Queen Elizabeth's Cousin Says Royal Family 'Don't Communicate Very Well'

Lord Ivar Mountbatten, Queen Elizabeth’s cousin, made history by marrying husband James Coyle in the first same-sex royal wedding last year, but he says his sexual orientation isn’t something the royal family often discusses.

“They don’t really talk about it,” Ivar, 56, told U.K. publication Tatler.

“I mean, the royals, they don’t communicate very well,” he continued, adding that he hoped his decision to come out in 2016 — years after he and his ex-wife Penny divorced — had made a positive impact.

Ivar went on to admit that even a year after tying the knot he still finds it “quite odd” to have a husband. “I suppose I’m quite traditional,” he added with a laugh.

During a visit to the Albert Kennedy Trust earlier this summer, Prince William said it would be “absolutely fine by me” if any of his three children come out as gay.

The father of three went on to say that he and wife Kate Middleton had talked about the possibility and how they’d give their children the best support they could, especially considering their role in the public eye.

“The one thing I’d be worried about is how they, particularly the roles my children fill, is how that is going to be interpreted and seen,” he said. “So Catherine and I have been doing a lot of talking about it to make sure they were prepared.”

While celebrating his big day last year, Ivar captioned a series of photographs on Instagram, “Well we did it finally!”

“It was an amazing day despite the miserable British weather. Fabulous service conducted by Trish Harrogate, chief Registrar for Devon, who set the perfect but lighthearted tone for what is a serious occasion,” he added.

In an extra-special modern twist, Ivar’s ex-wife Penny was the one to give him away — an idea she previously said that their three daughters Ella, Alix and Luli — came up with.

“Most importantly a massive thanks to my 3 gorgeous girls for being so understanding and supportive, without their support this could never have happened!” Ivar wrote.

In a past interview, Ivar told the Daily Mail that while he was honest about his sexuality with his wife before they were married, he said that growing up, “I could never tell my parents I was gay.”

“Where I grew up, gay men were called poofs, queers, everything derogatory under the sun,” he said, adding that even now “having a bloke around is unusual.”

“I never thought this would happen. It’s brilliant, but I never thought I’d marry a man,” he said, noting just how much times have changed.