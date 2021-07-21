Norfolk's Margaret Seaman spent up to 15 hours per day for two years working on the project — which even impressed the Queen Elizabeth herself — as a fundraising effort amid the coronavirus pandemic

Queen Elizabeth's Country Home Now Houses a Mini Version of Itself — in Knitted Form!

Queen Elizabeth's royal residence now houses a knitted version of itself.

Margaret Seaman, a 92-year-old great-great-grandmother, created a knitted version of the monarch's country home in Norfolk, Sandringham. The project is now on display in Sandringham House's ballroom — and the Queen is reportedly impressed!

The monarch, 95, viewed "Knitted Sandringham" during a recent visit, according to the Press Association. "That was absolutely wonderful, she seemed to enjoy it very much," Margaret told the outlet.

An 18-foot long knitted Sandringham House is surrounded by intricate details, including trees, chimneys and St. Mary Magdalene Church, where the royal family traditionally attends Christmas mass. Margaret even knitted members of the royal family to join the display!

Margaret spent up to 15 hours per day over the past two years working on her knitting project, hoping to help fundraise money for local hospitals amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"Although we were in lockdown I was never bored, or never wished I could go out or anything, I was quite happy at home knitting Sandringham — I thoroughly enjoyed it," Margaret told the PA.

Visitors to Sandringham will be able to view the miniature version until October 14.

