Queen Elizabeth Conducts Virtual Meetings from Windsor Castle Following Her COVID-19 Recovery

Prince Charles gave a health update on his mother earlier this week, saying she is "a lot better now"

Queen Elizabeth is back at her computer and continuing her royal work.

On Thursday, the 95-year-old monarch conducted two virtual audiences from Windsor Castle, where she continues to reside and work 11 days after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

The Queen met with Vishnu Dhanpaul, who presented the Letters of Recall of his predecessor and his own Letters of Commission as High Commissioner for the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago in London, and his wife. They were able to see and interact with the Queen on the screen from Buckingham Palace.

She also received the High Commissioner of Malawi, Dr. Thomas Bisika, and his wife. Bisika also gifted the monarch a painting of a mountain, which was displayed during the audience.

During the virtual meetings, the Queen was seen wearing a floral patterned dress and her signature pearls.

Queen Elizabeth II appears on a screen via videolink from Windsor Castle, Queen Elizabeth | Credit: Victoria Jones/PA Images via Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth was seen for the first time since being diagnosed with COVID-19 on Tuesday when she held two virtual meetings with foreign ambassadors.

Last week, the Queen canceled her planned virtual engagements due to her ongoing symptoms. However, she felt well enough on Wednesday to hold an audience with Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Prince Charles provided a health update on the monarch Tuesday during a visit in Southend-on-Sea, England, for its City Day, sharing with well-wishers that his mother was on the mend. Janice Jacom told Hello! magazine that she inquired about the Queen's health when she spoke to the heir.

Queen Elizabeth II appears on a screen via videolink from Windsor Castle Queen Elizabeth | Credit: Victoria Jones/PA Images via Getty Images

"I asked the Prince about his mother, and he said, 'She's a lot better now — it was very mild.' It was a bit worrying as the Queen is getting on a bit, but I think she's absolutely wonderful," said Jacom.

Prince Charles, 73, also told local Raymond Gibson a similar update: "I asked how his mum was, he said she's had very slight COVID so she's okay," Gibson told Town & Country.

royals rollout Queen Elizabeth | Credit: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty