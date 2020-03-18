Queen Elizabeth Continues to Host Audiences at Buckingham Palace Despite Coronavirus Outbreak

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments and visit our coronavirus hub.

It was business as usual — mostly — for Queen Elizabeth at Buckingham Palace on Wednesday.

Despite coronavirus bringing activities to a halt around the world, the 93-year-old monarch welcomed Captain Angus Essenhigh, the new Commanding Officer of the Royal Navy warship HMS Queen Elizabeth, and his predecessor Commodore Steven Moorhouse to her London residence on Wednesday.

They refrained from shaking hands, with the men instead bowing to the Queen. The trio posed for photos (notably, without touching each other) and chatted in chairs that were spaced apart.

Queen Elizabeth is also expected to keep her regular meeting with Prime Minister Boris Johnson later in the day.

There were no handshakes – only bows from Captain Angus Essenhigh, the new Commanding Officer of the Royal Navy warship HMS Queen Elizabeth, and his predecessor Commodore Steven Moorhouse. pic.twitter.com/CIC052ofrb — PA Royal Reporters (@PARoyal) March 18, 2020

On Tuesday it was announced that the monarch will make the trip 30 miles west of London to Windsor Castle, where she is usually based on weekends and was already set to stay for the annual Easter break, on Thursday. She will likely stay there after the Easter period.

Amid the warnings from the U.K. government that people should avoid gatherings with friends and family, as well as large gatherings and crowded places — such as pubs, clubs and theaters — it was becoming inevitable that the springtime celebrations with the Queen at their center would be shelved.

Image zoom Queen Elizabeth at a 2019 garden party Press Association via AP Images

Royal events have been canceled months in advance due to the COVID-19 pandemic, including the Queen’s annual garden parties at Buckingham palace. Another staple of the season, the Chelsea Flower Show, was also called off on Tuesday morning. The show, where Kate Middleton last year showed an interactive garden to highlight her campaign on outside play for children and families, is attended by the Queen and other members of the family on the first day.

These major cancellations come comes after Queen Elizabeth‘s visit to Cheshire and Camden this month was called off, as was her son Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall’s scheduled tour of Bosnia and Herzegovina, the Republic of Cyprus and Jordan.

The fate of the 2020 Trooping the Colour celebration — the grand military parade honoring the Queen’s birthday that brings together all members of the royal family on the iconic Buckingham Palace balcony — is still under review.

Image zoom Trooping the Colour 2019 DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP/Getty Images

The wedding of Princess Beatrice, the Queen’s granddaughter, to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi could also be postponed once again, this time amid rising concerns surrounding the coronavirus pandemic. The nuptials — scheduled to take place at St. James’s Palace in London on May 29 with a reception to follow in the Buckingham Palace gardens — was already previously changed twice due to the bride’s father Prince Andrew’s recent scandal.