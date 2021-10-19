Like all of us, the Queen has had to master the art of the video call during the pandemic

Even Queen Elizabeth Gets Mixed Up on Zoom! Watch Her Charm a History Maker Ahead of a 'Big Day'

We've all been there on video calls (especially in the last two years), and Queen Elizabeth is no exception.

"Ah, there you are!" she says with a little surprise at the start of a recent virtual audience with one of her representatives around the world.

"Good evening," she says, to which Dame Cindy Kiro, who will be sworn in as the Governor General of New Zealand on Thursday, replies, "Good morning here."

"Oh, of course, it's 'Good morning' isn't it to you?" self-corrects the monarch from a room in Windsor Castle.

In the video released by Buckingham Palace early Tuesday, the 95-year-old monarch makes small talk with Dame Cindy, whose insignia was displayed beside her at the Government House in Wellington. She notes that swearing-in will be a "big day" for the Dame.

"It will be a big day," agrees Dame Cindy, adding, "something you have gone through many times with many Governor Generals."

The monarch, who has been on the throne for nearly 70 years, then chuckles and, displaying a slight tone of resignation that hints at her unrivaled experience, says before the clip tails off, "Indeed I have, yes."

The audience was to invest Dame Cindy with the Insignia of a Dame Grand Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit, and of a Companion of The Queen's Service Order of New Zealand, which she was awarded earlier this year.

The Queen holds a virtual Audience with the Governor General Designate of New Zealand The Queen and Dame Cindy Kiro | Credit: Buckingham Palace

On Thursday, Dame Cindy will be sworn in as Governor General. The role of the Governor-General is to represent the Queen in the countries where she is still head of state. These include Canada, New Zealand and Australia.

Dame Cindy has had a distinguished career in academic research, holding leadership roles at several New Zealand universities and was Chief Executive of the Royal Society Te Apārangi, which promotes research and scholarly activity in science, technology and the humanities, and raises public awareness and understanding of those fields.

Dame Cindy Kiro, Governor General Designate of New Zealand, is received in Audience by The Queen via video link Dame Cindy Kiro | Credit: Government House New Zealand