Queen Elizabeth Dead at 96: A Nation Mourns and Remembers Britain's Longest-Reigning Monarch

01 of 13 The Queen Is Dead Charles McQuillan/Getty "The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon," the royal family announced. "The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow."



The gates to Buckingham Palace in London have since served as a memorial to the Queen, with many leaving flowers and other tributes to Her Majesty throughout the day.

02 of 13 Long Live the King Thousands of mourners gathered outside Buckingham Palace on Thursday to pay their respects for the Queen's 70-year reign, many climbing the Queen Victoria Memorial to see over the crowds.



Queen Elizabeth's death follows her husband of 73 years, Prince Philip, who died at age 99 in June 2021. She is succeeded immediately by her eldest son, King Charles III, 73, who is now the monarch.

03 of 13 Outside the Palace Although Buckingham Palace has served as her official London residence, at the time of her death, Queen Elizabeth was at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, where she spends her summers.

04 of 13 The Queen's Home Other mourners gathered outside Windsor Castle in Berkshire, which has served as the Queen's main residence since Prince Philip died last year. The home is about 20 miles west of Buckingham Palace.

05 of 13 Paying Respects Another makeshift memorial was arranged outside Windsor Castle as more people left flowers and other tributes.

06 of 13 Beautiful Tributes Mourners also placed tributes at the base of Queen Victoria's statue, which sits outside Windsor Castle.

07 of 13 Summers in Scotland Others paid their respects outside Balmoral Castle in Scotland, where Queen Elizabeth died Thursday.



Buckingham Palace previously announced that the Queen was "under medical supervision" and doctors were "concerned" about her health, as members of the royal family rushed to her side at Balmoral.

08 of 13 For the Queen In a display of solidarity, West Ham United and Romania's FCSB lined up on the field at London Stadium to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth ahead of their UEFA Europa Conference League match.

09 of 13 Collective Grief Hesther Ng/SOPA Images/Sipa USA/AP David Kessler, a grief specialist and founder of Grief.com, told PEOPLE that the Queen's death has been felt so deeply by so many as "it is truly like a matriarch dying." "When we talk about collective grief, we often mistakenly think we need to know the person," said Kessler. "What people often don't understand is, that person was a part of our lives without ever meeting them."

10 of 13 Operation London Bridge Maureen McLean/Shutterstock The royal family has had a plan in place since the 1960s, in the event of the Queen's death. According to Operation London Bridge, the U.K. will go into a period of mourning over the next 10 days as her funeral arrangements are made. Her state funeral will be held at Westminster Abbey, before she is moved to her final resting place Windsor Castle's King George VI Memorial Chapel.

11 of 13 A Son in Mourning Chris Jackson/Getty King Charles III paid tribute to his mother in a statement: "The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family." "We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother," the King continued. "I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world."

12 of 13 Crowning a New King Leon Neal/Getty Although King Charles III has already assumed the throne, his coronation will take place after several formalities are met. "The coronation ceremony usually takes a year because it's seen as unseemly, really, to have a coronation ceremony straight after someone's death. It's a long period of mourning," Kate Williams, history professor at England's Reading University and author of Young Elizabeth: The Making of the Queen, told PEOPLE.