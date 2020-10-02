Queen Elizabeth's Cousin's Granddaughter Ties the Knot in Surprise Royal Wedding

"We are truly overjoyed and look forward to celebrating next year," the bride shared on Instagram

Just weeks after Princess Beatrice’s secret nuptials in Windsor, the royal family is celebrating another surprise royal wedding!

Flora Alexandra Ogilvy, the 25-year-old granddaughter of Princess Alexandra (Queen Elizabeth’s cousin), tied the knot with former Swedish ice hockey professional Timothy Vesterberg in an under-the-radar ceremony at St. James’s Palace in London last Saturday. The venue was also the location of Queen Victoria’s wedding in 1840.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Timothy and I were married privately at Chapel Royal, St James’s Palace on Saturday 26th September," the newlywed announced in an Instagram post, sharing a photo from her big day. "We are truly overjoyed and look forward to celebrating next year."

Due to restrictions amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the couple was only able to have a small group of friends and family in attendance. The newlyweds have plans to celebrate their nuptials with a larger event in 2021.

The bride, who works as an art consultant and speaker, opted for a white long-sleeved gown with a square neckline by Emilia Wickstead, one of Kate Middleton’s go-to designers. She accessorized with a pair of drop earrings and carried a simple bouquet of white flowers.

Ogilvy is the granddaughter of Princess Alexandra, the Queen’s first cousin, which means she’s the monarch’s first cousin twice removed.

Image zoom Queen Elizabeth and Princess Alexandra Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

The happy couple announced their engagement last November, sharing a sweet photo taken by her father, James Ogilvy. "My beloved Timothy asked me to marry him and we’re blissfully happy," she wrote.

Ogilvy’s wedding comes more than two months after Queen Elizabeth’s granddaughter, Princess Beatrice, quietly wed Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi at The Royal Chapel of All Saints in Windsor. The small ceremony was attended by The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh and close family.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!