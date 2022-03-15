Queen Elizabeth Conducts Virtual Meetings After Pulling Out of Commonwealth Day Appearance 

The 95-year-old monarch appeared in good spirits during her virtual audiences

Queen Elizabeth is continuing her royal duties from Windsor Castle after she pulled out of attending the annual Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey on Monday.

On Tuesday, the monarch, 95, conducted two virtual audiences with incoming ambassadors via video link from her home in Windsor. The Queen presented Enkhsukh Battumur, Ambassador from Mongolia, with his letters of credence as they spoke online. She also greeted Rukhshona Emomali, Ambassador from the Republic of Tajikistan.

The Queen, who wore a blue floral dress and her signature pearls, appeared in good spirits during the virtual meetings.

The virtual engagements come one day after the Queen bowed out of the Commonwealth Day Service, which was attended by senior members of the royal family, including Prince Charles (who represented his mother at the event), Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Queen Elizabeth II, Enkhsukh Battumur Enkhsukh Battumur, Ambassador of Mongolia and his wife Ganchimeg Purevdorj at Buckingham Palace | Credit: Alamy Stock Photo

On Friday, the Queen announced that she would not be attending the annual ceremony, which celebrates the union of the 54 nations that make up the Commonwealth.

"After discussing the arrangements with the Royal Household, The Queen has asked The Prince of Wales to represent Her Majesty at the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey on Monday," Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

Queen Elizabeth II, Rukhshona Emomali Rukhshona Emomali, Ambassador of the Republic of Tajikistan and her husband Shamsullo Sohibov at Buckingham Palace | Credit: Alamy Stock Photo

"The Queen will continue with other planned engagements, including in-person audiences, in the week ahead," the statement continued.

Although she recently recovered from COVID-19, PEOPLE understands that the Queen's absence from the Commonwealth Day Service is not related to illness. There were discussions surrounding the monarch's comfort when it came to her travel arrangements and attending the service.

The monarch has been using a walking cane since October and recently complained of mobility issues.

The Queen did, however, release her traditional Commonwealth Day message, which she wrote from Windsor Castle. In her address, she pledged to continue the promise she made 75 years ago that she will be forever "devoted" to her public work.

"In this year of my Platinum Jubilee, it has given me pleasure to renew the promise I made in 1947, that my life will always be devoted in service," she stated.

The Royal Family Attend The Commonwealth Day Westminster Abbey Service Prince William, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Charles and Kate Middleton at the Commonwealth Day Service on March 14 | Credit: DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images

The Queen, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Feb. 20, has missed a number of events in recent months due to recent health setbacks.

After canceling a scheduled trip to Northern Ireland under medical advice from her doctors, the monarch spent a night in the hospital on October 20 and was advised to rest for several weeks.

Queen Elizabeth decided not to appear at the Remembrance Day ceremony on Nov. 14 due to a sprained back. The Queen was said by a royal source to be "deeply disappointed," as she regards the moving ceremony as "one of the most significant engagements of the year."

Following her COVID-19 diagnosis last month, the palace said the Queen was "experiencing mild cold-like symptoms." She canceled several scheduled virtual meetings amid her recovery.