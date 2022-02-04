7 Decades of Queen Elizabeth's Rainbow Style: See Her Most Colorful Outfits Through the Years
Britain's longest-reigning monarch has worn every color in the rainbow! A look back at Queen Elizabeth's boldest, most colorful outfits of the past 70 years, in honor of her Platinum Jubilee
You may have noticed that, over the course of her 70-year reign, Queen Elizabeth II has taken to wearing brightly-hued ensembles. The monarch has worn every color in the rainbow — and it's for a good reason!
In the documentary, The Queen at 90, the Queen's daughter-in-law, Sophie, Countess of Wessex, said: "She needs to stand out for people to be able to say 'I saw the Queen.' Don't forget that when she turns up somewhere, the crowds are two, three, four, 10, 15 deep, and someone wants to be able to say they saw a bit of the Queen's hat as she went past."
Check out the Queen's colorful collection of clothes through the years!
1999
Red-y or not, here comes Queen Elizabeth! She sported this bold hue while taking a tea break with hospital staff during her visit to Manchester Royal Infirmary.
2021
While visiting HMS Queen Elizabeth at Her Majesty's Naval Base, the monarch sported a red ensemble with a black collar, and accessorized with a ruby brooch and floral hat.
2014
Queen Elizabeth sported this deep red ensemble with sharing a laugh with her late husband, Prince Philip.
2010
Queen Elizabeth wore this gorgeous, deep red tweed number while greeting the Emir of Qatar in Windsor.
2020
The Queen wore this festive, red coat and matching hat while thanking local volunteers and essential workers for their work amid the COVID-19 pandemic and over the Christmas holiday.
1982
Next to Prince Philip in his whites, the queen stood out in her red patterned look while arriving in Kiribati during a tour of the South Pacific.
1980
Orange you glad that the monarch wasn't afraid to wear a bold, orange hue after Christmas Service at Windsor Castle in 1980?
1985
She wore a similar, burnt orange hue while attending a polo match in Windsor, this time accessorizing with a scarf.
1977
Queen Elizabeth matched her pillbox hat to her coat while out in London in 1977.
1989
The Queen made a statement in a bold, sparkly evening gown while aboard the Royal Yacht Britannia for a banquet in Singapore.
1979
Queen Elizabeth wore a more muted orange ensemble alongside her sister, Princess Margaret, at the Epsom Derby in 1979.
2015
The Queen wore a smile almost as bright as her outfit while attending the QIPCO British Champions Day racing meet at Ascot Racecourse.
1989
The monarch wore a gingham dress and matching hat while attending the recommissioning ceremony for HMS Invincible, adding a light orange coat to complete the look.
2018
She added pops of blue to her yellow outfit while attending the Royal Ascot in 2018.
1990
Queen Elizabeth looked cheery in a bold yellow ensemble while visiting Canada in 1990.
1997
Queen Elizabeth visited Pakistan in 1997, wearing a sunny, yellow, polka dot number (and going without shoes) while visiting the Shah Faisal Mosque.
1975
It wasn't the first time that the Queen wore yellow polka dots: she wore a similar outfit in Mexico in 1975.
1977
She wore the pattern again, this time in a slight muted tone, while in Brisbane, Australia, on her Jubilee Tour.
2021
Her Majesty the Queen looked lovely in a green and pink floral outfit while attending a luncheon alongside the Duchess of Cornwall and the Duchess of Cambridge.
2021
The Queen ushered in the arrival of spring in March 2021 when she wore this pastel green outfit, adding yellow lilies to her hat.
2018
For her first solo outing with daughter-in-law Meghan Markle, the Queen chose a lime green suit dress and matching hat.
1973
The Queen matched her green dress with a bold hat by Simone Mirman, adding white accessories to complete the look while arriving at a polo match in Windsor.
1977
While visiting Barbados in 1977, Queen Elizabeth wore a green, patterned dress with pearl embellishments on the shoulder.
1980s
While posing for a photo with her many dogs at Sandringham, the Queen wore an emerald green suit dress.
1952
The Queen wore a classic skirt-suit while at Balmoral Castle in 1952.
1995
She wore this elegant, sequined, forest green gown to celebrate Margaret Thatcher's 70th birthday.
1954
In 1954, Queen Elizabeth donned a stunning green evening gown while visiting Melbourne, Australia, making us green with envy.
2021
She wore a similar hue while opening of the sixth session of the Scottish Parliament in 2021 in Edinburgh, Scotland.
1987
Queen Elizabeth donned a festive green ensemble while attending Christmas services in 1987.
2021
The Queen wore a feather in her cap and a turquoise outfit while visiting the set of the long-running TV series Coronation Street.
1990
While celebrating the Queen Mother's birthday in 1990, Queen Elizabeth wore a flashy, floral print dress outside Clarence House.
2021
The Queen smiled in 2021 as she donned a robin egg blue ensemble while attending the Royal Ascot in London.
2008
The monarch stood out during the Trooping the Colour in 2008, as she posed on the balcony of Buckingham Palace with her grandson, Prince Harry, daughter Princess Anne, son, Prince Edward, and husband Prince Philip.
2002
While celebrating her Golden Jubilee in 2002, Queen Elizabeth chose a light blue that nicely complemented her eyes.
2021
In 2021, Queen Elizabeth wore a sky-blue ensemble while inspecting members of the armed forces at the Ceremony of the Keys in Edinburgh, Scotland.
1985
While on her tour of Portugal in 1985, Queen Elizabeth wore a solid blue coat that matched her patterned hat.
1997
She's got her something blue! The Queen wore this blue outfit on her 50th wedding anniversary celebration to Prince Philip in 1997.
1986
The particular shade of blue is a popular one for the British monarch — they don't call it royal blue for nothing!
2021
Queen Elizabeth wore royal blue again while attending a service of Thanksgiving to mark the centenary of The Royal British Legion at Westminster Abbey alongside her daughter, Princess Anne, who wore a bright purple ensemble.
1970
Why so blue!? While on a tour of New Zealand in 1970, Queen Elizabeth wore a royal blue, patterned dress while smiling alongside one of her corgis.
2017
While visiting the naval base in Portsmouth in 2017, Queen Elizabeth stood out in a brilliant purple outfit.
2006
In 2006, she attended the annual Trooping the Colour in a deep purple outfit.
2015
Pretty in pink! This bright magenta outfit, complete with hot pink feathers in the cap, made a statement while the Queen visited the HMS Ocean in 2015.
1990
While riding in a carriage with her mother in 1990, the Queen wore a lovely lavender outfit.
2012
While at the Braemar Highland Gathering, Queen Elizabeth shared a laugh with her son, Prince Charles, while wearing a light lavender outfit, matching the ribbon on her hat to her ensemble.
1951
While visiting Malta with Prince Philip in 1951, the monarch wore a pale purple, beaded gown and fur stole, accessorizing with elbow-length white gloves and plenty of diamonds.
Undated
The Queen looked pretty in pale pink when she wore this one-shouldered gown with her family's orders and orders of her kingdom.
2018
The Queen blended in with the flowers in a soft pink sweater while looking at a display of roses at the Chelsea Flower Show in London.
2021
The Queen posed with President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden at Windsor Castle in 2021, looking ready for tea time in her floral dress and bubblegum pink hat.
2021
Queen Elizabeth chose this dusty rose color for her trip to Cardiff, Wales, in 2021.
1975
While visiting Mexico in 1975, Queen Elizabeth wore a tropical-print, short-sleeve dress.
1989
The queen wore a magenta suit dress while visiting Wales (and accepting a birthday cake!) in 1989.
2016
The Queen marked 500 years of the Royal Mail delivery service with this vivid pink look in 2016.
2021
Queen Elizabeth wore a bright pink coat over a floral dress, accenting her look with brightly colored flowers in her hat in 2021 while arriving at Balmoral Castle.