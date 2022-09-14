All of the Moving Photos from the Procession of Queen Elizabeth's Coffin Through London on Wednesday Morning

02 of 34 Family Moment King Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward. Leon Neal/Getty Images King Charles III marched with Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward alongside him, their faces solemn.

03 of 34 The Heirs King Charles and Prince William. DANIEL LEAL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images Prince William followed directly behind his father.

04 of 34 A Day of Mourning Leon Neal/Getty Images Thousands of mourners lined the streets, waving flags, shedding tears and hoping for a glimpse at the procession.

05 of 34 Looking Bright It was a beautiful day in London for the sad moment.

06 of 34 Queen 'Til the End Queen Elizabeth's coffin. Leon Neal/Getty Images Atop Queen Elizabeth's coffin was the Imperial State Crown, the same sparkler used in her coronation and the one she wore every year when attending the Opening of Parliament Ceremony. It contains the world's fourth-largest polished diamond.

07 of 34 A Jewel of London Queen Elizabeth's coffin. DANIEL LEAL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images The crown is normally kept under guard at the Tower of London, where it is a centerpiece of the Crown Jewels exhibit popular with tourists.

08 of 34 In Memory Queen Elizabeth's coffin. Leon Neal/Getty Images Ahead of the gun carriage walked members of Queen Elizabeth's household, including pages, her private secretary and other staff members.

10 of 34 Loyal Royals Leon Neal/Getty Images Charles and Anne were by Queen Elizabeth's side in her final hours, and Anne has had the somber but important duty of guiding her mother's casket on its journey through Scotland to England. "It has been an honour and a privilege to accompany her on her final journeys," she shared in a statement on Tuesday.

11 of 34 A Time to Reflect Prince Harry. MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP via Getty Images Like his relatives, Prince Harry stayed expressionless throughout the procession.

12 of 34 The King Martin Meissner/AP/Shutterstock King Charles has taken on many of his mother's duties in the days since her death, while also mourning the loss of her himself.

13 of 34 Dressed for the Occasion MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP via Getty Images Prince Harry and Prince Andrew wore morning suits while others wore military uniforms, as it was announced earlier this week that only working members of the royal family would wear military garb for events surrounding Queen Elizabeth's funeral. The two men did wear military medals on their suits — Prince Harry served in the British Army for 10 years, while Prince Andrew spent 22 years in the Royal Navy, serving as a helicopter pilot in the Falklands War in 1982.

14 of 34 Joined Together Chris Jackson/Getty Images Also taking part in the procession were Princess Anne's husband Sir Tim Laurence, the Queen's cousin Prince Richard the Duke of Gloucester, the Queen's nephew David Armstrong-Jones the Earl of Snowdon and the Queen's grandson Peter Phillips.

15 of 34 Saying Goodbye Leon Neal/Getty Images Many along the route clapped respectfully as the procession moved by.

16 of 34 Next in Line JUSTIN TALLIS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images Behind the procession, the spouses followed in cars, first Camilla, Queen Consort and Kate, Princess of Wales.

17 of 34 A Sad Day Queen Camilla and Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales. Daniel Leal/AP/Shutterstock The women wore black from head to toe.

18 of 34 A Purposeful Piece Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales. MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP via Getty Images Kate donned a statement brooch that belonged to the Queen.

20 of 34 A Somber Ride Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex and Sophie, Countess of Wessex. MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP via Getty Images Markle was accompanied by Sophie, Countess of Wessex, Prince Edward's wife.

21 of 34 A View from the Top Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images The flag atop the coffin was the Royal Standard of the United Kingdom, divided into four parts that represent England (twice), Scotland and Ireland.

22 of 34 Shoulder On BEN STANSALL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images The coffin was gently removed from its carriage for the walk into Westminster Hall.

23 of 34 Saluting the Monarch BEN STANSALL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images As the Queen was moved, working members of her family offered a salute.

24 of 34 Ones to Watch Dan Kitwood/Getty Images Guards and various dignitaries lined the interior of Westminster Hall for the service.

25 of 34 Support System Queen Camilla, Kate Middleton, Sophie and Meghan Markle. Tim Rooke/Shutterstock The four female spouses stood solemnly together.

26 of 34 Paying Respects Gregorio Borgia/AP/Shutterstock Kate and Sophie were photographed looking at the coffin together.

27 of 34 An Unforgettable Entrance Tim Rooke/Shutterstock Camilla, Kate, Sophie and Meghan watched and bowed their heads as the coffin enterted the hall.

28 of 34 A Service for Her Service Dan Kitwood/Getty Images Inside Westminster Hall a brief service was held; the royal family looked on as the various steps were taken.

29 of 34 Deep In Thought Gregorio Borgia/AP/Shutterstock Prince Harry took a moment to look upwards during the service.

30 of 34 With Sadness Tim Rooke/Shutterstock Meghan, gloves in hand, was visibly moved.

31 of 34 Grandchildren and Beyond Christopher Furlong/Getty Images Princess Anne's daughter Zara Tindall and her husband Mike Tindall were also inside the hall.

32 of 34 Bowing Down David Ramos/Getty Images Before processing out of the hall, family members paid respects.

33 of 34 Emotional Exit Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with Kate Middleton and Prince William while leaving Westminster Hall in London. Nariman El-Mofty/AP/Shutterstock The royals walked out of the hall behind King Charles, in birth order, with William and Kate ahead of Harry and Meghan, who joined hands.