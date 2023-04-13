Queen Elizabeth's Coronation: The Best Rare Photos from the 1953 Crowning Ceremony

Hear ye, hear ye! Reopen the royal archives for a look back at Queen Elizabeth's crowning ceremony on June 2, 1953

Published on April 13, 2023 04:34 PM
Flags By The Mile - For Coronation
Reuterphoto

Preparations for Queen Elizabeth's coronation began months in advance, steered by multiple committees and direction from Prince Philip. Here, a factory team in Essex completes Union Jack flags set to decorate the streets of London.

Looking along the Mall towards Buckingham Palace, showing decorations for the coronation of Elizabeth II, including three Coronation Arches over the road and decorative standards topped by crowns positioned on either side of the road, with pedestrians walking along the side of the road
Historic England/Heritage Images via Getty Images (2)

Regal décor rose over The Mall from Buckingham Palace, designating the path the Queen would take. Four arches stretched over the streets with a suspended metal crown dangling from each, topped with heraldic beasts. In a sly design, the arches would light up later that night.

Queen Elizabeth II with Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, in the Coronation Coach en route to Westminster Abbey for Elizabeth's coronation ceremony, 2nd June 1953
Norman Potter/Daily Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

There she is! Queen Elizabeth, who had just turned 27, traveled from Buckingham Palace to the coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey in the Gold State Coach with her husband, Prince Philip.

The Conservative Prime Minister Winston Churchill (1874-1965) in military uniform, prepares to leave Buckingham Palace in a horse drawn carriage to journey to Westminster Abbey for the Coronation of Queen Elizabeth II, 1953
Hulton-Deutsch Collection/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images

Then-Prime Minister Winston Churchill was among the over 8,000 guests in attendance. It was the third coronation he would see in his lifetime, having been present for the crowning ceremonies of Queen Elizabeth's grandfather King George V in 1911 and father King George VI in 1937.

The coronation of Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom, took place on 2 June 1953 at Westminster Abbey, London
Universal History Archive/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth processed into the abbey with a little help from her six maids of honor.

"She was very, very calm," maid of honor Lady Anne Glenconner tells PEOPLE of her mood that morning, adding that the Queen "didn't say anything to us" as they stepped into action.

"We had the dress train rippling over our hands. And then she just turned around and she said, 'Ready, girls,' and off we went," Glenconner says.

Coronation Boredom
The Queen Mother, Prince Charles and Princess Margaret. Topical Press Agency/Getty Images

The youngest guest in attendance was the Queen's 4-year-old son, the future King Charles. The little prince sat between Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother and Princess Margaret, at one point looked adorably bored during the serious ceremony.

"He was just above me — he was brought in for the crowning," says Lady Anne, author of the new memoir Whatever Next? Lessons from an Unexpected Life. "We were standing below him, and he was up there with Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother. I could hear him talking, asking her what was what."

A canopy of cloth of gold is placed over Elizabeth II by the four Garter Knights prior to her anointing by the Archbishop of Canterbury at coronation ceremonies in London's Westminster Abbey
INTERCONTINENTALE/AFP via Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth sat below a canopy to be anointed with oil by the Archbishop of Canterbury Geoffrey Fisher. The moment was considered so sacred that cameras were not allowed to capture it, the BBC reported.

The Archbishop of Canterbury gives the Queen Elizabeth II a sword, prior to the Coronation ceremony, 02 June 1953
INTERCONTINENTALE/AFP via Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth layered priest-like vestments over her coronation gown before starting the sequence of accepting the crown jewels. Here, the Archbishop of Canterbury hands her the bejeweled Sword of State, a symbol of royal authority.

He then presented her with the armills bracelets, stole and cloth of the Robe Royal, orb, coronation ring, glove and scepter, the Royal Family said.

The supreme moment of the day, the Queen sits on the St. Edwards Chair, is crowned by the Archbishop of Canterbury
PA Images via Getty Images

The climax of the coronation was when the Archbishop of Canterbury placed the St. Edward Crown on Queen Elizabeth's head.

queen elizabeth coronation gallery
Reg Speller/Hulton Archive/Getty

The solid gold, nearly 5-lb. crown is considered the most sacred in the royal collection and is only used for the actual crowning, per Historic Royal Palaces. The Queen later changed into the lighter Imperial State Crown for the remainder of the celebrations.

Queen Elizabeth II, wearing the Imperial State crown and carrying the Orb and Sceptre, returns to Buckingham Palace from Westminster Abbey
Topical Press Agency/Getty Images

The newly ennobled Queen Elizabeth left Westminster Abbey as the congregation sang the British national anthem "God Save the Queen." Spot the smiles from Prince Philip and a footman!

Coronation of Queen Elizabeth II, Admiralty Arch, The Mall, City of Westminster, Greater London Authority, 02-06-1953
Historic England/Heritage Images via Getty Images

An estimated three million people lined the streets of London for a glimpse at the Queen riding back to Buckingham Palace in the Gold State Coach. She took a winding 4.5 mile-route in order to see as many people as possible, and the ceremonial carriage ride took two hours to complete.

Coronation procession returns after Queen's Crowning. Commonwealth contingents passing along Cockspur Street, near Trafalgar Square, during the return procession from Westminster Abbey after the crowning there of Queen Elizabeth today
Daily Herald Archive/National Science & Media Museum/SSPL via Getty Images

A little drizzle didn't dampen the spirits of the crowd that came out for a peek at the fairytale scene.

In a historic first, those who couldn't make it in person had the opportunity to catch the coronation on television. The BBC broadcast of the 1953 crowning ceremony was the first of its kind, drawing 27 million viewers in the U.K. and 11 million radio listeners.

Crowds outside Buckingham Palace after the coronation of Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom, 1953
Universal History Archive/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

When the palace gates closed safely behind the Gold State Coach, the throng rushed for a closer look at what was expected next — a balcony appearance from the royal family.

Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles, Princess Anne and Prince Philip
Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles, Princess Anne and Prince Philip. Universal History Archive/Universal Images Group via Getty

Surprise! Prince Charles, 4, and Princess Anne, 2, joined their parents and other members of the royal family outside on the balcony for the history-making moment, which capped with a ceremonial military flypast.

Queen Elizabeth Ii and Members of the Royal Family Captured in an Informal Group Portrait at the Time of the Coronation - 2nd June 1953
Historia/Shutterstock

Smile! The Queen posed with the extended royal family in official photos taken that day.

Cecil Beaton - Queen Elizabeth II on her Coronation Day - June 1953
Alamy Stock Photo

She also sat for official portraits by society photographer Cecil Beaton, taken in Buckingham Palace after the crowning ceremony.

A fresh take on the static style seen in previous coronation portraits, Beaton brought in "an air of theatricality and glamour" by capturing the Queen before a painted backdrop of Westminster Abbey, according to the Royal Collection Trust.

An array of cold platters laid out for a celebration of Queen Elizabeth II's coronation, 1953
Hulton Archive/Getty Images

A cold platter spread served after the big event included lox and cucumber sandwiches, fresh fruit, cookies, champagne and punch.

queen elizabeth coronation gallery
PA Images

Hours after appearing on the balcony of Buckingham Palace with the rest of the royal family on the banner day, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip returned after nightfall to greeting the cheering crowds. Around 9:45 p.m., the Queen flicked on the "lights of London," illuminating the Mall and Admiralty Arch.

The fountains of Trafalgar Square turned "liquid silver" and floodlights from the National Gallery to the Tower of London burned bright.

Fireworks light up the sky over the River Thames, London, on Coronation day
PA Images via Getty Images

Fireworks ignited the sky over the River Thames as parties continued late into the night.

Queen Elizabeth would go on to reign for a record-breaking 70 years, the longest in British history, until her death in September at age 96.

