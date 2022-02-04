7 Decades of Queen Elizabeth's Rainbow Style: See Her Most Colorful Outfits Through the Years

You may have noticed that, over the course of her 70-year reign, Queen Elizabeth II has taken to wearing brightly-hued ensembles. The monarch has worn every color in the rainbow — and it's for a good reason!

In the documentary, The Queen at 90, the Queen's daughter-in-law, Sophie, Countess of Wessex, said: "She needs to stand out for people to be able to say 'I saw the Queen.' Don't forget that when she turns up somewhere, the crowds are two, three, four, 10, 15 deep, and someone wants to be able to say they saw a bit of the Queen's hat as she went past."

Check out the Queen's colorful collection of clothes through the years!