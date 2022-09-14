All of the Moving Photos from the Procession of Queen Elizabeth's Coffin Through London on Wednesday Morning

On Wednesday morning, members of the royal family escorted the late monarch's coffin from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, where it will lie in state

By
Kate Hogan
Kate Hogan
Kate Hogan

Published on September 14, 2022 10:05 AM
01 of 34

A Final Procession

King Charles III (L), Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales (2L) and Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex walk behind the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II
King Charles, Prince William and Prince Harry. DANIEL LEAL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

On Wednesday morning, members of the royal family escorted Queen Elizabeth's coffin from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, where it will lie in state. King Charles III and his siblings followed directly behind their late mother, with Princes William and Harry in step a few paces back.

02 of 34

Family Moment

King Charles III, Princess Anne, Princess Royal, Prince Andrew, Duke of York and Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex walk behind the coffin during the procession for the Lying-in State of Queen Elizabeth II
King Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward. Leon Neal/Getty Images

King Charles III marched with Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward alongside him, their faces solemn.

03 of 34

The Heirs

King Charles III and Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales walk behind the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, adorned with a Royal Standard and the Imperial State Crown
King Charles and Prince William. DANIEL LEAL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Prince William followed directly behind his father.

04 of 34

A Day of Mourning

The Queen’s funeral cortege makes its way along The Mall from Buckingham Palace during the procession for the Lying-in State of Queen Elizabeth II
Leon Neal/Getty Images

Thousands of mourners lined the streets, waving flags, shedding tears and hoping for a glimpse at the procession.

05 of 34

Looking Bright

The Coffin Carrying Queen Elizabeth II Is Transferred From Buckingham Palace To The Palace Of Westminster

It was a beautiful day in London for the sad moment.

06 of 34

Queen 'Til the End

The coffin carrying Queen Elizabeth II makes its way along The Mall during the procession for the Lying-in State of Queen Elizabeth II
Queen Elizabeth's coffin. Leon Neal/Getty Images

Atop Queen Elizabeth's coffin was the Imperial State Crown, the same sparkler used in her coronation and the one she wore every year when attending the Opening of Parliament Ceremony. It contains the world's fourth-largest polished diamond.

07 of 34

A Jewel of London

The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, adorned with a Royal Standard and the Imperial State Crown and pulled by a Gun Carriage of The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery
Queen Elizabeth's coffin. DANIEL LEAL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

The crown is normally kept under guard at the Tower of London, where it is a centerpiece of the Crown Jewels exhibit popular with tourists.

08 of 34

In Memory

The coffin carrying Queen Elizabeth II makes its way along The Mall during the procession for the Lying-in State of Queen Elizabeth II on September 14, 2022 in London, England
Queen Elizabeth's coffin. Leon Neal/Getty Images

Ahead of the gun carriage walked members of Queen Elizabeth's household, including pages, her private secretary and other staff members.

09 of 34

Brothers United

Prince William, Prince of Wales and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex walk behind the coffin during the procession for the Lying-in State of Queen Elizabeth II
Prince William and Prince Harry. Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The death of Queen Elizabeth has at least briefly reunited Princes William and Harry, who came together with wives Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle over the weekend to greet mourners outside of Windsor Castle after William extended an invitation to the pair.

10 of 34

Loyal Royals

King Charles III and Princess Anne, Princess Royal walk behind the coffin during the procession for the Lying-in State of Queen Elizabeth II on September 14, 2022 in London, England
Leon Neal/Getty Images

Charles and Anne were by Queen Elizabeth's side in her final hours, and Anne has had the somber but important duty of guiding her mother's casket on its journey through Scotland to England. "It has been an honour and a privilege to accompany her on her final journeys," she shared in a statement on Tuesday.

11 of 34

A Time to Reflect

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex walks behind the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, adorned with a Royal Standard and the Imperial State Crown and pulled by a Gun Carriage
Prince Harry. MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP via Getty Images

Like his relatives, Prince Harry stayed expressionless throughout the procession.

12 of 34

The King

King Charles III follows the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II
Martin Meissner/AP/Shutterstock

King Charles has taken on many of his mother's duties in the days since her death, while also mourning the loss of her himself.

13 of 34

Dressed for the Occasion

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex (2L), walks behind Britain's King Charles III (6L), Britain's Princess Anne (C), Princess Royal, Britain's Prince Andrew, Duke of York (2R) and Britain's Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex walk behind the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II
MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP via Getty Images

Prince Harry and Prince Andrew wore morning suits while others wore military uniforms, as it was announced earlier this week that only working members of the royal family would wear military garb for events surrounding Queen Elizabeth's funeral. The two men did wear military medals on their suits — Prince Harry served in the British Army for 10 years, while Prince Andrew spent 22 years in the Royal Navy, serving as a helicopter pilot in the Falklands War in 1982.

14 of 34

Joined Together

Prince William, Prince of Wales, King Charles III, Prince Richard, Duke of Gloucester, Princess Anne, Princess Royal and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex walk behind the coffin during the procession for the Lying-in State of Queen Elizabeth II
Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Also taking part in the procession were Princess Anne's husband Sir Tim Laurence, the Queen's cousin Prince Richard the Duke of Gloucester, the Queen's nephew David Armstrong-Jones the Earl of Snowdon and the Queen's grandson Peter Phillips.

15 of 34

Saying Goodbye

The Queen’s funeral cortege makes its way along The Mall from Buckingham Palace
Leon Neal/Getty Images

Many along the route clapped respectfully as the procession moved by.

16 of 34

Next in Line

Camilla, Queen Consort (L) and Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales are driven behind the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, adorned with a Royal Standard and the Imperial State Crown and pulled by a Gun Carriage of The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery
JUSTIN TALLIS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Behind the procession, the spouses followed in cars, first Camilla, Queen Consort and Kate, Princess of Wales.

17 of 34

A Sad Day

Camilla, Queen Consort, left and Britain's Kate, Princess of Wales are driven, behind the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, during a procession for the Lying-in State of Queen Elizabeth II, from Buckingham Palace
Queen Camilla and Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales. Daniel Leal/AP/Shutterstock

The women wore black from head to toe.

18 of 34

A Purposeful Piece

Catherine, Princess of Wales is driven behind the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, adorned with a Royal Standard and the Imperial State Crown and pulled by a Gun Carriage of The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery
Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales. MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP via Getty Images

Kate donned a statement brooch that belonged to the Queen.

19 of 34

Meghan Mourns

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex is driven behind the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, adorned with a Royal Standard and the Imperial State Crown and pulled by a Gun Carriage of The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery
Meghan Markle. DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images

In the car behind them was Meghan Markle, also in head-to-toe black with earrings gifted to her by the Queen.

20 of 34

A Somber Ride

Britain's Sophie, Countess of Wessex (L) and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex are driven behind the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, adorned with a Royal Standard and the Imperial State Crown
Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex and Sophie, Countess of Wessex. MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP via Getty Images

Markle was accompanied by Sophie, Countess of Wessex, Prince Edward's wife.

21 of 34

A View from the Top

Queen Elizabeth II's flag-draped coffin is taken in procession on a Gun Carriage of The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The flag atop the coffin was the Royal Standard of the United Kingdom, divided into four parts that represent England (twice), Scotland and Ireland.

22 of 34

Shoulder On

Pallbearers from The Queen's Company, 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards carry the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II into Westminster Hall at the Palace of Westminster
BEN STANSALL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

The coffin was gently removed from its carriage for the walk into Westminster Hall.

23 of 34

Saluting the Monarch

King Charles III, Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales and Britain's Princess Anne, Princess Royal salute, alongside Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales and Britain's Prince Andrew, Duke of York as the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II
BEN STANSALL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

As the Queen was moved, working members of her family offered a salute.

24 of 34

Ones to Watch

The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II is carried into Westminster Hall for the Lying-in State
Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

Guards and various dignitaries lined the interior of Westminster Hall for the service.

25 of 34

Support System

Camilla Queen Consort, Catherine Princess of Wales, Sophie Countess of Wessex and Meghan Duchess of Sussex Queen Elizabeth II's coffin procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall
Queen Camilla, Kate Middleton, Sophie and Meghan Markle. Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

The four female spouses stood solemnly together.

26 of 34

Paying Respects

Kate, Princess of Wales, left, and Sophie, Countess of Wessex watch the coffin of Queen Elizabeth arrive in Westminster Hall
Gregorio Borgia/AP/Shutterstock

Kate and Sophie were photographed looking at the coffin together.

27 of 34

An Unforgettable Entrance

Camilla Queen Consort, Catherine Princess of Wales, Sophie Countess of Wessex and Meghan Duchess of Sussex as The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II
Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

Camilla, Kate, Sophie and Meghan watched and bowed their heads as the coffin enterted the hall.

28 of 34

A Service for Her Service

A general view as King Charles III, Princess Anne, Princess Royal and Camilla, Queen Consort view the coffin carrying Queen Elizabeth II being laid to rest in Westminster Hall
Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

Inside Westminster Hall a brief service was held; the royal family looked on as the various steps were taken.

29 of 34

Deep In Thought

Prince Harry, left, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex stand in Westminster Hall after participating in the procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth
Gregorio Borgia/AP/Shutterstock

Prince Harry took a moment to look upwards during the service.

30 of 34

With Sadness

Meghan Duchess of Sussex Queen Elizabeth II's coffin procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall
Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

Meghan, gloves in hand, was visibly moved.

31 of 34

Grandchildren and Beyond

Mike Tindall and Zara Tindall pay their respects in The Palace of Westminster after the procession for the Lying-in State of Queen Elizabeth II
Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Princess Anne's daughter Zara Tindall and her husband Mike Tindall were also inside the hall.

32 of 34

Bowing Down

Princess Eugenie, Princess Beatrice, Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Sophie, Countess of Wessex, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Mr Peter Phillips and David Armstrong-Jones, 2nd Earl of Snowdon pay their respects inside The Palace of Westminster
David Ramos/Getty Images

Before processing out of the hall, family members paid respects.

33 of 34

Emotional Exit

Prince Harry, left, and Meghan, second left, Duchess of Sussex, Prince William, second right, and Kate, Princess of Wales leave Westminster Hall in London
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with Kate Middleton and Prince William while leaving Westminster Hall in London. Nariman El-Mofty/AP/Shutterstock

The royals walked out of the hall behind King Charles, in birth order, with William and Kate ahead of Harry and Meghan, who joined hands.

34 of 34

A Formal Farewell

A general view as the coffin carrying Queen Elizabeth II rests in Westminster Hall for the Lying-in State on September 14, 2022 in London, England
Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth's coffin was left to lie in state, topped by its crown.

