizabeth

Others paid their respects outside Balmoral Castle in Scotland, where Queen Elizabeth died Thursday.

Buckingham Palace previously announced that the Queen was "under medical supervision" and doctors were "concerned" about her health, as members of the royal family rushed to her side at Balmoral.

08 of 13

For the Queen

UK Mourns Queen Elizabeth

In a display of solidarity, West Ham United and Romania's FCSB lined up on the field at London Stadium to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth ahead of their UEFA Europa Conference League match.

09 of 13

Collective Grief

People seen crying at the Buckingham Palace after the announcement of the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Public are arriving at the Buckingham Palace to mourn the death of Queen Elizabeth II. The Royal Family announced the death of the 96 year old Queen Elizabeth II this evening. She is the longest-reigning Monarch in the UK, recently celebrated her 70th Jubilee anniversary in June. (Photo by Hesther Ng / SOPA Images/Sipa USA)(Sipa via AP Images)
Hesther Ng/SOPA Images/Sipa USA/AP

David Kessler, a grief specialist and founder of Grief.com, told PEOPLE that the Queen's death has been felt so deeply by so many as "it is truly like a matriarch dying."

"When we talk about collective grief, we often mistakenly think we need to know the person," said Kessler. "What people often don't understand is, that person was a part of our lives without ever meeting them."

10 of 13

Operation London Bridge

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Maureen McLean/Shutterstock (13375641av) A man fights back the tears. Following the very sad news this evening that Queen Elizabeth II has died, mourners young and old came to lay flowers and leave messages of sympathy outside Windsor Castle. The Union Jack on Windsor Castle was flying at half mast Floral Tributes for Queen Elizabeth II, Windsor, Berkshire, UK - 08 Sep 2022
Maureen McLean/Shutterstock

The royal family has had a plan in place since the 1960s, in the event of the Queen's death. According to Operation London Bridge, the U.K. will go into a period of mourning over the next 10 days as her funeral arrangements are made.

Her state funeral will be held at Westminster Abbey, before she is moved to her final resting place Windsor Castle's King George VI Memorial Chapel.

11 of 13

A Son in Mourning

WINDSOR, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 08: Mourners gather outside Windsor Castle on September 08, 2022 in Windsor, England. Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor was born in Bruton Street, Mayfair, London on 21 April 1926. She married Prince Philip in 1947 and acceded the throne of the United Kingdom and Commonwealth on 6 February 1952 after the death of her Father, King George VI. Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is survived by her four children, Charles, Prince of Wales, Anne, Princess Royal, Andrew, Duke Of York and Edward, Duke of Wessex. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
Chris Jackson/Getty

King Charles III paid tribute to his mother in a statement: "The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family."

"We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother," the King continued. "I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world."

12 of 13

Crowning a New King

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 08: A woman holds a bouquet of flowers, as crowds gather in front of Buckingham Palace to pay their respects following the death today of Queen Elizabeth II in Balmoral, on September 8, 2022 in London, England. Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor was born in Bruton Street, Mayfair, London on 21 April 1926. She married Prince Philip in 1947 and acceded the throne of the United Kingdom and Commonwealth on 6 February 1952 after the death of her Father, King George VI.Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is survived by her four children, Charles, Prince of Wales, Anne, Princess Royal, Andrew, Duke Of York and Edward, Duke of Wessex. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)
Leon Neal/Getty

Although King Charles III has already assumed the throne, his coronation will take place after several formalities are met.

"The coronation ceremony usually takes a year because it's seen as unseemly, really, to have a coronation ceremony straight after someone's death. It's a long period of mourning," Kate Williams, history professor at England's Reading University and author of Young Elizabeth: The Making of the Queen, told PEOPLE.

13 of 13

Royal Bloodline

ABERDEEN, SCOTLAND - SEPTEMBER 08: Members of the public leave flowers outside Balmoral Castle as the death of Queen Elizabeth II is announced on September at Balmoral Castleon September 8, 2022 in Aberdeen, United Kingdom. Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor was born in Bruton Street, Mayfair, London on 21 April 1926. She married Prince Philip in 1947 and acceded the throne of the United Kingdom and Commonwealth on 6 February 1952 after the death of her Father, King George VI. Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is survived by her four children, Charles, Prince of Wales, Anne, Princess Royal, Andrew, Duke Of York and Edward, Duke of Wessex. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)
Jeff J Mitchell/Getty

Charles' firstborn son, Prince William, 40, is now next in line to the world's most famous throne, followed by William's firstborn son, Prince George, 9.

William and wife Kate Middleton have since taken on the titles of "Duke and Duchess of Cornwall and Cambridge." The Duke of Cornwall is traditionally held by the eldest son of the reigning British monarch, with his wife taking the Duchess title.

