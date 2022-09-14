Queen Elizabeth's Coffin Makes Procession Through London Followed by Royal Family

Prince William, Prince Harry and King Charles were among the royals who joined the procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall

By
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit

Stephanie Petit is a Royals Writer/Reporter at PEOPLE. She has been with the brand since 2016 after graduating from The College of New Jersey and holding previous positions at Seventeen, CBS Radio and more. Follow the proud dog mom on Twitter at @stephpetit_ for the latest on Queen Elizabeth's corgis.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 14, 2022 09:37 AM
King Charles III and Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales walk behind the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, adorned with a Royal Standard and the Imperial State Crown
King Charles and Prince William. Photo: DANIEL LEAL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth's children, grandchildren and other family members are making their way through London after she left her royal residence of Buckingham Palace for the last time.

The coffin of the late Queen, who died on September 8 at age 96 in Scotland, traveled from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall on Wednesday in a solemn procession. The procession included her four children — King Charles III, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward — and several of her grandchildren, including Prince William, Prince Harry and Peter Phillips.

Also taking part were Princess Anne's husband Sir Tim Laurence, the Queen's cousin Prince Richard the Duke of Gloucester and the Queen's nephew David Armstrong-Jones the Earl of Snowdon.

King Charles III (L), Britain's <a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-william/" data-inlink="true">Prince William</a>, Prince of Wales (2L) and Britain's <a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-harry/" data-inlink="true">Prince Harry</a>, Duke of Sussex walk behind the coffin of <a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a> II
King Charles, Prince William and Prince Harry. DANIEL LEAL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Prince Harry and Prince Andrew wore morning suits while others wore military uniforms, as it was announced earlier this week that only working members of the royal family would wear military garb for events surrounding Queen Elizabeth's funeral. The two men did wear military medals on their suits — Prince Harry served in the British Army for 10 years, while Prince Andrew spent 22 years in the Royal Navy, serving as a helicopter pilot in the Falklands War in 1982.

A spokesperson for Prince Harry says, "His decade of military service is not determined by the uniform he wears, and we respectfully ask that focus remain on the life and legacy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II."

Ahead of the gun carriage walked members of Queen Elizabeth's household, including pages, her private secretary and other staff members.

William and Harry's wives, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, traveled to Westminster Hall by car, as did Queen Camilla and Sophie, Countess of Wessex, the wife of Prince Edward.

Crowds lined the streets to catch a glimpse of the Queen's casket.

The Queen’s funeral cortege makes its way along The Mall from Buckingham Palace during the procession for the Lying-in State of <a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a> II
Leon Neal/Getty Images

The coffin was draped with the Royal Standard, on which the Imperial State Crown (which was worn by Queen Elizabeth for her coronation and at State Openings of Parliament) was placed on a velvet cushion along with a wreath of flowers. The wreath includes white roses, spray white roses, white dahlias as well as foliage including pine from the gardens of Balmoral and pittosporum, lavender and rosemary from the gardens at Windsor.

Heathrow Airport managed flights today to ensure silence over central London as the Queen's coffin is moved to Westminster Hall. A Heathrow spokesperson told the BBC: "Out of respect for the period of mourning following the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, Heathrow will be making appropriate alterations to our operation."

King Charles III, Princess Anne, Princess Royal, Prince Andrew, Duke of York and Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex walk behind the coffin during the procession for the Lying-in State of <a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a> II
King Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward. Leon Neal/Getty Images

When the procession arrived at Westminster Hall, the royal family attended a service lasting about 20 minutes led by the Archbishop of Canterbury accompanied by the Dean of Westminster.

The Queen will then lie in state in Westminster Hall for five days, where hundreds of thousands of people are expected to flow through to pay their respects until the funeral on Monday, September 19, which will be attended by royals, political leaders and figures from around the world.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

The coffin carrying <a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a> II makes its way along The Mall during the procession for the Lying-in State of <a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a> II on September 14, 2022 in London, England
Queen Elizabeth's coffin. Leon Neal/Getty Images

On Monday, Queen Elizabeth's coffin was brought through the streets of Edinburgh, Scotland, making its way from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to nearby St. Giles' Cathedral. All four of her children — King Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward — took part.

Following her state funeral, Queen Elizabeth will be buried in the King George VI Memorial Chapel area of St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle beside her husband of 73 years, Prince Philip. It's also the final resting place of her parents, King George VI and the Queen Mother, and her sister, Princess Margaret.

Related Articles
The Prince and Princess of Wales view the tributes at Windsor
How Prince Harry, Prince William and Royals Will Honor Queen with Procession Through London
TOPSHOT - Members of the public pay their respects as they hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard of Scotland, is driven through Ballater, on September 11, 2022. - Queen Elizabeth II's coffin will travel by road through Scottish towns and villages on Sunday as it begins its final journey from her beloved Scottish retreat of Balmoral. The Queen, who died on September 8, will be taken to the Palace of Holyroodhouse before lying at rest in St Giles' Cathedral, before travelling onwards to London for her funeral. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP) (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)
How the Flower Wreath on Queen Elizabeth's Coffin Includes Nods to Her Beloved Balmoral Castle
King Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward
Queen Elizabeth's Four Children Walk Behind Her Coffin in Emotional Procession Through Edinburgh
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Guy Bell/Shutterstock (13388500c) Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex arrive - The hearse carrying the Prince Harry and coffin of Queen Elizabeth II arrives at Hyde Park Corner on its way to Buckingham Palace. The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II arrives at Hyde Park Corner., Hyde Park Corner, London, UK - 13 Sep 2022
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Join Royal Family to Receive Queen Elizabeth's Coffin at Palace
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II arrives in the Royal Hearse at Buckingham Palace in London on September 13, 2022, where it will rest in the Palace's Bow Room overnight.
Queen Elizabeth's Coffin Arrives at Buckingham Palace as Royal Family Privately Gathers to Pay Respects
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Scott Heppell/AP/Shutterstock (13382392h) Members of the public line the streets in Ballater, Scotland, as the hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II passes through as it makes its journey to Edinburgh from Balmoral in Scotland, . The Queen's coffin will be transported Sunday on a journey from Balmoral to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, where it will lie at rest before being moved to London later in the week Royals, Ballater, United Kingdom - 11 Sep 2022
Queen Elizabeth's Coffin Seen for First Time as It Travels from Balmoral Castle to Edinburgh
Queen Elizabeth II attends the National Service of Remembrance
Everything to Know About Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II lies at Rest - Mourners
Princess Anne Makes History as Queen Elizabeth's Children Unite for Vigil Beside Her Coffin
Britain's Princess Anne, Princess Royal, (2nd R) and Vice Admiral Timothy Laurence (L) are greeted by Station Commander Group Captain McPhaden (R) having disembarked from the C-17 carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II at the Royal Air Force Northolt airbase on September 13, 2022, before it is taken to Buckingham Palace, to rest in the Bow Room.
Princess Anne, Queen's Only Daughter, Reflects on 'Honour' of Following Mother's Coffin to London
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Guy Bell/Shutterstock (13388500o) William and Kate, the Duke and Catherine Princess of Wales, arrive just before the hearse convoy - The hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II arrives at Hyde Park Corner on its way to Buckingham Palace. The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II arrives at Hyde Park Corner., Hyde Park Corner, London, UK - 13 Sep 2022
Kate Middleton and Prince William Join Royals for Queen's Coffin Arrival at Buckingham Palace
Britain's King Charles III (L), Britain's Princess Anne, Princess Royal (C), and Britain's Prince Andrew, Duke of York walk behind the procession of Queen Elizabeth II's coffin, from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to St Giles Cathedral, on the Royal Mile on September 12, 2022, where Queen Elizabeth II will lie at rest. - Mourners will on Monday get the first opportunity to pay respects before the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, as it lies in an Edinburgh cathedral where King Charles III will preside over a vigil.
Why Prince Andrew Wore a Suit to Queen's Prayer Service While Siblings Sported Military Uniforms
prince harry, queen elizabeth
Prince Harry Reacts to Funeral Dress Code: 'Military Service Is Not Determined by the Uniform'
TOPSHOT - Members of the public pay their respects as they hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard of Scotland, is driven through Ballater, on September 11, 2022. - Queen Elizabeth II's coffin will travel by road through Scottish towns and villages on Sunday as it begins its final journey from her beloved Scottish retreat of Balmoral. The Queen, who died on September 8, will be taken to the Palace of Holyroodhouse before lying at rest in St Giles' Cathedral, before travelling onwards to London for her funeral. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP) (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)
What to Expect in the Days Leading Up to Queen Elizabeth's Funeral
Diana Princess of Wales walks through a village area of Sarajevo; This scene sees actress Elizabeth Debicki reprise her role as Princess Diana and recreates her trip to Bosnia in 1997
Filming on 'The Crown' Resumes in Spain Following Queen Elizabeth's Death
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex with Prince Andrew, Duke of York
Will Prince Harry and Prince Andrew Wear Military Uniforms to Queen Elizabeth's Funeral?
King Charles III and Britain's Camilla, Queen Consort greet the crowd upon their arrival Buckingham Palace in London, on September 9, 2022
King Charles Makes First Appearance as Monarch Following Queen Elizabeth's Death