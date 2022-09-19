Queen Elizabeth's Coffin Makes Last Procession Before Leaving London for Final Resting Place

Queen Elizabeth's family gathered for another funeral procession in London before services continue in Windsor.

Following the late monarch's state funeral at Westminster Abbey on Monday morning, the coffin left the historic building to make its way through London to Wellington Arch in the second of three funeral processions of the day.

As they did earlier in the day, members of the royal family marched behind the coffin, which was carried on the State Gun Carriage. Because this is a state funeral, the carriage is pulled by 142 members of the Royal Navy, rather than horses.

King Charles III led the way with his siblings — Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward — followed by Prince William, Prince Harry and Peter Phillips in the second row.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more

Queen Elizabeth 's funeral procession. BBC America

RELATED GALLERY: Moving Images from Queen Elizabeth II's Historic Funeral

In a third row were Princess Anne's husband Sir Tim Laurence, the Queen's cousin Prince Richard the Duke of Gloucester and the Queen's nephew David Armstrong-Jones the Earl of Snowdon. Also joining the procession were members of Queen Elizabeth and King Charles' household staff.

Queen Camilla and Kate Middleton followed behind in a car, while Meghan Markle and Sophie, Countess of Wessex rode in a second vehicle.

Upon reaching Wellington Arch, the coffin was transferred to the state hearse to travel to Windsor. As the state hearse departed Wellington Arch, the parade gave a royal salute and "God Save the King" was played.

Queen Elizabeth 's funeral procession. BBC America

The King and other members of the royal family departed for Windsor, where another procession will be made to St. George's Chapel within Windsor Castle for the committal service.

In a private ceremony conducted by the Dean of Windsor later in the day, Queen Elizabeth will be buried in the King George VI Memorial Chapel.

The Queen will be buried beside Prince Philip — her beloved husband of 73 years, who died in April 2021 at age 99 — and near her sister, Princess Margaret, and parents, King George VI and the Queen Mother.