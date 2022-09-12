All About the Crown on Queen Elizabeth's Coffin in Scotland

Queen Elizabeth's coffin was adorned by a stunning crown representing the country where she died.

On Monday, the Crown of Scotland was placed atop the monarch's coffin, where it was lying in state at St. Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh, Scotland. After the coffin was draped in the Royal Standard of Scotland, it was also decorated with a floral wreath.

The Crown of Scotland is the the oldest existing piece of crown jewelry in the U.K., according to The Court Jeweller. This crown has been worn at or present during the coronations of several Scottish monarchs, including Mary, Queen of Scots (1543), James I and VI (1567), Charles I (1633) and Charles II (1651).

The crown, which was placed on the Queen's coffin by hereditary Keeper of the Palace Holyroodhouse Alexander Douglas-Hamilton, took in its current form in 1540 when Scotland's King James V asked for the piece to be refashioned by Scotland's royal goldsmith, John Mosman, The Court Jeweller explains.

The Honours of Scotland also include a sceptre and a sword, both of which were gifts from popes in the 15th and 16th centuries.

Also known as the Scottish Crown Jewels, the pieces were locked away in 1707 following the Act of Union, which united Scotland and England, only to be discovered again in 1818 at Edinburgh Castle, per The National of Scotland. Since then, they've been on display at the castle, usually in the Crown Room, unless it's brought out for special events.

The crown features four gold arches that rise to an orb. With plenty of gold, pearls, garnets and amethysts, the crown features a gold and enamel cross up top.

Queen Elizabeth's coffin will leave Scotland on Tuesday, arriving in London in the evening.

After her coffin is ceremonially brought through London, the Queen's lying in state is expected to start in Westminster Hall. This four-day tradition is known as Operation Marquee, and thousands will visit to pay their respects to the monarch.

The state funeral is set to happen at Westminster Abbey on Monday, September 19.