Advisors to the Queen are in touch with the U.K. government amid a rise in cases caused by the Omicron variant, and the monarch has been mindful to set a good example throughout the pandemic

How Queen Elizabeth Is Staying Safe as COVID Spikes in the U.K.

Although there are not currently government restrictions on gatherings for the holiday, the 95-year-old monarch will instead stay at Windsor Castle, where she has spent the majority of the pandemic.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

A royal source says it was a personal decision taken after "careful consideration" and reflects an ongoing "precautionary approach." The source added that she will be visited by various members of the family over the Christmas holiday.

On Monday, there were 91,743 COVID cases reported across the U.K., the second highest daily total on record. Prime Minister Boris Johnson he "won't hesitate" to introduce new rules based on data, which is being reviewed "hour by hour," according to the BBC.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Queen Elizabeth II arrive at a drinks reception for Queen Elizabeth II and G7 leaders at The Eden Project during the G7 Summit on June 11, 2021 in St Austell, Cornwall, England. Boris Johnson and Queen Elizabeth | Credit: Jack Hill/WPA Pool/Getty Images

Staff at Windsor Castle are tested regularly for COVID-19. An insider recently told PEOPLE that staffers within the "bubble" keeping the Queen from COVID find it to be "a cheerful place."

"Those who are in it cherish their place," the source adds. "They are a support for the Queen and someone that they can have a laugh with and she can talk about the issues of the day."

Queen Elizabeth II attends day 1 of the Royal Windsor Horse Show in Home Park, Windsor Castle on July 1, 2021 in Windsor, England Queen Elizabeth | Credit: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

She also receives regular visits from her youngest son Prince Edward and his wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex, who live a short drive away at Bagshot, and her son Prince Andrew, who lives nearby in Windsor Great Park at Royal Lodge.

Queen Elizabeth II attends the opening ceremony of the sixth session of the Senedd at The Senedd on October 14, 2021 in Cardiff, Wales. Queen Elizabeth | Credit: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

Throughout the pandemic, Queen Elizabeth has set an example for her country. In addition to canceling last year's Christmas at Sandringham, the Queen and Prince Philip (who died in April at age 99) received the vaccine and she wore face masks during outings.

In April 2020, the Queen appeared in a rare TV broadcast to express her gratitude for the efforts people are taking to stop the spread of the virus and acknowledged the severe challenges being faced by families across the world.

"While we have faced challenges before, this one is different," the monarch said. "This time we join with all nations across the globe in a common endeavor, using the great advances of science and our instinctive compassion to heal. We will succeed — and that success will belong to every one of us."

As the broadcast came to a close, the Queen reiterated that the tough times will not last forever.