7 Decades of Queen Elizabeth's Rainbow Style: See Her Most Colorful Outfits Through the Years

Britain's longest-reigning monarch has worn every color in the rainbow! A look back at Queen Elizabeth's boldest, most colorful outfits of the past 70 years, in honor of her Platinum Jubilee

By Andrea Wurzburger and Lauren Lieberman February 04, 2022 11:03 AM

1 of 55

Credit: Getty (6)

You may have noticed that, over the course of her 70-year reign, Queen Elizabeth II has taken to wearing brightly-hued ensembles. The monarch has worn every color in the rainbow — and it's for a good reason!

In the documentary, The Queen at 90, the Queen's daughter-in-law, Sophie, Countess of Wessex, said: "She needs to stand out for people to be able to say 'I saw the Queen.' Don't forget that when she turns up somewhere, the crowds are two, three, four, 10, 15 deep, and someone wants to be able to say they saw a bit of the Queen's hat as she went past."

Check out the Queen's colorful collection of clothes through the years! 

2 of 55

1999

Credit: Anwar Hussein/Getty

Red-y or not, here comes Queen Elizabeth! She sported this bold hue while taking a tea break with hospital staff during her visit to Manchester Royal Infirmary. 

3 of 55

2021

Credit: STEVE PARSONS/POOL/AFP via Getty Image

While visiting HMS Queen Elizabeth at Her Majesty's Naval Base, the monarch sported a red ensemble with a black collar, and accessorized with a ruby brooch and floral hat. 

4 of 55

2014

Credit: Leon Neal-WPA Pool/Getty

Queen Elizabeth sported this deep red ensemble with sharing a laugh with her late husband, Prince Philip

5 of 55

2010

Credit: Dan Kitwood /WPA Pool /Getty

Queen Elizabeth wore this gorgeous, deep red tweed number while greeting the Emir of Qatar in Windsor.

6 of 55

2020

Credit: GLYN KIRK/POOL/AFP via Getty

The Queen wore this festive, red coat and matching hat while thanking local volunteers and essential workers for their work amid the COVID-19 pandemic and over the Christmas holiday. 

7 of 55

1982

Credit: Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty

Next to Prince Philip in his whites, the queen stood out in her red patterned look while arriving in Kiribati during a tour of the South Pacific. 

8 of 55

1980

Credit: Getty

Orange you glad that the monarch wasn't afraid to wear a bold, orange hue after Christmas Service at Windsor Castle in 1980?

9 of 55

1985

Credit: Getty

She wore a similar, burnt orange hue while attending a polo match in Windsor, this time accessorizing with a scarf. 

10 of 55

1977

Credit: Getty

Queen Elizabeth matched her pillbox hat to her coat while out in London in 1977. 

11 of 55

1989

Credit: Getty

The Queen made a statement in a bold, sparkly evening gown while aboard the Royal Yacht Britannia for a banquet in Singapore. 

12 of 55

1979

Credit: Getty

Queen Elizabeth wore a more muted orange ensemble alongside her sister, Princess Margaret, at the Epsom Derby in 1979. 

13 of 55

2015

Credit: Getty

The Queen wore a smile almost as bright as her outfit while attending the QIPCO British Champions Day racing meet at Ascot Racecourse. 

14 of 55

1989

Credit: Getty

The monarch wore a gingham dress and matching hat while attending the recommissioning ceremony for HMS Invincible, adding a light orange coat to complete the look. 

15 of 55

2018

Credit: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

She added pops of blue to her yellow outfit while attending the Royal Ascot in 2018. 

16 of 55

1990

Credit: Erin Combs/Toronto Star via Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth looked cheery in a bold yellow ensemble while visiting Canada in 1990. 

17 of 55

1997

Credit: Getty

Queen Elizabeth visited Pakistan in 1997, wearing a sunny, yellow, polka dot number (and going without shoes) while visiting the Shah Faisal Mosque. 

18 of 55

1975

Credit: Serge Lemoine/Hulton Archive/Getty

It wasn't the first time that the Queen wore yellow polka dots: she wore a similar outfit in Mexico in 1975. 

19 of 55

1977

Credit: Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty

She wore the pattern again, this time in a slight muted tone, while in Brisbane, Australia, on her Jubilee Tour. 

20 of 55

2021

Credit: OLI SCARFF/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Her Majesty the Queen looked lovely in a green and pink floral outfit while attending a luncheon alongside the Duchess of Cornwall and the Duchess of Cambridge. 

21 of 55

2021

Credit: Steve REIGATE / POOL / AFP) (Photo by STEVE REIGATE/POOL/AFP via Getty

The Queen ushered in the arrival of spring in March 2021 when she wore this pastel green outfit, adding yellow lilies to her hat. 

22 of 55

2018

Credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage

For her first solo outing with daughter-in-law Meghan Markle, the Queen chose a lime green suit dress and matching hat. 

23 of 55

1973

Credit: Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty

The Queen matched her green dress with a bold hat by Simone Mirman, adding white accessories to complete the look while arriving at a polo match in Windsor. 

24 of 55

1977

Credit: Anwar Hussein/Getty

While visiting Barbados in 1977, Queen Elizabeth wore a green, patterned dress with pearl embellishments on the shoulder. 

25 of 55

1980s

Credit: Anwar Hussein/Getty

While posing for a photo with her many dogs at Sandringham, the Queen wore an emerald green suit dress. 

26 of 55

1952

Credit: Getty

The Queen wore a classic skirt-suit while at Balmoral Castle in 1952. 

27 of 55

1995

Credit: Corbis via Getty

She wore this elegant, sequined, forest green gown to celebrate Margaret Thatcher's 70th birthday. 

28 of 55

1954

Credit: Fox Photos/Hulton Archive/Getty

In 1954, Queen Elizabeth donned a stunning green evening gown while visiting Melbourne, Australia, making us green with envy. 

29 of 55

2021

Credit: Andrew Milligan/Pool/Getty

She wore a similar hue while opening of the sixth session of the Scottish Parliament in 2021 in Edinburgh, Scotland. 

30 of 55

1987

Credit: Julian Parker/UK Press via Getty

Queen Elizabeth donned a festive green ensemble while attending Christmas services in 1987. 

31 of 55

2021

Credit: Scott Heppell - WPA Pool/Getty

The Queen wore a feather in her cap and a turquoise outfit while visiting the set of the long-running TV series Coronation Street. 

32 of 55

1990

Credit: Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty

While celebrating the Queen Mother's birthday in 1990, Queen Elizabeth wore a flashy, floral print dress outside Clarence House. 

33 of 55

2021

Credit: DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP via Getty

The Queen smiled in 2021 as she donned a robin egg blue ensemble while attending the Royal Ascot in London. 

34 of 55

2008

Credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage

The monarch stood out during the Trooping the Colour in 2008, as she posed on the balcony of Buckingham Palace with her grandson, Prince Harry, daughter Princess Anne, son, Prince Edward, and husband Prince Philip.

35 of 55

2002

Credit: PA Images via Getty Images

While celebrating her Golden Jubilee in 2002, Queen Elizabeth chose a light blue that nicely complemented her eyes. 

36 of 55

2021

Credit: Samir Hussein - Pool/WireImage

In 2021, Queen Elizabeth wore a sky-blue ensemble while inspecting members of the armed forces at the Ceremony of the Keys in Edinburgh, Scotland.

37 of 55

1985

Credit: Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty

While on her tour of Portugal in 1985, Queen Elizabeth wore a solid blue coat that matched her patterned hat. 

38 of 55

1997

Credit: Colin Davey/Getty

She's got her something blue! The Queen wore this blue outfit on her 50th wedding anniversary celebration to Prince Philip in 1997. 

39 of 55

1986

Credit: Tim Graham Photo Library/Getty

The particular shade of blue is a popular one for the British monarch — they don't call it royal blue for nothing! 

40 of 55

2021

Credit: Arthur Edwards - WPA Pool/Getty

Queen Elizabeth wore royal blue again while attending a service of Thanksgiving to mark the centenary of The Royal British Legion at Westminster Abbey alongside her daughter, Princess Anne, who wore a bright purple ensemble. 

41 of 55

1970

Credit: Getty

Why so blue!? While on a tour of New Zealand in 1970, Queen Elizabeth wore a royal blue, patterned dress while smiling alongside one of her corgis. 

42 of 55

2017

Credit: Chris Jackson- WPA Pool/Getty

While visiting the naval base in Portsmouth in 2017, Queen Elizabeth stood out in a brilliant purple outfit. 

43 of 55

2006

Credit: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

In 2006, she attended the annual Trooping the Colour in a deep purple outfit. 

44 of 55

2015

Credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage

Pretty in pink! This bright magenta outfit, complete with hot pink feathers in the cap, made a statement while the Queen visited the HMS Ocean in 2015. 

45 of 55

1990

Credit: John Shelley Collection/Avalon/Getty

While riding in a carriage with her mother in 1990, the Queen wore a lovely lavender outfit.  

46 of 55

2012

Credit: Indigo/Getty

While at the Braemar Highland Gathering, Queen Elizabeth shared a laugh with her son, Prince Charles, while wearing a light lavender outfit, matching the ribbon on her hat to her ensemble. 

47 of 55

1951

Credit: Hulton Archive/Getty

While visiting Malta with Prince Philip in 1951, the monarch wore a pale purple, beaded gown and fur stole, accessorizing with elbow-length white gloves and plenty of diamonds. 

48 of 55

Undated

Credit: Getty

The Queen looked pretty in pale pink when she wore this one-shouldered gown with her family's orders and orders of her kingdom. 

49 of 55

2018

Credit: Richard Pohl/WPA Pool/Getty Images

The Queen blended in with the flowers in a soft pink sweater while looking at a display of roses at the Chelsea Flower Show in London. 

50 of 55

2021

Credit: STEVE PARSONS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

The Queen posed with President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden at Windsor Castle in 2021, looking ready for tea time in her floral dress and bubblegum pink hat. 

51 of 55

2021

Credit: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

Queen Elizabeth chose this dusty rose color for her trip to Cardiff, Wales, in 2021. 

52 of 55

1975

Credit: Serge Lemoine/Getty

While visiting Mexico in 1975, Queen Elizabeth wore a tropical-print, short-sleeve dress. 

53 of 55

1989

Credit: Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty

The queen wore a magenta suit dress while visiting Wales (and accepting a birthday cake!) in 1989.

54 of 55

2016

Credit: Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty

The Queen marked 500 years of the Royal Mail delivery service with this vivid pink look in 2016. 

55 of 55

2021

Credit: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

Queen Elizabeth wore a bright pink coat over a floral dress, accenting her look with brightly colored flowers in her hat in 2021 while arriving at Balmoral Castle. 

