Queen Elizabeth's Coffin Makes Procession Through London Followed by Royal Family

Queen Elizabeth's children, grandchildren and other family members are making their way through London after she left her royal residence of Buckingham Palace for the last time.

The coffin of the late Queen, who died on September 8 at age 96 in Scotland, traveled from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall on Wednesday in a solemn procession. The procession included her four children — King Charles III, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward — and several of her grandchildren, including Prince William, Prince Harry and Peter Phillips.

Also taking part were Princess Anne's husband Sir Tim Laurence, the Queen's cousin Prince Richard the Duke of Gloucester and the Queen's nephew David Armstrong-Jones the Earl of Snowdon.

Prince Harry and Prince Andrew wore morning suits while others wore military uniforms, as it was announced earlier this week that only working members of the royal family would wear military garb for events surrounding Queen Elizabeth's funeral. The two men did wear military medals on their suits — Prince Harry served in the British Army for 10 years, while Prince Andrew spent 22 years in the Royal Navy, serving as a helicopter pilot in the Falklands War in 1982.

A spokesperson for Prince Harry says, "His decade of military service is not determined by the uniform he wears, and we respectfully ask that focus remain on the life and legacy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II."

Ahead of the gun carriage walked members of Queen Elizabeth's household, including pages, her private secretary and other staff members.

William and Harry's wives, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, traveled to Westminster Hall by car, as did Queen Camilla and Sophie, Countess of Wessex, the wife of Prince Edward.

Crowds lined the streets to catch a glimpse of the Queen's casket.

Leon Neal/Getty Images

The coffin was draped with the Royal Standard, on which the Imperial State Crown (which was worn by Queen Elizabeth for her coronation and at State Openings of Parliament) was placed on a velvet cushion along with a wreath of flowers. The wreath includes white roses, spray white roses, white dahlias as well as foliage including pine from the gardens of Balmoral and pittosporum, lavender and rosemary from the gardens at Windsor.

Heathrow Airport managed flights today to ensure silence over central London as the Queen's coffin is moved to Westminster Hall. A Heathrow spokesperson told the BBC: "Out of respect for the period of mourning following the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, Heathrow will be making appropriate alterations to our operation."

King Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward. Leon Neal/Getty Images

When the procession arrived at Westminster Hall, the royal family attended a service lasting about 20 minutes led by the Archbishop of Canterbury accompanied by the Dean of Westminster.

The Queen will then lie in state in Westminster Hall for five days, where hundreds of thousands of people are expected to flow through to pay their respects until the funeral on Monday, September 19, which will be attended by royals, political leaders and figures from around the world.

On Monday, Queen Elizabeth's coffin was brought through the streets of Edinburgh, Scotland, making its way from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to nearby St. Giles' Cathedral. All four of her children — King Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward — took part.

Following her state funeral, Queen Elizabeth will be buried in the King George VI Memorial Chapel area of St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle beside her husband of 73 years, Prince Philip. It's also the final resting place of her parents, King George VI and the Queen Mother, and her sister, Princess Margaret.