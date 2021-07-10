Queen Elizabeth Shares Personal Message Congratulating England's Soccer Team Ahead of Euro 2020 Final

Queen Elizabeth is sending her best ahead of the Euro 2020 final.



On Saturday, the monarch shared a personal message to team manager Gareth Southgate, who helped lead England to their first tournament final since 1966, when they won the World Cup.



"55 years ago I was fortunate to present the World Cup to Bobby Moore and saw what it meant to the players, management and support staff to reach and win the final of a major international football tournament," the Queen shared as she referenced the big win.



"I want to send my congratulations and that of my family to you all on reaching the final of the European Championships, and send my good wishes for tomorrow with the hope that history will record not only your success but also the spirit, commitment and pride with which you have conducted yourselves," she added.