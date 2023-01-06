Official Memorabilia Honoring Queen Elizabeth Includes a Sentimental Tribute from King Charles

The Royal Collection Trust is celebrating the life of the late Queen Elizabeth II with an official line of merchandise — which includes a (very British!) tea cup and saucer.

The unique collection of official memorabilia launched on Thursday, four months after the Queen died at the age of 96 at her Scottish home of Balmoral Castle. It includes a china mug, a pillbox and a tankard, all hand-finished with 22-karat gold.

The range also includes a tea towel and a candle.

Featuring the Queen's personal cypher from before she became monarch, the design includes all the national emblems of the United Kingdom: roses, shamrocks, thistles and daffodils.

The Royal Collection Trust chinaware collection in tribute to Queen Elizabeth Royal Collection Trust/Copyright His Majesty King Charles III 2023

It also includes a sentimental inscription as quoted by King Charles shortly after his mother's death. From Shakespeare's Hamlet, the words, "May flights of Angels sing thee to thy rest," are featured on the highly collectible items.

Charles used the poetic line when he addressed the nation in his first televised speech as King, the day after Queen Elizabeth's death on Sept. 8. Calling her his "darling Mama," he praised her humor, warmth and ability to see the best in people and pledged to "uphold the constitutional principals at the heart of our nation."

Tea towel as part of The Royal Collection's tribute to Queen Elizabeth Royal Collection Trust/Copyright His Majesty King Charles III 2023

The unique design also includes some of the flowers from the Queen's funeral bouquet, including her favorite pink roses, myrtle cut from a plant grown from the same sprig Princess Elizabeth had in her wedding bouquet and rosemary, the traditional emblem of remembrance.

In another symbolic nod to the past, the cherubs are inspired by a drawing by her great-great-grandmother Queen Victoria, taken from a book of sketches featuring her children.

Bone china cup and saucer as part of The Royal Collection's tribute to Queen Elizabeth Royal Collection Trust/Copyright His Majesty King Charles III 2023

Starting from £10.95 for a cotton tea towel, all sales will go to The Royal Collection Trust and all items are available online and from Royal Collection Trust shops.